Tis the season for crafts — and craft shows — so even if you can’t hand-knit a scarf for your Boo, you can give said Boo a hand-knit scarf. Just not from your hands. (There is always the wrapping paper for your own personal touch.) While big-ticket items have their place, it’s always nice to be able to give from the heart a little something that’s original, one-of-a-kind, and local. And when you buy directly from a craftsperson, you’re not just supporting a local small business, you’re giving an artist a real psychological boost. Here's a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about so far. More will be added as we learn of other events as the season progresses (email calendar@isthmus.com with updates).

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center fundraiser thrift boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Nov. 30, East Towne Mall, Madison. Closed on Thanksgiving. agrace.org .

Friends of Folklore Village Online Auction: Fundraiser with crafts, local food and more, Nov. 1-10: Fundraiser.bid/ FolkloreVillage.

Fall Craft Sale: Handmade items by local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 2, Middleton Senior Center, Middleton. Free admission. cityofmiddleton.us/109/Senior-Center .

Midwest Vintage Flea: Vintage apparel from various vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 2 (early entry at 10 a.m. ticketed) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 3, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. goodstyleshop.com .

FALLing into Art: Holiday art and gift vendors, 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 9, Camp Createability, Madison. createabilitywi.org .

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase with 135 vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 10, Monona Terrace, Madison, with kids' activities, silent auction. artcraftwis.org .

Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 9, Burke Lutheran Church, Madison, with quilts, bakery items and lunch, more. burkelutheran.org . 608-244-8486.

× Expand courtesy St. Christopher Catholic Parish The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar. The craft room at a past Holiday Bazaar.

Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 9, St. Christopher Parish Center, Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. saintchristopherparish.com . 608-845-6613.

Wisconsin Heights Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 9, Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie, with 100-plus vendors. wisconsinheightscraftfair.weebly.com . 608-220-6047.

Holiday Gift Fair: Youth mission/education trips fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 10, St. Ann's Parish School, 324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, with arts & crafts, food and other vendors. stcletuspastorate.org . 608-873-7633.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 9, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. verona.k12.wi.us .

Scorpio Market: 40-plus local artists and community organizations, noon-4 p.m., Nov. 9, Wisconsin Masonic Center, Madison. Masks required. communicationmadison.com .

Dane Buy Local Holiday Auction: Annual fundraiser in support of local businesses, bid from Nov. 14-21. Link TBA at danebuylocal.com .

Polish Christmas Market: Annual Polish Heritage Club event with traditional lunch & bakery items, crafts, music & demonstrations, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 16, St. Bernard Catholic Church, Middleton. phcwi-madison.org . 608-571-5727.

Native Art Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 16, Arts + Literature Laboratory, Madison. artlitlab.org .

Dane County Holiday Farmers' Market: Indoor market, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 16-23 and Dec. 7-21, Monona Terrace. dcfm.org .

Santa's Helpers: Craft/vendor market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 16, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Madison, with raffle for Toys for Tots. facebook.com/events/s/5th-annual-santas-helpers-craf/326557300150399 .

Holiday Market: Noon-4 p.m., Nov. 17, The Boneyard, Madison, with dog/pet-themed vendors, dog food/supply drive and pet photos (to benefit WisCares), food trucks. madisonboneyard.com . 608-216-8865.

× Expand One Eyed Cat A plate depicting a dog surrounded by cats in sunglasses.

Holiday Market: Works by local artists, Nov. 22-Dec. 28, River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24-25. river arts inc.org .

Art at the Wright Place: Annual arts & crafts sale featuring 50 regional artists, 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 23, First Unitarian Society, Madison. Free admission. fusmadison.org/artfair .

Fall Bake & Vendor Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 23, Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, Stoughton. sonsofnorway5.com/lodges/details/18-Mandt-314 .608-873-7209.

Holiday Craft Fair, Book Sale and Bake Sale: Friends of Waunakee Public Library fundraiser with 70-plus vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 23, Waunakee Intermediate School, Waunakee, with concessions, container raffle. waunakeepubliclibrary.org .

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 23, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo, with 60-plus vendors, music by Ted Hawkins, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). facebook.com/people/Baraboo-Womens-Fair-And-Holiday-Super-Sale/100063715381643 .

× Expand courtesy Sennett Community Winter Craft Market Booths at the 2023 Sennett Community Winter Craft Market. Sennett Community Winter Craft Market

Sennett Community Winter Craft Market: Sennett Middle School PTO benefit with 65 vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 23, Sennett Middle School, Madison. facebook.com/pages/Sennett-Middle/1558776474339999 .

Tandem Press Holiday Open House: With print sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 23, 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, with printmaking demos 11 & 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. tandempress.wisc.edu .

Art & Craft Fair: With lunch, bake sale, raffle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 30, VFW Post 7591, Madison. facebook.com/VFWPost7591 .

GSAFE Quilt Auction: "Together" theme, Nov. 27 through 9 p.m., Dec. 3, at e.givesmart.com/events/Bww .

Downtown Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 29-Dec.1, State Street/Capitol Square area, Madison, with trolley rides, music, merchant special activities & sales. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Madison Makers Black Friday Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 29, The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Hotel Indigo, Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer, Madison. madisonmakersmarket.com .

Shop Small This Fall: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 30, Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville, with vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

× Expand courtesy Glitter Workshop Patrons at a Holiday Craftacular. A past Holiday Craftacular event.

Holiday Craftacular: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 30, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with 50 local artists, food vendors, activities. facebook.com/glitterworkshops .

Dark Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m., Dec. 1, Crucible, Madison, with local artists and vendors, entertainment, and Krampus visit. cruciblemadison.com .

Sip and Shop: 3-7 p.m., Dec. 5, Chazen Museum of Art-Lobby and Cafe. chazen.wisc.edu .

Christkindli Market: Christmas-themed vendors, music, Santa visits, sleigh rides, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 8, downtown New Glarus. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

DABL Holiday Art Fair: Dane Arts Buy Local event, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 6, Aubergine. danearts.com.

Trollidays Schoolhouse Market: 4-8 p.m., Dec. 6, District #1 Old Schoolhouse, Mount Horeb. mounthorebchamber.com .

The Art of the Season: Artwork and gifts, hot chocolate, 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec, 7, Camp Createability, Madison. createabilitywi.org .

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, Monona Terrace, Madison, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. fairtrademadison.org .

HolidayFest: Madison Parks annual event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Madison. cityofmadison.com . 608-245-3669.

Holiday Craft Fair: DeForest Area Music Boosters fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, DeForest Middle School, DeForest, with 80 vendors, music, concessions, bake sale. facebook.com/deforestareamusicboosters .

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 8, Monona Community Center, Monona. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com .

Holiday Art Market: WayForward Resources (formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry) fundraiser, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 8, Food Concepts Inc., Middleton. wayforwardresources.org . 608-826-3408.

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase with 150-plus vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 8, Goodman Community Center, Madison. thecraftyfair.com .

Holiday Market: Gift vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 8, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org . 608-221-0404.

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 8, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 100-plus vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

MSCR Pottery Sale: Annual fundraiser, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 12-13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 15, Madison School & Community Recreation-West, 7333 West Towne Way, Madison. mscr.org .

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 14, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo. theverymerryholidayfair.com .

Christkindlmarket: Makers and other vendors, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Seven Acre Dairy, Paoli. christkindlmarketpaoli.com .

Holiday Bazaar: Arts & crafts, baked goods, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 1-4 p.m., Dec. 15, S.S. Morris African Methodist Episcopal Community Church, Madison. facebook.com/ssmorrisamechurch .

Holiday Black Bazaar: Madison Black Chamber of Commerce event featuring artisan vendors, Dec. 15, Orpheum Theater, Madison. facebook.com/MBCofC .

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 15, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi, with about 100 vendors, concessions, raffle. facebook.com/OccuPawsGuideDogs .

Cookie & Craft Sale: Dar al Kalima College (Bethlehem) fundraiser, 8 a.m.-noon, Dec. 14, Memorial United Church of Christ, Fitchburg. facebook.com/FitchburgMemorialUCC . 608-273-1008.

× Expand courtesy FEED Kitchens Displays of food items in a commercial kitchen. The FEED Kitchens Holiday Bazaar, 2019.

FEED Holiday Bazaar: FEED Kitchens food vendors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 14, FEED Kitchens, Madison. feedkitchens.org .

Mini Crafty Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 14, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, Madison. thecraftyfair.com .

Garver Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 15, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. facebook.com/events/1600636247333281 .

The Big Gay Holiday Market: Vendors, food carts, entertainment & more, 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 21, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall. thebiggaymarketllc.com .