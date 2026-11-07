Alt-rockers Slow Pulp headline at The Sylvee

× Expand Alexa Viscius Teddy Matthews, far left, Alex Leeds, Emily Massey and Henry Stoehr are Slow Pulp. Teddy Matthews, far left, Alex Leeds, Emily Massey and Henry Stoehr are Slow Pulp.

Chicago-by-way-of-Madison alt-rockers Slow Pulp released their third studio album, Melodie, in mid-September. Now they’re headed to The Sylvee on Nov. 21 as headliners — a milestone for the band.

“It feels like a true homecoming,” says vocalist Emily Massey. “We’ve never played The Sylvee before, and it’s absolutely bonkers to us that we get to play a headlining show there.”

Melodie builds off their 2020 debut Moveys and 2023 sophomore album Yard. Each album has provided an opportunity for the band to grow as musicians and adapt their songwriting and recording process, say Massey and co-writer Henry Stoehr.

For Melodie, Massey and Stoehr split songwriting and co-production duties to streamline the process.

“We wanted to write a lot and be consistent,” says Stoehr. “We made a system where we were both writing as much as we could and sending each other what we were working on. In the past, I focused on production and Emily on vocals.” This time “we met in the middle, with Emily doing more production.”

Massey and Stoehr met in 2015 while living a block from each other near Gorham and Pinckney streets and attending college at UW-Madison. It was around that time that Slow Pulp released its debut EP, EP1. Two years later, Massey officially joined the group.

“Henry sent me a song he was working on, and that was the beginning of our creative partnership,” recalls Massey. “We were sending songs over email, even though we lived a block away.” When they returned to this method for the new album, “it took shape as a new thing.”

For Melodie they were aided by an outside producer for the first time — Wisconsin music legend Elliott Kozel, whose prolific production pedigree spans pop and R&B heavyweights like SZA, Rosalía and Lizzo as well as indie icons Yves Tumor and Indigo De Souza. Kozel cut his teeth in the Madison DIY punk scene, playing in the beloved indie-punk outfit Sleeping in the Aviary. The members of Slow Pulp were fans.

“It’s funny that the [producer] we connected with most is a fellow Wisconsinite,” says Stoehr. “He lived in Madison, so there’s an unspoken understanding. We feel very connected to him. I think it’s this innate sense of home.”

The Sylvee show is the grand finale of the band’s North American run, and celebrates their creative evolution in the city where their partnership first took flight.

Through trading songs every other day, Massey and Stoehr found they were writing about similar topics. The band members are now all in their early 30s; their lyrics address their latest chapter head-on, reflecting on relationships, life direction, and identity.

The title’s clever changing of melody to Melodie further personifies the album.

“Adding the i-e felt like someone’s name,” says Massey. “That lent itself to some natural reflection of the last decade and ending your 20s.”

Emotionally-laden songs are nothing new for the group.

“They’ve always been able to tap into an emotion,” says Emily’s father and veteran Madison musician Michael Massey, who has performed in bands such as Chaser, Generation Jones, Boys in White, and Stop the Clock.

He has worked closely with Slow Pulp since it started, helping with vocal production, instrumentation, and creative guidance. He recalls witnessing his daughter’s talent for making art out of life during the writing of Moveys, as she reflected on the car accident he and his wife were injured in.

“She was upstairs in a bedroom writing,” Michael recalls. “It was remarkable that she was drawing upon the present and coming up with these lyrics that were at once beautiful, relatable and enigmatic.”

Long before she fronted Slow Pulp, Emily’s artistic path almost took a completely different direction. She was a gifted ballet dancer and had an opportunity to be part of Ballet Chicago when she was 16. However, an injury ended her dancing aspirations. Fortunately, she had taken up guitar playing and was into music.

“When she got injured, she picked up the guitar and all of a sudden her hands had grown, and those chords were easier to come by,” says Michael. “Even though she had earlier said, ‘I don’t want to do what my dad does,’ she gravitated that way and the rest is history.”

Emily is grateful for being “ensconced” in the Madison music scene from a young age and for the opportunities that allowed. After being “apprehensive towards music because it was kind of expected” she now says she can’t imagine being without it.

She found opportunities in Madison’s DIY music scene, where she performed with her band Milkweed. Stoehr, bassist Alex Leeds, and drummer Teddy Mathews had played together since middle school and had formed a locked-in rhythm section. The pieces came together when Emily met the members of the nascent Slow Pulp at a house concert on North Pinckney Street.

While Emily didn’t grow up with the rest of the band, she feels their shared Madison experiences make it feels like they did. That includes taking lessons when they were younger at Good & Loud Music.

Michael Massey thinks that “a major degree of their success is Midwest nice.” They’re grounded, he observes: “When they walk out on stages for sound check, it’s like, ‘Whoa, we get to play here?’”

Michael and his family remain the band’s most dedicated fans, traveling to England to catch Slow Pulp opening for Death Cab for Cutie. “To hear my daughter’s voice soaring to the rafters at Royal Albert Hall, I thought, I could die happy now.”