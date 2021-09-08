Virtual quilts, real sheep

Public Health Madison and Dane County reinstated a face covering requirement for public indoor spaces, which may affect whether a performance can take place through at least Sept. 16. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Great Wisconsin Quilt Show/PBS Wisconsin Deanna Springer of Nancy Zieman Productions, is moderator and co-presenter of 2021 The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 9-11, online: The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is virtual again this year, but the quilts are real. Buoyed somewhat by the successful translation of last year's show to a digital event, organizers opted to play it safe and stay online in 2021. There's a vendor mall and a curated showcase of prior-year Quilt Contest winners as well as exhibits featuring this year's quilt challenges, but the heart of the show is a slate of educational sessions ranging from activism to exercising and lots of practical advice. Participating is free, but donations are appreciated. Full schedule and workshop registration at quiltshow.com .

Fighting Bob Fest, Thursday, Sept. 9, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: In addition to an in-person gathering at the Barrymore, Thursday's roster of firebrand speakers at Fighting Bob Fest will be streamed on The Progressive's Facebook page and YouTube channel , and you can expect that some of the speeches will be messing with Texas: Dennis Kucinich, Mandela Barnes, Laura Flanders, John Nichols, Sarah Godlewski, Greg Palast, Ruth Conniff, Jim Hightower, Tammy Baldwin, Mark Pocan and Bill Lueders are all featured. Also: Saturday, Sept. 11, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison there will be a ceremony/celebration at the newly restored grave markers of Robert M. and Belle Case La Follette. Speakers include Tavia La Follette and Rebecca La Follette-Taylor, and Si Kahn debuts a new song about Belle Case La Follette. The event starts at 10 a.m.

× Expand Ross Zentner Jamaica Gobel and Marti Gobel (front) in the Forward Theater production of "Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?"

Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? Sept. 9-26, Overture Center-Playhouse: In the mid-1960s, poet and playwright Adrienne Kennedy co-wrote a stage adaptation of two books written by John Lennon. Titled after the first, In His Own Write, the play premiered in London later that decade. Kennedy's memories of the time are also now a play, written in an interview-style format with her son, Adam Kennedy. Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? is making its regional premiere in a production by Forward Theater. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 and 25.

Punkie Johnson, Thursday, Sept. 9, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: As a regular performer at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and a featured player on the most recently completed season of Saturday Night Live, up-and-coming stand-up comedian Punkie Johnson is making a name for herself across the country. The comedian’s fresh perspective and raw honesty make for a hilarious combination. Join Johnson for a laugh (or 20) at Comedy on State at this three-night stand rescheduled from June. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 10-11, 7:30 and 10 p.m.

× Expand Shanna Wolf/S. Photography "Reflection," by Jen Fuller of Portland, Oregon, a part of the 2021 GLEAM exhibit at Olbrich Gardens.

GLEAM, through Oct. 30, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Roam the 16 acres of Olbrich Botanical Gardens and view the colorful and bright installations made just for GLEAM: Art in a New Light. Artists and designers from around the country have created illuminated sculptures from towering to delicate and inviting. The exhibit will continue Wednesday-Saturday evenings from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in September and 6:30-10 p.m. in October. To help limit crowds at any time, tickets are sold by entrance time, and only available in advance .

Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 10-12, Jefferson County Fair Park, Jefferson: You may never have realized how sheepy Wisconsin is until you head to the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, which combines the show-animals-in-the-barn aspect of a county fair with the artisanal, hand-spun, hand-dyed yarns of a knitter's convention. Throw in the stock dog trials — herding breeds steering flocks of sheep expertly around a grassy field — and there's a little bit of Westminster and a little bit of rodeo here too. Honestly, how can you resist? There are also art displays, fiber arts classes, food vendors and more. Full schedule at wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy James Watrous Gallery Detail from "Underworld 7," 2010, by Jack Damer.

Jack Damer, Friday, Sept. 10, James Watrous Gallery in Overture Center for the Arts, 6-8 p.m.: The UW-Madison's stellar printmaking program is what it is in part because of Jack Damer. This retrospective show, Prints, Drawings & Objects, 1965–2021, is doubly significant in that it marks the reopening of the Watrous Gallery after its COVID-19 closure. Damer is a master lithographer but this show also highlights his drawings and other collage and 3-D work. Damer will give an informal talk between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The exhibit continues through Oct. 31, and current gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand LaNia Sproles "Superstar," part of the exhibit "Playing Fine for Now" at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

ALL exhibits reception, Friday, Sept. 10, Arts + Literature Lab, 7-9 p.m.: The Arts + Lit Lab welcomes everyone to its spacious galleries across Main Street from The Sylvee for an artist reception for its current shows. Playing Fine for Now from Milwaukee-based artist LaNia Sproles includes painting, printmaking and collage that explores the personal and the political. In ¿Te Ubicas? Lindsey Rothrock's photographs explore aspects of place, history, memory and the body. 46 Artists for America’s First Ladies features 46 new works inspired by the lives of the women who have served as America’s first ladies (launched virtually in May in conjunction with Forward Theatre's play of the almost-same name). All three exhibits are on display through Sept. 18; the gallery is open noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Waxahatchee, Friday, Sept. 10, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield's songs perfectly walk a tightrope between unflinchingly direct and poetically oblique. The stories may be sometimes drawn from Crutchfield's life, but there's always a turn of phrase to pull the listener in to discover something personally resonant. The 2020 album Saint Cloud dials back the rock guitars of previous efforts for mellower sonics, but no punches are pulled otherwise; it will be interesting to hear these songs finally translated to a live setting as part of this oft-delayed tour. With Katy Kirby.

× Expand Jason Kempen DJ Pain 1

Mad Lit DJ showcase, Friday, Sept. 10, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: Mad Lit is a biweekly concert series launched this summer by the Greater Madison Music City Project. Along with highlighting local artists of color, the series provides a space for pop-up shops by local businesses, exhibits by local artists, and community workshops. This week's lineup is a primer to the Madison DJ/producer scene, with sets by Bruce Blaq, Fusion, Nick Nice and Pain 1, along with dance by Hitterz Collective and Dynamic Badgerettes. Find the remaining schedule at greatermadisonmusiccity.com .

Assemblage 23, Friday, Sept. 10, Crucible, 9 p.m.: A longtime pace-setter for the EBM scene, Assemblage 23 visits Madison just ahead of the release of a 20th anniversary edition of the classic 2001 album Failure. It's also the first Assemblage 23 show of the COVID era, and not part of a tour, so don't miss this rare chance to see Tom Shear and company live. And the show is a double-dip of Shear goodness; opener Helix is a duo of Shear and Mari Kattman. With Chicago-based one-woman industrial/electronica powerhouse I Ya Toyah.

× Expand SpareTime Bluegrass Band

The Sessions at Garver, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 11-12, Garver Feed Mill, noon-9 p.m.: A roster of beloved local acts populates this two-day fundraiser at Garver. Saturday performances benefit NAMI Dane County and feature SpareTime Bluegrass Band, Sean Michael Dargan Trio, Willy Porter, Lynda & the ZEROS and Cash Box Kings. Sunday performances benefit Common Wealth Development and feature The Kissers, Tani Diakite and Andy Ewen, Panchromatic Steel, Harmonious Wail and Golpe Tierra.

× Expand courtesy Madtown Artisans Artist Xizhou Xie is participating in the Madtown Artisans fall sale in 2021.

Madtown Artisans, Saturday, Sept. 11, Harmony Bar, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Art, a beer and a Harmony burger? Perfection. This third annual fall sale from the Madtown Artisans will feature 20 local artists and makers selling their work, including Natalie Ergas of Native Essence Art, creator of this month's Isthmus cover. Also on the roster: Badger Candle Co., Cedar and Bone, deerloom, Jonie & Libs, MosesSista, Pushkin Bop, Washboard Press and more. A portion of the food and drink sales from the event will go to Tuesday's Children. Find the full list of vendors at facebook.com/madtownartisansofwi .

Tazzbash, Saturday, Sept. 11, High Noon Saloon, 4 p.m.: Featuring an all-star lineup of Madison-area hard rock bands, Tazzbash honors the memory of Shannon Reed (aka Tazz), who died of an accidental overdose in 2019. His family made the decision for Reed to become an organ and tissue donor, and Tazzbash is a fundraiser for the UW Organ and Tissue Donor Education Program. Along with supporting a good cause, it's hard to go wrong with the slate of bands: Cold Black River, Droids Attack, Kill Jr and the Night Rods, Motherhive, One Bullet Left, Seven Seasons Deep, Skintones and Y-LAB.

× Expand viviangreenmusic.com Vivian Green

Capital Land Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 11, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.: This annual concert coordinated by Peboga Productions always features a heavy-hitting lineup. Singer-songwriter and pianist Vivian Green has been a regular presence on the Billboard Adult R&B lists since debuting with the chart-topping "Emotional Rollercoaster" in 2002. Also on the bill is Kevin Ross, who made a name for himself by penning cuts for Trey Songz and Jamie Foxx before launching his solo career and signing to Motown (and since going the independent route and starting his own label). With Rodney Poe, a Milwaukee native and former member of Blackstreet; and DJ Ace. Tickets here .

PSYMILL, Saturday, Sept. 11, Liquid, 6 p.m.: Campus-area dance club Liquid returns to in-person shows with the club debut of a DJ who has built a following on the streaming platform Twitch. Jon Wood (aka PSYMILL) is based in Wisconsin Rapids, and has been bringing trance music to the world from the Original Psychedelic Kitchen through the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining PSYMILL on a rare afternoon bill at Liquid are Minneapolis DJ Devyn Key and Madison's own Stacktrace. Tickets here .

× Expand courtesy the band The Lower 5th

WORTstock, Sunday, Sept. 12, Warner Park, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: In 2020, Madison community radio station WORT-FM planned a reinvention of its annual block party on the north side, an area that in recent times has been mostly out of the festival game. The much-anticipated result will finally take place in fall 2021, featuring local food, arts and crafts vendors, beverages coordinated by the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, and info booths from nonprofits. And, of course music, with a diverse array of local performers including the Angela Puerta Band, The Lower 5th, Adem Tesfaye and vintage soul tribute Don't Mess with Cupid, plus a second stage with hip-hop by Supa Friends and 1neofmani. The headliner will be announced soon; unfortunately, it was learned this week that Jon Langford and company are unable to perform due to COVID-19.

Madison Bike Week, Sept. 12-19: Sales of bicycles have soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a new fan or an old hand at spinning your wheels, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. There's a Monday 40 ride to McFarland and back (6 p.m. Sept. 13, from Orton Park), cheddar bacon waffles and coffee at the Cap City Trail and Dickinson Street (6-9 a.m., Sept. 14), a showing of the film A Biker’s Ballad (6 p.m., Sept. 16, Capital Brewery bier garten) and more. Find events as they are announced at madisonbikes.org . (Also: The Madison Brewery Bike Race serves as a pre-Bike Week kickoff on Sept. 11.)

× Expand Frank Ockenfels Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers, Sunday, Sept. 12, Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.: The Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour has moved to all outdoor venues; it's great news for those who missed out on tickets at previously sold-out, indoor performances (which was the case at original Madison venue The Sylvee). The Los Angeles-based Bridgers' 2020 release, Punisher, earned a nomination for best alternative music album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In the album’s third track, “Kyoto,” Bridgers sings about a day off in the Japanese city and the person she’s thinking about back home. In “I Know the End,” Bridgers continues her on-the-road woes, “there’s no place like my room,” she sings. MUNA, a pop trio which records for Bridgers' Saddest Factory record label, is also on the bill. Buy tickets online ; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.

Capital Times Idea Fest, Sept. 13-16, online; Sept. 17-18, UW Memorial Union: This year's Idea Fest brings in some serious politics wonk star power: Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post discussing “How Trump Broke It,” 7:15 p.m., Sept. 17; George Packer of The Atlantic on “The Fracturing of America,” 2 p.m., Sept. 18; and Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation and columnist for The Progressive, as part of a “Sports and Social Justice” panel discussion, 12:45 p.m., Sept. 18. Live and pre-recorded sessions will be online Sept. 13-16, and remain available on demand; ticketed in-person sessions take place Sept. 17-18 at the Memorial Union (ticket holders may also livestream many of these events). Watch for updates and find tickets at captimesideafest.com .

× Expand Beowulf Sheehan Rebecca Donner

Rebecca Donner, Tuesday, Sept. 14, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: Mystery to Me hosts a talk by Rebecca Donner, author of All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler. The book tells the story of Milwaukee native Mildred Harnack, who witnessed the rise of the Nazi party while studying in a doctoral program in Germany. Harnack decided to do something about it, and was a leader of the resistance until being captured by the Gestapo and executed on the order of Hitler. Register here for a link to the talk.

Home Stretch, through Sept. 22: Home Stretch is called a “distributed festival,” which means it’s not all in one place at one time. It’s a series of intimate art events that people can sign up for in advance, and usually participate in with the artist. Home Stretch is the brainchild of Spatula&Barcode, or UW art profs Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson. Upcoming events include “Floodplain,” an “experimental movement encounter” at the location of your choice, led by Bethany Alwa and Marina Kelly. Sign up required at homestretch.art . All events are free, though some performers may pass a hat or request donations to specific causes.

× Expand tomsegura.com Tom Segura

Tom Segura, Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 15-16, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: Comedian Tom Segura thrives on deadpan storytelling and off-color jokes. Segura effortlessly combines dry humor, crass tales, and, at times, a bit of self deprecation. Segura hosts several podcasts including Your Mom’s House and 2 Bears 1 Cave, and had roles in Countdown (2019) and Instant Family (2018). The comedian will visit Overture Hall on his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour.” Purchase tickets for the show here .

The Sword, Wednesday, Sept. 15, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The Sword’s hiatus, which began in 2018, is over. The Texas-based band has evolved considerably from its early days playing epic stoner metal, which earned accolades from and support slots with the likes of Metallica and Clutch. Although members decided to “sheathe The Sword” — as vocalist and guitarist John D. Cronise wrote in the liner notes for the band’s 2020 career-spanning box set, Chronology 2006-2018 — the band hit the road again this summer for a headlining tour. Madison will be one of the final stops. Oregon’s Wizard Rifle, a noisy and frenzied duo that eludes musical pigeonholing, opens the show. Tickets here .

Maria Bamford, Thursday, Sept. 16, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: If Maria Bamford’s reputation as a comedian, actress, talk show host, writer, voice-over artist and mental health advocate doesn’t sell you on this show, take it from Stephen Colbert, who says Bamford is his “favorite comedian on planet earth.” Bamford uses facial expressions, sound effects and her own brand of vocal impressions to tell stories and paint pictures through her comedy. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets here .