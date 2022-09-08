What to do in Madison this weekend: Wilco, Great Wisconsin Quilt Show and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy PBS Wisconsin Vendors at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show. The floor at a past Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-10, Alliant Energy Center: It is not an overstatement to say that the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is “everything quilting.” From the vendor booths to hands-on workshops to the many exhibits, even if you are more interested in looking at quilts than making them, there's plenty in store. For example, take just two of the featured exhibits this year: You will be blown away by Madisonian Leah Evans' quilt art that explores the relationship between humans and the environment, complete with repurposed materials, reverse appliqué and appliqué; also on display will be filmmaker Ken Burns' collection of historic American quilts, dating from the 1850s to the 1940s. Find tickets and class registration at quiltshow.com .

GLEAM, Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Oct. 29, Olbrich Gardens: Olbrich Gardens is lighting up at night with a new installment of GLEAM: Art in a New Light, an annual fundraiser during which the gardens are dotted with art displays that involve light and transform the already magic botanical paths into something otherworldly. Timed entry is available from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with the gardens closing at 11 p.m. in September (timed entry starts at 6:30 with the earlier dusk in October), in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Tours of the art guided by Mercury Stardust are also available at 7:45 p.m. (family-friendly) or 9:30 p.m. (PG-13), Sept. 10, 14, Oct. 1 and 12 ( tickets here ).

× Expand Ross Zentner A man is apparently explaining something while a woman seated at a table observes. Greg Pragel and Alanna Lovely in the Forward Theater production of "The Wanderers," 2022.

The Wanderers, Sept. 8-25, Overture Center: Forward Theater starts its season with the Wisconsin premiere of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, an interesting meditation on love and the road(s) not taken. Ziegler contrasts the arranged marriage of a young Orthodox Jewish couple with the flirtation of Abe and Julia, celebrities married to other people. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 24; find tickets at overture.org . Forward will also offer tickets to an on-demand streaming version of the show.

Kathy Mattea + Suzy Bogguss, Thursday, Sept. 8, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: A winner of Grammy and Country Music Association awards, Kathy Mattea is a modern country music pioneer who has not only attracted Nashville’s best pickers to her projects but also collaborated with superstars such as Dolly Parton and Jackson Browne. Her latest album, Pretty Bird, was produced by Tim O’Brien. The collection shows her range based on the covers alone, including songs by Joan Osborne and The Wood Brothers. This is a power bill with Suzy Bogguss, also a Grammy and CMA winner. Bogguss put out a new album of Merle Haggard songs because, as she said, “I’ve been watching boys cover his music for so long. Why couldn’t a girl do this?” Mattea and Bogguss performing together will be over-the-top. Sold out.

× Expand Vanessa Heins PUP

PUP, Thursday, Sept. 8, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: PUP plays straightforward noisy pop punk, with a sense of humor — its latest album is called The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND. Songs can meander without obvious hooks, but the music is never less than passionate. With Palehound, The OBGMS. Read Stephen Coss' concert preview here .

Enigma: The Prints of David Lynch, through Oct. 28, Tandem Press: This is an exciting two-fer both for die-hard David Lynch fans and anyone who has not yet experienced The Lady in the Radiator. Along with mounting a gallery exhibition of his prints, Tandem Press will present an outdoor screening of the documentary David Lynch: The Art Life as part of the Sept. 23 exhibit reception (5-8:30 p.m., with the movie at 7 p.m.). Lynch began his career by making eerie and surreal black and white works like The Grandmother and the classic Eraserhead before going mainstream (relatively speaking) with movies like Blue Velvet and Mullholland Drive. His prints reflect some of the somber symbolism from his early films. In the documentary David Lynch: The Art Life he reflects on his film career and discusses his artistic practice.

Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 9-11, Jefferson County Fair Park, Jefferson: There is no pandering to general interests at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival; it's all about the sheep. Two buildings house all things fiber arts (spinning, weaving, knitting) with lots of artisanal yarn for sale, including skeins of yarn made solely from the fleece of one sheep. Other barns showcase various breeds of sheep, some bred for dairy, some for meat, and some for their fleece. Don't miss the stock dog trials, as working herding dogs strut their stuff with herds of sheep. Full schedule, including classes, at wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com .

Natty Nation + DJ Pain 1, Friday, Sept. 9, The Boneyard, 6 p.m.: Did you know that Madison's dog party zone crossed with a human biergarten is also hosting live music? 'Tis true. Friday brings a special benefit show for Urban Community Arts Network , featuring roots reggae by Natty Nation and music by producer/DJ Pain 1, plus food carts Jason's Jerk, Quick Chef and Wonder Cookie and featured brewers Hop Haus, Karben4 and Young Blood. Find tickets here , and the rules and a waiver at madisonboneyard.com ; note, doggos will need to remain on leash Friday night. (The off-leash action resumes when The Boneyard hosts a birthday bash all day on Sept. 10, with music by Jason Vargas & the Apollos and Mad City Funk.)

× Expand courtesy Kohler Art Library A design by Atta Kwami and Rebecca Goodale. "Marimba Motion," by Atta Kwami and Rebecca Goodale, 2011; part of the exhibit "Questioning Things: A Quarter Century of Material Culture Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison."

Questioning Things: A Quarter Century of Material Culture Studies at UW-Madison, through Nov. 20, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery: Questioning Things focuses on the study of material culture; that is, the study of the objects of the past, from teapots to chairs to shoes. The “conversational” exhibit is dotted with the kinds of questions that those who study material culture ask, with a nod to the UW's quarter century of scholars in the field, and visitors are prompted to consider their own answers.

Wilco, Friday, Sept. 9, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: There has always been country in Wilco, sometimes fairly direct but more often woven into the fabric of the band's coat of many colors. On their 12th studio album, Cruel Country , they didn't set out to make a country record but that's how they are describing this double-album's worth of new songs soaked in our current socio-political dysfunction and recorded mostly live in the band's rehearsal/recording studio. Whatever genre the listener finds the record to be, it would be hard to deny Cruel Country is the sound of a band reinvigorated by being able to be back in the same space creating music. With The Cactus Blossoms.

× Expand KG and the Ranger

KG & the Ranger, Friday, Sept. 9, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: After more than two years of virtual shows, Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse is finally back at the Wil-Mar Center, the longtime home for the pop-up concert series founded in 1978. Western music experts KG & the Ranger first played at the Hog 33 and 1/3 years ago and have come up with a novel way to celebrate its in-person return: by hosting a sale of classic folk and bluegrass LPs (speed: 33 and 1/3) along with playing a concert. There also may be a new KG & the Ranger CD available at the show, but you'll have to attend to find out.

Barks, Beats & Brews, Saturday, Sept. 10, Kessenich's, 3226 Progress Road, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Is it time for a rescue dog or cat in your life? Find out at this event that supports the important work of Underdog Pet Rescue. Music will be by Straight Skinny and Taylor & Von; food will be available from food trucks Jason's Jerk and Tortillas Los Angeles, among others; beer will be on hand from Working Draft Beer Company and coffee from Rusty Dog (which will host an open house with tours after the event from 4-6 p.m., next door at 3244 Progress Road). A raffle and face painting dim next to the ultimate attraction — adoptable pets will be there to meet.

× Expand Anjee Sorge Cats on Leashes

Punks' Picnic, Saturday, Sept. 10, Lake Farm County Park, noon-8:30 p.m.: This annual event provides a chance to enjoy a sylvan setting accompanied by the soothing sounds of slashing guitars. Hosted by surf-infused punk trio Venus in Furs, this annual event is also a rare opportunity for an all-ages audience to hear a whole slew of harder-edged Midwest bands, including other Madison favorites such as Beefus, Sons of Atom and Cats on Leashes. And it is a picnic, after all, so bring a dish to pass if you're so inclined. Find the full lineup at facebook.com/venusinfursband .

Sarah McColgan Ro James in front of a gray background Ro James

CapitalLand Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 10, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie, 5 p.m.: This annual concert in past years has hosted top-flight artists from the worlds of soul, jazz and blues, and this year features a strong lineup of modern R&B artists. Ro James is finally getting to play some shows in support of the 2020 album Mantic, and also recently released a video for “ Too Much .” Singer-songwriter-producer Kevin Ross wrote hits for Toni Braxton, Trey Songz and others before launching his own chart-topping performing career. Also on the bill is rising vocalist Roe, whose debut EP, My Way, came out in 2021.

Fighting Bob Fest, Saturday, Sept. 10, online, 7 p.m., The folks at Fighting Bob Fest are still exercising COVID caution as this year's event is still entirely virtual. Progressive inspiration and stump-speech-ifyin' will come from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, journalists Ruth Conniff and John Nichols, and others. Expect some firebrand musical interludes as well. Stream live on The Progressive's YouTube and on Facebook pages.

Token Creek Chamber Music Festival, Sept. 4-11, Festival Barn, DeForest: The 33rd edition of the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival is titled “Twilight Etchings,” an introspective title that composer and co-artistic director John Harbison says reflects his interest in light and shadow as well as a nod to the last strains of the festival. That's particularly relevant as this will be the final fest in its current incarnation as a fall event series, with shows still to come on Sep. 10 (pianist Robert Levin and Bach's Goldberg Variations) and Sept. 11 (works by Saint-Saëns and Rachmaninoff). Find ticket and program information at tokencreekfestival.org and read more in Sandy Tabachnick's season preview at isthmus.com .

IRONMAN Wisconsin, Sunday, Sept. 11, begins in Lake Monona (by Law Park), 6:45 a.m.: IRONMAN Wisconsin is a tremendous (and free!) spectator event. The finish line on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is packed with jubilant finishers, proud loved ones and a festive atmosphere. This year, IRONMAN Wisconsin celebrates its 20th anniversary — “a rare milestone in the world of endurance events,” according to event officials. The race typically attracts more than 2,500 participants, each endeavoring to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles. Turn this into a full weekend event by also cheering on racers in the IRONMAN 70.3 , which takes place Sept. 10 and halves all the distances without sacrificing any of the camaraderie. The IRONKIDS fun run is at 5 p.m., Sept. 10, at MLK Jr. Boulevard; find registration info at visitmadison.com .

× Expand Bob Koch Def Sonic on stage. Def Sonic

Good Neighbor Gathering, Sunday, Sept. 11, Brittingham Park, noon-5 p.m.: Seven west-side neighborhood associations collaborate on this outdoor festival programmed in favor of the kiddos, with fort building and tree climbing, circus activities, bike parade and more. There's food carts (but keeping with the family friendly theme, no alcohol sales), craft vendors, and plenty of all-ages entertainment including performances by Black Power Dance, Don't Mess With Cupid, Def Sonic, Ced Ba'etch and others. Isthmus is a sponsor of the event and will have a booth there. We will have coloring books, created by Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush, and crayons. All ages are eligible to participate. Find more info on Facebook .

Tenney-Lapham Chicken Coop/Garden Tour, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2-6 p.m.: Don't be a dumb cluck — see the best in urban chicken living and get some inspo for your garden by making tracks to the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood's Chicken Coop/Garden Tour. Four chicken coops and 12 gardens are featured on this free, self-guided tour. Find a map here or pick up a printed map the day of the tour at 461 N. Few St. or 917 E. Dayton St. Watch the neighborhood's Facebook group for updates.

