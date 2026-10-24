× Expand courtesy Dane Arts Artist Katie Hogan at her booth for the 2025 Dane Arts Holiday Market. Artist Katie Hogan at her booth for the 2025 Dane Arts Holiday Market.

Tired of mass-produced trinkets from who-knows-where and AI-generated “creativity” masquerading as art? There's an easy solution: Shop local, and go one step further — buy from the artist. As the holidays approach, the craft fairs and marketplaces abound. It is heartwarming and real, talking to the artists about the genesis of their works. The stories will stay with you for a long time. And these makers work hard, and probably undercharge considering their time and the cost of materials.

Window-shop or come prepared to buy — either way your interest will warm your heart and theirs. It’s not always easy to find these sales when you need them, so we at Isthmus have solved that problem for YOU. We’ve compiled a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about so far. More will be added as we learn of other events as the season progresses (please email [email protected] with updates).

Fine Art & Craft Sale: Madison Weavers Guild event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 24-25, Olbrich Gardens. fineartandcraftsale.com.

Autumn Artisan Faire: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 24, Bruce Company, Middleton, with local vendors. brucecompany.com.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center fundraiser thrift boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Oct. 28-Nov. 28, East Towne Mall, Madison. Closed on Thanksgiving. agrace.org.

Folklore Village Online Auction: Fundraiser with crafts, local food and more, Nov. 1-8: event.auctria.com/265e0033-1e7e-452f-b7e0-d5c8b986099f.

Fall Craft Sale: Handmade items by local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 7, Middleton Senior Center, Middleton. Free admission. cityofmiddleton.us/109/Senior-Center.

Black Art Expo & Holiday Market: 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 7, Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Madison, with artist talks & demonstrations, kids' activities, entertainment. Free admission. theblackcenter.org.

Textile Art Market: Work by 16 fiber artists, 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 7, Textile Arts Center, Madison. textileartsmadison.org.

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 8, Monona Terrace, Madison, with kids' activities, silent auction. artcraftwis.org.

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 7, East Side Club, Madison. facebook.com/escmadison.

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 7-8, Monona Community Center, Monona. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com.

Fall Craft Fair & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 7, Messiah Lutheran Church, Madison, with used book sale, lunch (11 a.m.-1 p.m.). messiahchurch.com.

Midwest Vintage Flea: Vintage apparel from various vendors: 9-10 a.m. on Nov. 7 ($20 admission), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 7 ($5 admission), and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 8, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. midwestvintageflea.com.

Christmas/Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 14, St. Andrew Catholic Church/Divine Mercy Parish Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. divinemercymadison.org. 608-845-6613.

Camp Createability Gallery Night: Holiday craft sale, 4-7 p.m., Nov. 12, 4222 Argosy Court, Madison. facebook.com/CampCreatability.

Wisconsin Heights Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 14, Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie, with 100-plus vendors. wisconsinheightscraftfair.weebly.com. 608-220-6047.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 14, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. verona.k12.wi.us.

Expand James Kreul Artist Dakota Mace and customers at a Native Art Market event. Artist Dakota Mace at the first Native Art Market at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Native Art Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 14, Arts + Literature Laboratory, Madison. Indigenous artists show and sell their work, including contemporary and traditional beadwork, quillwork, weaving, leather work, metals, basketry, clothing and more. artlitlab.org.

Tandem Press Holiday Open House: With print sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 14, 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, with printmaking demos. tandempress.wisc.edu.

Polish Christmas Market: Annual Polish Heritage Club event with traditional lunch & bakery items, crafts, music & demonstrations, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 14, Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison. phcwi-madison.org. 608-571-5727.

Expand courtesy Attic Angel Association Arranging a wall of wreaths at a past Holidays Galore and More event. Holidays Galore and More

Holidays Galore & More: New & used holiday decor, hand-crafted items, bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 14, Attic Angel Association. atticangel.org.

Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 14, Burke Lutheran Church, Madison. burkelutheran.org. 608-244-8486.

Mistletoe Market: 40-plus local arts & crafts vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 14, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 15, Kopke's Greenhouse, Oregon. kopkesgreenhouse.com.

Farm Toy & Craft Show: Marshall FFA fundraiser, with kids' pedal tractor pull, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 15, Marshall High School, Marshall. facebook.com/groups/345666448860371.

Scorpio Market: 60-plus local artists and community organizations, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 15, The Tinsmith, Madison. Masks required. instagram.com/scorpiomarketmadison.

Holiday Market: Works by local artists, Nov. 20-Jan. 9, River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac, at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Closed Nov. 26, Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1. river arts inc.org.

Winter Wonderland Crafts & Art Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 20-21 and 27-28 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 22 & 29, CountyLines Crossings, Brooklyn. facebook.com/countylinescrossings.

Art at the Wright Place: Annual arts & crafts sale featuring 50 regional artists, 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 21, First Unitarian Society, Madison. Free admission. fusmadison.org/artfair.

Dane County Holiday Farmers' Market: Indoor market, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5-19, Monona Terrace (open until 1 p.m. on Dec. 5). dcfm.org.

Fall Bake & Vendor Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 21, Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, Stoughton. facebook.com/people/Sons-Of-Norway-Stoughton-WI/100064604055219. 608-873-7209.

Three Kings Christmas Market: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 21, Holy Mother of Consolation Church, Oregon. stcletuspastorate.org.

Holiday Craft Fair: Friends of Waunakee Public Library fundraiser with 110-plus vendors, book & bake sale, concessions, container raffle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 21, Waunakee Intermediate School and Heritage Elementary School, Waunakee. waunakeepubliclibrary.org.

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 21, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo, with 60-plus vendors, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). facebook.com/people/Baraboo-Womens-Fair-And-Holiday-Super-Sale/100063715381643.

Sennett Community Winter Craft Market: Sennett Middle School PTO benefit with 65 vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 21, La Follette High School, Madison. facebook.com/events/2093485681189767.

Holiday Bazaar: Local vendors, bake sale, chili lunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 21, Monona United Methodist Church, Monona. mononaunitedmethodistchurch.org.

Holiday House Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov 21-22, Monona Community Center, Monona. mymonona.com.

The Green Crafty Fair: Earth-friendly vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 21, Aubergine, Madison. thecraftyfair.com.

Expand A past Tenney Winter Art Market. Tenney Winter Art Market

Tenney Winter Art Market: 20 Madison-area artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 21, Tenney Park pavilion, Madison. [email protected].

Holiday Makers Market: Visit Middleton hosts artists and makers, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 22, Stone Horse Green, Middleton; Light the Green celebration starts at 5 p.m., Nov. 21 visitmiddleton.com.

GSAFE Quilt Auction: "What Are We Building?" theme, Nov. 24 through 9 p.m., Dec. 1, at e.givesmart.com/events/Ozp.

Downtown Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 27-29, State Street/Capitol Square area, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Madison Makers Black Friday Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 27, at The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing, Hotel Indigo, Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer, Madison. madisonmakersmarket.com.

Art & Craft Fair: With lunch, bake sale, raffle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 28, VFW Post 7591, Madison. facebook.com/VFWPost7591.

Santa's Helpers: Craft/vendor market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 28, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, with raffle for Toys for Tots, kids' scavenger hunt. facebook.com/people/Events-by-Gwen/61553562899065.

Verona Crafty Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 28, ART House 360, Verona. thecraftyfair.com.

Shop Small This Fall: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 28, Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville, with vendors, raffle. occupaws.org.

Made in Wisconsin Market: Noon-8 p.m, Nov. 28, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. garverevents.com.

Expand Shadow Veil Photography Krampus and friends at a past Dark Holiday Bazaar. Krampus and friends at a past Dark Holiday Bazaar.

Dark Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m., Nov. 29, Crucible, Madison, with local artists and vendors, entertainment, and Krampus visit. cruciblemadison.com.

Sip and Shop: 3-7 p.m., Dec. 3, Chazen Museum of Art-Lobby and Cafe. chazen.wisc.edu.

Sip & Shop Makers Market: Crafters & vendors, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 3, Hop Garden, Belleville. thehopgarden.net.

Christkindli Market: Christmas-themed vendors, music, Santa visits, sleigh rides, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 6, downtown New Glarus. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Dane Arts Holiday Pop-up Market: Local artists, 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 5, Aubergine, Madison. danearts.com.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5, Monona Terrace, Madison, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. fairtrademadison.org.

HolidayFest: Madison Parks annual event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Madison. cityofmadison.com. 608-245-3669.

Holiday Craft Fair: DeForest Area Music Boosters fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5, DeForest Middle School, DeForest, with 80 vendors, music, concessions, bake sale. facebook.com/people/DeForest-Area-Music-Boosters/61592721406748.

Holiday Craft Market: Local artists & makers. 5:30-9 p.m., Dec. 5, La Quadra, Madison. 608-209-6648.

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase with 150-plus vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 5; 50 vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 6, Goodman Community Center, Madison. thecraftyfair.com.

Evergreen Gift Market: Gift vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 6, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org. 608-221-0404.

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 6, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 100-plus vendors, raffle. occupaws.org.

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 12, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo. theverymerryholidayfair.com.

Christkindlmarket: Makers and other vendors, various activities, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 13, Century School Park, Verona. thechristkindlmarketwi.com.

Holiday Bazaar: Arts & crafts, baked goods, and more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 12, S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal Church, Madison. facebook.com/ssmorrisamechurch.

Holiday Crafts & Cookies: Dar al-Kalima College (Bethlehem) fundraiser, 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 12, Memorial United Church of Christ, Fitchburg. memorialucc.org.

Nerd Made: Madison Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 12, Noble Knight Games, Fitchburg. facebook.com/people/Nerd-Made-Madison/61555230783507.

Holly Jolly Holiday Market: Madison Makers Market event with arts & vintage vendors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 13, WYSO Center for Music, Madison. madisonmakersmarket.com.

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 13, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi, with about 100 vendors, concessions, raffle. facebook.com/OccuPawsGuideDogs.

The Big Gay Holiday Market: Vendors, food carts, entertainment & more, 5-10 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 19, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall. thebiggaymarketllc.com.

FEED Holiday Bazaar: FEED Kitchens food vendors, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 19, FEED Kitchens, Madison. feedkitchens.org.

Christmas Craft Fair & Cookie Walk: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 20, Windsor Elementary School, Windsor, with 40-plus vendors. occupaws.org.