A roundup of Madison holiday arts and crafts fairs, pop-up markets and more

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer deals — supposedly — other than saving a buck there’s not that much rewarding about these rushed/digital (respectively) shopping experiences. When you buy a gift from the craftsperson who made it, or from a sale whose proceeds benefit good causes, it truly doubles the worth of the present. It’s like a matching gift program from the heart. Here's a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about so far. More will be added as we learn of other events as the season progresses.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center fundraiser thrift boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Nov. 11, East Towne Mall, Madison. agrace.org .

Folklore Village Online Auction: Fundraiser with crafts, local food and more, bids open 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 through 9 p.m., Nov. 14: folklorevillage.org .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople. A collage of art works. A selection of work by artists who will be at the 2023 Winter Art Fair off the Square.

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase with 135 vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 12, Monona Terrace, Madison, with kids' activities, silent auction. artcraftwis.org .

Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, Burke Lutheran Church, Madison, with quilts, bakery items and lunch, more. burkelutheran.org . 608-244-8486.

Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods & sweepstakes drawing, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 11, St. Christopher Parish Center, Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. saintchristopherparish.com . 608-845-6613.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 11, Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie, with 100-plus vendors. wisconsinheightscraftfair.weebly.com . 608-220-6047.

Holiday Gift Fair: Youth mission/education trips fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 12, St. Ann's Parish School, 324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, with arts & crafts, food and other vendors. daneandrockcountycatholic.org . 608-873-7633.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. verona.k12.wi.us .

× Expand Irena Frączek Ceramic Christmas items. The Polish Heritage Club’s annual Christmas Market is Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Polish Christmas Market: Annual Polish Heritage Club event with traditional lunch & bakery items, crafts, music & demonstrations, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Middleton. phcwi-madison.org . 608-571-5727.

Ten By Ten Collective Winter Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 12, Ellsworth Block, 23 N. Pinckney St. (upstairs), Madison. facebook.com/people/Ten-By-Ten/100075798910412 .

Holiday Market: Noon-4 p.m., Nov. 12, The Boneyard, Madison, with dog/pet-themed vendors, raffle/silent auction and pet photos (to benefit Puppy Up), food trucks. madisonboneyard.com . 608-216-8865.

× Expand courtesy Friends of Waunakee Public Library Three people at a craft fair vendor booth. Scrappy Sewers at a past Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale.

Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale: Friends of Waunakee Public Library fundraiser with 70-plus vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 18, Waunakee Intermediate School, Waunakee, with concessions, container raffle. waunakeepubliclibrary.org .

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 18, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo, with 60-plus vendors, music by Ted Hawkins, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). facebook.com/people/Baraboo-Womens-Fair-And-Holiday-Super-Sale/100063715381643 .

Sennett Community Winter Craft Market: Sennett Middle School PTO benefit with 50-plus vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 18, Sennett Middle School, Madison. facebook.com/pages/Sennett-Middle/1558776474339999 .

Santa's Helpers: Craft/vendor market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 18, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Madison. facebook.com/events/883325169414598 .

Artisans for Adoption: Makers, vintage & other vendors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 18, The Vine Church, 902 Ann St., Madison. facebook.com/events/851135596796012 .

× Expand Julie Sutter-Blair A painting of birds and butterflies. Art by Julie Sutter-Blair, a participant in the 2023 Art in the Wright Place event.

Art in the Wright Place: Annual arts & crafts sale featuring more than 40 regional artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 19, First Unitarian Society, Madison . Free admission. fusmadison.org/artfair .

Downtown Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 24-26, State Street/Capitol Square area, Madison, with trolley rides 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Nov. 24 and 26), merchant special activities & sales. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Holiday Market: Works by local artists, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24-Dec. 23, River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac (other times by appointment). riverartsinc.org .

Madison Makers Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 24, The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer, Madison . madisonmakersmarket.com .

Shop Small This Fall: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 25, Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville, with vendors, raffle. facebook.com/events/243501238446499.

Holiday Craftacular: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 26, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with craft & food vendors, activities. facebook.com/glitterworkshops .

Dark Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m., Nov. 26, Crucible, Madison, with local artists and vendors, aerial performances, and Krampus visit. cruciblemadison.com .

GSAFE Quilt Auction: "In Rainbowland" theme, Nov. 28 through 9 p.m., Dec. 4, at e.givesmart.com/events/xkh .

Holiday Gift Market: Artisan and home goods pop-up, noon-7 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Dec. 2, Crimson Artist Collective, Verona. crimsonartistcollective.com .

Christkindli Market: Christmas-themed vendors, music, Santa visits, sleigh rides, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 3, downtown New Glarus. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Schoolhouse Holiday Market: 15 artisan vendors, food, Santa visit, carolers, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 1, District #1 Old Schoolhouse, Mount Horeb. facebook.com/people/District-1-Old-Schoolhouse/100057602193214 .

× Expand Cameron Gillie A past Fair Trade Holiday Festival. A past Fair Trade Holiday Festival.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 2, Monona Terrace, Madison, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. fairtrademadison.org .

HolidayFest: Madison Parks annual event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 2, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Madison. cityofmadison.com . 608-245-3669.

Holiday Craft Fair: DeForest Area Music Boosters fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 2, DeForest Middle School, DeForest. facebook.com/deforestareamusicboosters .

Tandem Press Holiday Open House: With print sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 2, 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, with printmaking demos 11 & 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. tandempress.wisc.edu .

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 3, Monona Community Center, Monona. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com .

Holiday Art Market: WayForward Resources (formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry) fundraiser, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Food Concepts Inc., Middleton. wayforwardresources.org . 608-826-3415.

× Expand facebook.com/TheCraftyFair/photos Some shirts for The Crafty Fair. 2022 Crafty Fair merch.

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase with 125 vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 3, Goodman Community Center (both buildings on Sat.), Madison. thecraftyfair.com .

Odyssey Project Holiday Bazaar: Items handmade by students, 2-5 p.m., Dec. 2, UW South Madison Partnership, Madison, plus open house and tours of Odyssey space. odyssey.wisc.edu .

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 100-plus vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

Holiday Market: Gift vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org . 608-221-0404.

Dane Buy Local Holiday Auction: Annual fundraiser in support of local businesses, bid from Dec. 4-11. Link TBA: danebuylocal.com .

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 9, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo. theverymerryholidayfair.com .

Christkindlmarket: Makers and other vendors, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 10, Seven Acre Dairy, Paoli. christkindlmarketpaoli.com .

Winter Night Market: Art, baked goods, pet treats and more, 4-9 p.m., Dec. 8, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg. $5 admission (timed entry). fourwindsfarmfitchburg.ticketleap.com .

Camp Createability Gallery Night: Holiday art and gifts, 5-9 p.m., Dec. 8, Oakstone Recreation, Cottage Grove. createabilitywi.org .

Holiday Bazaar: Arts & crafts, baked goods, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 1-4:30 p.m., Dec. 10, S.S. Morris African Methodist Episcopal Community Church, Madison. facebook.com/ssmorrisamechurch .

Eastside Winter Market: Hosted by Communication, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 10, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with art, food, vintage & more, plus music both days. facebook.com/communication608 . 608-467-2618.

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 10, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi, with about 100 vendors, concessions, raffle. occupaws.org.

Madison Vegan Holiday Pop-up: Food & product vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 10, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, Madison. facebook.com/madison.vegan.popup .

Cookie & Craft Sale: Dar al Kalima College (Bethlehem) fundraiser, 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 16, Memorial United Church of Christ, Fitchburg. facebook.com/FitchburgMemorialUCC . 608-273-1008.

FEED Holiday Bazaar: FEED Kitchens food vendors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 16, Door Creek Church-North, Madison. feedkitchens.org .

Holiday Art Sale: Annual event featuring work by students and faculty, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 9 and 16, UW Art Lofts-Glass Lab, Madison. art.wisc.edu .

Christmas Craft Fair & Cookie Walk: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 17, Windsor Elementary School, Windsor, with 40-plus vendors. occupaws.org .