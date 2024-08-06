Expect anything

× Expand Emily Mills, left, and Meghan Rose: More than a silly side project.

Punk-rock duo Damsel Trash has big ideas for their latest EP. Meghan Rose rattles off a list of potential topics that may become songs: lizards, new socks, the 99 cent store, Dune II (which would be performed in whispers) and sandwiches. Bandmate Emily Mills wrote “Poly Paradiso,” for the new EP, a song about the trials, tribulations and joys of being polyamorous.

These songs will join the self-described “filthy, fun as hell queer slut trash rock” duo’s discography, which is filled with screaming punk songs based on viral memes (“Freshavocado”), epic political rants (“Scott Walker You’re a Piece of Shit,”) and odes to celebrities (“Kirsten Dunst”). The band has a rule they’ve stuck with since the start: If a song takes more than a few hours to write, they’ll scrap it.

“We get ridiculous inspiration from all over the place,” says Mills, explaining that most of their work is inspired by ideas the duo or their friends have for a song title, which they’ll quickly transform into full-fledged scream-along songs.

Damsel Trash was formed nearly 10 years ago, when Rose and Mills played in the folk country band Little Red Wolf. Then they got a taste for punk rock playing as a Hole tribute act for a High Noon Saloon Halloween show, and their “silly side project” quickly grew into something bigger.

“All of a sudden [Damsel Trash] became our band,” says Mills (a former Isthmus contributor). “We were playing a ton of shows and getting a lot of attention.”

With Rose on guitar and bass, Mills on drums, and both on vocals, the band specializes in funky punk songs that will sprint around your head all day long. Although Rose moved to New York City eight years ago, the duo still writes songs and plays shows, aiming to play at least once a year in both Madison and New York.

Damsel Trash will celebrate their 10-year anniversary at the Harmony Bar & Grill on Saturday, Aug. 17, where they’ll be joined by Kat and the Hurricane, an indie-pop/synth-rock trio that Damsel Trash has wanted to play with for years.

Damsel Trash will most likely play their “greatest hits” and unveil three or four newly finished songs.

“Anything can happen at a Damsel Trash show,” says Rose, who jokes about taking a “burger break” at the show, during which the duo might eat a burger on stage, Lady and the Tramp-style. The Harmony show will also feature exclusive Damsel Trash merch screen printed onto second-hand clothes by Rose’s partner.

They might also belt out crazy, dirty pop covers, tell stories in between songs, and throw candy to audience members.

“You can have a good time and get silly and be punk without being shitty to people,” says Mills. “This is for queer and trans people — we try to make [shows] a joyous, raucous thing.”