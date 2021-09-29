Wonderground is not underground

On Sept. 9, Public Health Madison and Dane County updated its face covering requirement for public indoor spaces to include a range of exemptions, including for the performing arts; the current order is in effect through Oct. 8. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Kamal Nassif Author and artist Christopher Myers.

What is Your Water? Establishing a Lingua Franca in Community Literatures, Thursday, Sept. 30, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Make Me a World is an imprint of Random House publishing books for young readers by a diverse roster of writers and artists; its creative director is Christopher Myers, an acclaimed writer and artist in a variety of mediums. Myers will deliver the annual Charlotte Zolotow lecture, hosted by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at UW-Madison. Note, the talk is intended for adults; Myers will be signing books following the lecture. A livestream version will be available here .

Sphinx Virtuosi, Thursday, Sept. 30, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: An 18-member professional chamber orchestra composed of Black and Latinx musicians, Sphinx Virtuosi employs classical music to promote diversity in the arts and help drive social change. Sphinx Virtuosi makes annual appearances at Carnegie Hall and Miami’s New World Center, and will visit Memorial Union to perform works by Valerie Coleman, Florence Price, Alberto Ginastera and others. Purchase tickets for the event here .

× Expand Quanda Johnson

Laughin' to Keep from Cryin': Oh! Those Blues of Langston Hughes, Thursday, Sept. 30, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Fermat's Last Theater Company continues what has been a fruitful collaboration with artist and UW-Madison doctoral candidate Quanda Johnson, who has curated a third program highlighting a legendary writer. This time Langston Hughes will be celebrated with an interdisciplinary performance featuring readings by Johnson and Melvin Hinton (host of WORT's Radio Literature); dance by UW Dance Department senior Akiwele Burayidi; and music by Maggie Cousin, Sam Olson, Henry Ptacek and Dante Turkow. It's free, but be sure to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Able Baker, Thursday, Sept. 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The excellent February EP Spiral Bound Songs by Able Baker finally gets a release party. The Madison-based project is led by Tim Anderson, whose songs capture the ear with chord structures and hooks that often go in unexpected directions. Also on the bill are Flint, Michigan, visitor Greet Death (whose recent single “I Hate Everything” is on the nose for 2021 emotions); heavy sounds from Chicago’s Brady; and more jangly-noisy rock from Madisonians Dear Mr. Watterson.

Clue, Thursday, Sept. 30, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: When their dinner party host turns up dead, it’s up to the attendees to figure out who did it. Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Mrs. White haphazardly look for the culprit in this murder mystery comedy filled with twists and turns. Written by Sandy Rustin, Clue is based on the 1985 film and the Hasbro board game. Also: Friday-Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.), Oct. 1-3. Through Oct. 9.

× Expand courtesy Overture Center A work by Elliee Milligan in the exhibit "We Are Here: Local Mapmakers Explore the World That Connects Us."

Overture Galleries fall reception, Friday, Oct. 1, Overture Center, 5-9 p.m.: At last, these public galleries dedicated to rotating shows of local artists are back, and this Friday is the opening reception for several exhibits, with artist talks taking place throughout the evening. In Gallery I, We Are Here: Local Mapmakers Explore the World That Connects Us celebrates the Dane County cartography community. In Gallery II, Fragility, works from Shelby Gahm, Stephenie Hamen and Eric Hazeltine, explore home, illness and the body. In Gallery III, Take Me There, works from Landes Sullivan (mixed media) and William Del Moral (painting) will be shown. The Playhouse Gallery features the self-explanatory group exhibit Everything COVID. On display through Jan. 16 (Everything COVID continues one week longer).

Darren Sterud Quartet album release, Friday, Oct. 1, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: One of the Madison area’s busiest players, trombonist Darren Sterud has also done a lot of touring over the years with various bands, including Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and The Jimmys. Sterud's forthcoming album, Places, is a suite of new compositions inspired by those journeys. Joining Sterud to bring the songs to stage are drummer Matt Endres, bassist Ben Ferris, and pianist Chris Rottmayer. Also on the bill: Stellar quartet Mr. Chair, an unpredictable and adventurous Madison ensemble.

Natalie Frank, Through Oct. 3, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Artist Natalie Frank creates a feminist perspective on well-known tales in the exhibit Unbound, a survey of her drawings. Frank, based in Brooklyn, New York, takes on fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm and Madame d’Aulnoy, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Story of O, all in separate series in varied media ranging from gouache to chalk pastel. “I restore the identities of these overlooked female artists and transform their stories to create contemporary, paradigm-breaking female heroines,” writes Frank. MMoCA is currently open Friday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m., and your last chance to see this exhibit is on Oct. 3.

× Expand Madison Children's Museum The Wonderground four season play space at Madison Children's Museum opens on Oct. 2, 2021.

Wonderground grand opening, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3, Madison Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: No, it’s not New York's hottest new underground coffee spot...it’s the brand new all-season outdoor play space at Madison Children’s Museum, which has been gradually taking shape over the summer. Along with revitalizing a former parking area, the play space was created with local materials, utilizes many upcycling opportunities, and is envisioned as a perpetual work in progress, so there will always be something new happening. Donations to help put the fundraising campaign over the top can be made here ; find out more at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand Rona Neri/Rona's Photography The inaugural Waunakee Artisan Market is Oct. 2 at Schumacher Farm Park.

Waunakee Artisan Market, Saturday, Oct. 2, Schumacher Farm Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: The only Waunakee in the world is rolling out the art this weekend with the debut of the Waunakee Artisan Market . Hosted by Create Waunakee, the market will feature works by more than 40 local and regional artists, from pottery and painting to jewelry, sculpture, chainsaw carving and more. The day also features music by Francis Sharpswain and Harlan Jefferson, food carts, and the chance to imbibe some Restoration Cider to kick fall off on the right foot.

El Día de Fútbol, Saturday, Oct. 2, Breese Stevens Field, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Soccer club Forward Madison FC and La Movida Radio team up for a full day of activities for all ages, including clinics and scrimmages for ages 8-15 and autograph sessions with Forward FC players. Madison Gas and Electric will be on hand with an electric vehicle and their "Pedal Power" bike, and info on gas and electric safety. A schedule is yet to be announced, so keep an eye on Facebook for updates.

× Expand facebook.com/BirddogBluesBand Birddog Blues Band

Belleville American Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 2, Belleville Community Park, noon-8 p.m.: It may be fall, but we're hardy in Wisconsin, so the fests roll on! This weekend Belleville gets in on the fun with the return of the annual Belleville American Music Festival, focusing on roots and blues music. There are some extra heavy sounds by Wausau blues/stoner rock duo 20 Watt Tombstone, along with the bands of guitarists from Chicago (Wayne Baker Brooks) and Michigan (Larry McCray), plus local favorites the Birddog Blues Band. Admission is free.

× Expand Alexander Patrick Jones Elements

Elements, Saturday, Oct. 2, Bos Meadery, 6 p.m.: This new Madison EDM project made its debut in 2020 with an intriguing eponymous EP . The self-contained suite inspired by the natural world featured mind-altering music by Jeff Clarke (of Sweet Delta Dawn) melded to poetry by spoken word seeker FlowPoetry. As live performances have returned, the group has become a trio with the addition of Mike Kuehl. Elements will premiere a pair of new songs from the forthcoming album Laser Test Pilot at this concert, which also features an opening set by FlowPoetry and experiments in pop by Sigra.

× Expand upteeproductions.com Thurman Barker

Thurman Barker, Junius Paul + Hanah Jon Taylor, Sunday, Oct. 3, Cafe CODA, 7 p.m.: Since working in the house band at the Shubert Theatre in Chicago in the mid-1960s, percussionist Thurman Barker has mastered about any kind of music you can think of; he's also been at the forefront of innovative jazz with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. So sparks are guaranteed to fly when Barker is joined by bassist Junius Paul and saxophone/flute master Hanah Jon Taylor for a special collaboration by this trio of composers and bandleaders.

Nation of Language, Monday, Oct. 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Nation of Language finished their debut album using wedding money, continued on the DIY route by pressing up copies, and headed out on tour...in March 2020. Home after only a few shows when the world shut down and unsure how to proceed, they sent out the album to a few writers and DJs and soon had a word of mouth underground hit, selling out several pressings in short order. This fall the trio is finally getting to head out on tour again, this time ahead of the release of sophomore album A Way Forward; it's an assured collection of melodic synth-pop, drawing on '70s Krautrock, '80s post-punk sounds, and modern angst. With The Wants.

La Follette Forum: Climate Policy, Wednesday, Oct. 6, Union South, 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.: As the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns, the planet is warming at an unprecedented rate due to human activity. Some of the resulting global changes are irreversible; some are not. The bleak news in the Aug. 9 IPCC report makes the La Follette Forum on Climate Policy all the more important. Hosted by the UW-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs, the conference will feature researchers, policymakers and community leaders talking about climate issues and solutions. Discussion topics include the role of youth activists in addressing the climate crisis, how agriculture interests can address and adapt to the challenges posed by climate change, and much more. Register for in-person or online participation at lafollette-kohl.wisc.edu .

Marcia Ball + Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Wednesday, Oct. 6, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: Billed as “The Gulf Coast West Coast R&B Ramble,” this dual headliner concert should be the pick of the month for fans of blues music. Marcia Ball’s powerful piano playing and soulful vocal style have been keeping audiences dancing for more than five decades. Tommy Castro has been leading eponymous bands for three decades, including the Painkillers through the 2010s; their latest Alligator album, A Bluesman Came To Town, was released Sept. 17.

courtesy Access to Independence "Imperfect Perfection," digital art by Samantha Tadych.

Artists Beyond Boundaries, Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.: All artists want their works to be seen and appreciated, and to head out into the world. Access to Independence helps make that a reality for Wisconsin artists with disabilities by sponsoring the annual Artists Beyond Boundaries exhibition, which takes place for a second year as a virtual gala. During the livestream, the 12 works chosen by a juried panel to be included in the group's 2022 calendar will be announced; all submitted works will also be exhibited, and viewers can vote for a 13th winner of the "people's choice award." Register here for the livestream; donations to help support the program can be made here .

Days N Daze, Thursday, Oct. 7, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: If old-timey string band music doesn't have enough attitude and speed (or trumpet) for your tastes, Days N Daze may be the band for you. Adding punk-metal vocals to a bluegrass approach could wind up a gimmick but this quartet pulls it off with a totally dedicated approach and heartfelt, no punches pulled songwriting. After a decade-plus of DIY releases they joined Fat Wreck Chords for the 2020 release Show Me the Blueprints. With Bridge City Sinners, Holy Locus, Doom Scroll.

A Woman Is, Thursday, Oct. 7, Brink Lounge, 7:30 p.m.: TNW Ensemble Theater's latest production, A Woman Is, finally gets the chance to hit the stage following several postponements due to COVID. It's a one-woman cabaret-style show starring Kiki Moritsugu, who shares songs and stories of the world of theater from her life and her mother's life. It was written by TNW co-artistic director Danielle Dresden, who interviewed Moritsugu to gather stories for the play. Also: Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.), Oct. 9-10. Tickets here .

× Expand Judd Irish Bradley Dan Bern

Dan Bern, Thursday, Oct. 7, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: If you're looking for a song on any topic, it's possible you will find it in the extensive catalog of singer-songwriter, visual artist, novelist and podcaster Dan Bern. Just since the beginning of COVID quarantine times Bern has released collections of songs tackling pandemic times, the last days of Trump, baseball, and tennis — and those aren't all of them. He's also a great live performer, so a fun night is guaranteed for all in the inviting concert room of The Bur Oak. Tickets here .