Madison’s Black Film Festival: From cultural critiques to nostalgic holidays

× Expand Courtesy Dasha Kelly Two stills from the film 'Makin' Cake' showing Dasha Kelly having difficulty measuring ingredients (above) and holding the completed cake (below). Dasha Kelly's film 'Makin' Cake' will be part of a filmmaker discussion on the fest's closing night.

The fourth annual Black Film Festival (Nov. 19-22) is expanding its footprint this year.

For the first time, festival programming will reach the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center (Nov. 20); and the opening night fundraiser and reception, as well as the closing day's films, panel discussions and closing reception, will take place at the newly opened Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

The fest is once again presented in partnership with Nehemiah and its Justified Anger: Courses initiative, writes director of adult education and festival founder Siobhan Jackson via email. Jackson says she hopes the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will become the home for future iterations of the fest.

Since its inception in 2023, the fest has become a way for the Black community to "feel seen and fulfilled for a beautiful fleeting moment," says Jackson, and for non-Black audiences to see "nuances they may not have noticed in [Nehemiah's] courses or in their personal lives."

The opening night fundraiser on Nov. 19 carries the theme of "Seeing Transformation" — Nehemiah President Harry H. Hawkins will speak on building up reentry and youth programming. "Prevention and intervention are the primary tools of community-centered development," Jackson writes. "[Hawkins] will announce yearlong programming that teaches the entire Madison community about how to see real transformation in our community."

The evening will also focus on creating a community of joy with the screening (and local premiere) of Alabama Brawl (2025), a 54-minute documentary by William Eric Bush-Anderson. The film summarizes the events of the Aug. 5, 2023, Montgomery Riverfront brawl. This brief summer brawl — instigated by a white owner of a private pontoon boat against Black co-captain Damien Pickett of the Harriott II Riverboat — lasted less than two minutes.

Through this incident, Bush-Anderson explores the significance of Montgomery's mid-19th century slave trade, a site of historical trauma, while treating the whole 2023 situation with a bit of levity. This comes through in his inclusion of a montage of numerous social media responses and memes as well as directly addressing the persistence of aggrieved white entitlement. Significantly, he favorably frames the voices of the online Montgomery community, who shared their recordings of the brawl that ultimately aided legal evaluation. Black folks refused to let this story become a casualty to corporate news, culminating in the independent distribution of this very documentary (following its rejection from Amazon's Prime Video platform).

Friday's setup at OutReach includes three queer-themed feature films: Nia DeCosta's thriller-leaning Hedda (2025), a riff on Henrik Ibsen's late 19th-century play, Hedda Gabler D. Smith's vividly black-and-white trans sex worker documentary Kokomo City (2023) — also a highlight of the 2023 Wisconsin Film Festival; and Sandulela Asanda's coming-of-age dramedy, Black Burns Fast (2025).

Film festivals of any size typically do not showcase longform video essays, but Madison's Black Film Festival has made them a part of its programming identity. That continues in 2026 with a selection of four, by cultural critics Shanspeare and F.D. Signifier.

Jackson's favorite is When They're EVIL but Black, part of Signifier's ongoing "Black Media Breakdown" series on Black antagonists on screen. Over the course of 74 minutes, Signifier "really digs into an unseen distinction between a villain who is 'played by' a Black actor and a villain who is truly written to be Black," writes Jackson. "It puts into context which kinds of representation feel authentic for Black viewers and which ones may be more for white audiences," she adds. This is something Signifier grapples with in another video essay, Sinners & the Death of Black Art, which examines director Ryan Coogler's hit film Sinners, and is showing Saturday at the Central Library.

Shanspeare's 51-minute analysis How Fox News Melts Your Brain kicks off Saturday's Central Library programming at 9:30 a.m.

Two team sport features, the classic football drama Remember the Titans (2000) and Roll Bounce (2005), another 1970s period film about a Chicago crew of roller-skaters, are also on Saturday's schedule.

Sunday rings in the festive year-end season a little early with family-friendly narrative films: David E. Talbert's Almost Christmas (2016) and Preston A. Whitmore II's This Christmas (2007). These choices reinforce the FUBU ("for us, by us") mantra and mission statement of the festival, to center Blackness in all its forms in the media. Jackson says nearly every Black person she knows "has strong memories of these films and their themes," while adding that the families depicted in both films may be a little sensational for entertainment, but impart a "Black familial nostalgia."

What promises to be a true highlight of the day: a short-film block and regional filmmaker panel discussion. It will involve Dasha Kelly (whose Makin' Cake will screen at 3:45 p.m.) and Naomi Re'a, producer of Paulina Lule Bugembe-Kuwahara's socially conscious horror film, Sherman Park (2025), which was filmed in the titular Milwaukee neighborhood with a cast of local actors.

The scope of the latter 10-minute short, which premiered locally at the 2026 Wisconsin Film Festival and screens again here at 6 p.m., feels much larger than its duration. It's a "proof of concept" for a forthcoming feature of the same name. Bugembe-Kuwahara exhibits thorough knowledge of the zombie subgenre — Sherman Park crafts a chilling scenario that references themes established in George Romero's original Night of the Living Dead (1968), while confronting corporate media's racist distortions on a societal level (also at play in Alabama Brawl).

In their director's statement, Bugembe-Kuwahara dedicates Sherman Park to their late brother, who was released from a five-year prison sentence in 2016, during the turbulent social climate and year of Donald Trump's initial Presidential ascendance. The allegory of the film is "for every person trying to build a new life in a society that is hostile toward them at every turn," they write.

The strength of Bugembe-Kuwahara's vision is mirrored by the myriad of Black artists and creators who are part of this expansive and inclusive fourth year of the Black Film Festival. And with the festival finding a foundational and unapologetically Black space at the Center for Black Culture and Excellence, "a Black Renaissance is emerging in Madison," she adds. "This film festival is yet another example of Black art, culture and community care."

All events Friday through Sunday (Nov. 20-22) require ticketed registration, but are free. Tickets to Thursday's opening night fundraiser are available here.