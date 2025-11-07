× Expand A past Tenney Winter Art Market. Tenney Winter Art Market

They’re blooming on street corners and median strips everywhere — the signs proclaiming CRAFT FAIR ➡️. It’s a fun way to gift. Because what can be better than discovering the original, one-of-a-kind work of a local craftsperson, and then giving it to someone you love? To save you from driving around randomly looking for signs, we at Isthmus have compiled a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about so far. More will be added as we learn of other events as the season progresses (email calendar@isthmus.com with updates).

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center fundraiser thrift boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Oct. 30-Nov. 30, East Towne Mall, Madison. Closed on Thanksgiving. agrace.org .

Folklore Village Online Auction: Fundraiser with crafts, local food and more, bid through 9 p.m., Nov. 9: event.auctria.com/739d8ba6-1784-4d00-b12b-5a1ec430476b ..

Fall Craft Sale: Handmade items by local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 8, Middleton Senior Center, Middleton. Free admission. cityofmiddleton.us/109/Senior-Center .

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 9, Monona Terrace, Madison, with kids' activities, silent auction. artcraftwis.org .

Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 8, Burke Lutheran Church, Madison. burkelutheran.org . 608-244-8486.

Christmas/Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 8, St. Christopher Parish Center, Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. saintchristopherparish.com . 608-845-6613.

Wisconsin Heights Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 8, Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie, with 100-plus vendors. wisconsinheightscraftfair.weebly.com . 608-220-6047.

Holiday Gift Fair: Youth mission/education trips fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 9, St. Ann's School, 324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, with arts & crafts, food and other vendors. stcletuspastorate.org . 608-873-7633.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 8, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. verona.k12.wi.us .

Native Art Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 8, Arts + Literature Laboratory, Madison. artlitlab.org .

× Expand Polish Heritage Club A christmas tree.

Polish Christmas Market: Annual Polish Heritage Club event with traditional lunch & bakery items, crafts, music & demonstrations, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 8, Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison. phcwi-madison.org . 608-571-5727.

Dane Buy Local Holiday Auction: Annual fundraiser in support of local businesses, bid from Nov. 13-20. Link TBA at danebuylocal.com .

Holidays Galore & More: New & used holiday decor, hand-crafted items, bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 15, Attic Angel Association. atticangel.org .

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 15, East Side Club, Madison. facebook.com/escmadison .

Dane County Holiday Farmers' Market: Indoor market, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 15-22 and Dec. 6-20, Monona Terrace. dcfm.org .

Santa's Helpers: Craft/vendor market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 15, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Madison, with raffle for Toys for Tots, kids' scavenger hunt. facebook.com/people/Events-by-Gwen/61553562899065 .

Holiday Market: Works by local artists, Nov. 21-Jan. 10, River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac, at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Closed Nov. 27, Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1. river arts inc.org .

Art at the Wright Place: Annual arts & crafts sale featuring 50 regional artists, 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 22, First Unitarian Society, Madison. Free admission. fusmadison.org/artfair .

Sauced: Holiday edition of night market with 40-plus local vendors, music by DJ Dudley Noon, 5-10 p.m., Nov. 21-22, Garver Feed MIll, Madison. Free admission. saucedmarket.com .

Fall Bake & Vendor Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 22, Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, Stoughton. sonsofnorway5.com/lodges/details/18-Mandt-314 . 608-873-7209.

Holiday Craft Fair, Book Sale and Bake Sale: Friends of Waunakee Public Library fundraiser with 70-plus vendors, concessions, container raffle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 22, Waunakee Intermediate School, Waunakee. waunakeepubliclibrary.org .

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 22, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo, with 60-plus vendors, music by Ted Hawkins, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). facebook.com/people/Baraboo-Womens-Fair-And-Holiday-Super-Sale/100063715381643 .

Sennett Community Winter Craft Market: Sennett Middle School PTO benefit with 65 vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 22, Sennett Middle School, Madison. facebook.com/events/1264859915071737 .

Holiday Bazaar: Local vendors, bake sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 22, Monona United Methodist Church, Monona, with lunch starting at 11 a.m. facebook.com/mononaumc .

Holiday House Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov 22-23, Monona Community Center, Monona. mymonona.com .

Tenney Winter Art Market: 16 Madison-area artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 22, Tenney Park pavilion, Madison. jdeloya4@gmail.com .

Holiday Makers Market: Visit Middleton hosts artists and makers, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 22, Stone Horse Green, Middleton; Light the Green celebration starts at 5 p.m. visitmiddleton.com .

Tandem Press Holiday Open House: With print sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 22, 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, with printmaking demos 11 & 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. tandempress.wisc.edu .

Scorpio Market: 60-plus local artists and community organizations, 1-6 p.m., Nov. 23, The Tinsmith, Madison. Masks required. instagram.com/scorpiomarketmadison .

GSAFE Quilt Auction: "When we create, we resist" theme, Nov. 25 through 9 p.m., Dec. 2, at e.givesmart.com/events/HH1 .

Downtown Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 28-30, State Street/Capitol Square area, Madison, with music, Santa (noon-3 pm, 11/28 and 30, 127 State St.), merchant special activities. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Madison Makers Black Friday Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 28, The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing, Hotel Indigo, Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer, Madison. madisonmakersmarket.com .

Art & Craft Fair: With lunch, bake sale, raffle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 29, VFW Post 7591, Madison. facebook.com/VFWPost7591 .

Winter Bodega: Holiday market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 29, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with music by TubaChristmas, character & Santa visits, craft projects. Free admission. breesestevensfield.com .

Shop Small This Fall: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 29, Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville, with vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

× Expand facebook.com/garvercraftacular Green and red Christmas ornaments.

Holiday Craftacular: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 30, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with 50 local artists, food vendors, activities. facebook.com/garvercraftacular.

Dark Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m., Nov. 30, Crucible, Madison, with local artists and vendors, entertainment, and Krampus visit. cruciblemadison.com .

Sip and Shop: 3-7 p.m., Dec. 4, Chazen Museum of Art-Lobby and Cafe. chazen.wisc.edu .

Camp Createability Gallery Night: Holiday craft sale, 4-7 p.m., Dec. 4, 4222 Argosy Court, Madison. facebook.com/CampCreatability .

Dane Arts Holiday Pop-up Market: Local artists, 4-9 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 6, Aubergine, Madison. danearts.com .

× Expand courtesy New Glarus Chamber of Commerce A past Christkindli Market at night. Christkindli Market

Christkindli Market: Christmas-themed vendors, music, Santa visits, sleigh rides, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 7, downtown New Glarus. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 6, Monona Terrace, Madison, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. fairtrademadison.org .

Holiday Craft Fair: DeForest Area Music Boosters fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 6, DeForest Middle School, DeForest, with 80 vendors, music, concessions, bake sale. facebook.com/deforestareamusicboosters .

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 7, Monona Community Center, Monona. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com .

Holiday Art Market: WayForward Resources (formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry) fundraiser, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, Food Concepts Inc., Middleton. wayforwardresources.org . 608-826-3408.

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase with 150-plus vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 6; 50 vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 7 and 13, Goodman Community Center, Madison. thecraftyfair.com .

Holiday Market: Gift vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org . 608-221-0404.

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 7, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 100-plus vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

Hot Cocoa Crawl: 1-4 p.m., Dec. 7, State Street area, Madison, with sampling stations. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 13, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo. theverymerryholidayfair.com .

Christkindlmarket: Makers and other vendors, various activities, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 14, Seven Acre Dairy, Paoli. christkindlmarketpaoli.com .

Nerd Made: Madison Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 13-14, Noble Knight Games, Fitchburg. facebook.com/people/Nerd-Made-Madison/61555230783507 .

Garver Holiday Market: Noon-8 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 14, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. facebook.com/garverevents .

Farm Toy & Craft Show: Marshall FFA fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 14, Marshall High School, Marshall. facebook.com/groups/345666448860371 .

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 14, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi, with about 100 vendors, concessions, raffle. facebook.com/OccuPawsGuideDogs .

MSCR Pottery Sale: Annual fundraiser, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 18-19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 21, Madison School & Community Recreation-West, 7333 West Towne Way, Madison. mscr.org .

The Big Gay Holiday Market: Vendors, food carts, entertainment & more, 5-10 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 20, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall. thebiggaymarketllc.com .

FEED Holiday Bazaar: FEED Kitchens food vendors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 20, FEED Kitchens, Madison. Feedkitchens.org .