Convenient care, right upstairs

× Expand Tommy Washbush Physical therapist Matt Ellison upstairs at Ford's Gym. Upstairs downstairs: Via is located directly above Ford’s Gym, which is extremely convenient for gym members. “Treating out of Ford’s is hugely helpful – partly for access to the equipment but also because of the fantastic community and culture that already exists here.”

An unused room sat upstairs at Ford’s Gym for years until physical therapist Matt Ellison got an idea. Tired of the bureaucracy of UW Health, he decided to strike out on his own, and start his own physical therapy practice.

The idea of working at a gym-based, cash-pay clinic came from his experience in Massachusetts, where he did a 14-week clinical rotation at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance.

Ellison named his new venture Via Physical Therapy, derived from a Marcus Aurelius quote (“What stands in the way becomes the way,” from Meditations). “It started off as a funny thing my wife and I used to tell each other during grad school and became our unofficial mantra to get through particularly stressful weeks,” he says.

Via’s office is spartan, but does what Ellison needs it to do. “I have everything I need treatment-wise,” he says. The main piece of equipment is a sturdy hydraulic bed, purchased from University of Wisconsin Surplus. “It’s from the ‘80s or ‘90s, and weighs 400 pounds. Getting it up here was an adventure.”

Via is also equipped with cupping, dry needling, and other modern treatment methods. To save money and time on laundry, Ellison opted for an antimicrobial pillow case, which only needs to be wiped down, rather than fully washed. “I’ve been at a place that does laundry on pillow cases all the time. This works better.”

Ellison originally got a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in music. “One of my professors at UW-La Crosse blended arts and science with physical therapy. There’s a lot of problem solving, pattern recognition,” he says.

Ellison loves the space, but it’s not perfect. “The biggest thing for me is the stairs,” he says. There is no elevator. Treating patients with lower body issues can be challenging when they need to climb up to the second floor to see him. Luckily, Ford’s Gym allows Ellison to use their space and equipment.

He is happy that he made the move to a solo practice. “My biggest frustration was not being able to get people in quickly — it could take like three months.” And he doesn’t miss the paperwork.

“My documentation is only for me to refer to later.”

× Expand Tommy Washbush The Via Physical Therapy office, with hydraulic bed. Minimal setup: Ellison is frugal in his approach, purchasing a hydraulic bed from University of Wisconsin Surplus, and using an antimicrobial pillow case to reduce laundry needs. The zen-like simplicity suits the vibe Ellison is trying to create: “I’m still debating getting one more lamp. My wife says I need some plants but I don’t have any windows.”

× Expand Tommy Washbush An anatomical poster of the human skeleton system. Problem solving: Anatomical posters stationed around the Via office detail the complicated systems of muscles, ligaments and bones that make up our bodies, and help Ellison diagnose his patients’ troubles. “There so much I feel could go wrong, it’s amazing that it ever goes right,” he says. “There’s an interplay of billions of different operations that work together.”