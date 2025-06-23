Hot Like Mars, Ratboys to headline 2025 Orton Park Festival

× Expand a photo of the band Ratboys shows members sitting on the floor Ratboys, from Chicago, will close out the 2025 Orton Park Festival with their guitar-heavy indie rock.

Chicago indie outfit Raboys are set to close out the 2025 Orton Park Festival — and with it Madison's summer festival season — at the east-side park bearing the same name on Sunday, Aug. 31. Hot Like Mars, a funk band also hailing from the Second City, will headline Saturday's festivities.

The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Aug. 31, with night one serving as family night featuring Forward Marching Band and the annually anticipated appearance of Cycropia dance troupe. This will be the 60th annual episode of the party produced by the Marquette Neighborhood Association. Isthmus is a sponsor of the festival for the fourth straight year.

Ratboys have released five albums, the last of which (The Window) featured the song "Black Earth, WI," an earworm with a driving groove and face-melting guitar solo that neatly accompany lead singer Julia Steiner's lilting vocals. They take the stage at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31.

Hot Like Mars are billed as Chicago's funkiest, most soulful band and it's hard to argue after hearing them break into "Sum'n Boutchu." The temporary dance floor traditionally located in front of the festival stage will likely be jammed for this set.

× Expand Hot Like Mars

In addition to Hot Like Mars, the Saturday lineup includes locals Heavy Looks (1:15 p.m.) and a reunion (of sorts) of '90s rock band Poopshovel (2:45 p.m.). Nashville singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt's stripped-down rock 'n roll is sure to be a hit with the festival crowd at 5 p.m. before Hot Like Mars hits the stage at 7 p.m. A second performance by Cycropia wraps up Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's slate begins with the Jazz Brunch featuring the East High Jazz Combo (9-11 a.m.) and also includes local notables Yid Vicious (11:45 a.m.) and Automatic Lover (2:45 p.m.), before La Crosse's Them Coulee Boys add their country rock to the mix at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29

6 p.m. - Forward! Marching Band

7:30 p.m. - Cycropia

Saturday, Aug. 30

11:45 a.m. - Paige Kleiber

1:15 p.m. - Heavy Looks

2:45 p.m. - Poopshovel

4 p.m. - MNA Auction

5 p.m. - Lilly Hiatt

7 p.m. - Hot Like Mars

8:30 p.m. - Cycropia

Sunday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. - East High Jazz Combo for Jazz Brunch

11:45 a.m. - Yid Vicious

1:15 p.m. - Neptune's Core

2:45 p.m. - Automatic Lover

4:30 p.m. - Them Coulee Boys

6:15 p.m. - Ratboys