Isthmus' 2023 Madison summer music, theater and dance calendar

Bob Koch Disq during soundcheck at the 2022 Orton Park Festival. Disq during soundcheck at the 2022 Orton Park Festival.

More than just fairs and festivals take place in the summertime. When it gets warm in Wisconsin concert series and other annual happenings also begin springing up in parks and other outdoor public spaces, mostly free to attend. Some theater and dance performances also move outside when the weather is warm. Long story short, Badger State residents know how to store up the warm weather feeling for the long winter ahead.

Here's what we have heard about so far around Madison, Dane County and further afield; updates will be forthcoming as information is available (and can be emailed to calendar@isthmus.com). Unlike our related festivals calendar (which is listed chronologically), these series, fests and performances are listed alphabetically, by event or company name; the theater and dance list follows the two music lists. Before heading to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any updates. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

Annual concerts, outdoor series

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: "Off the Cuff," chamber music concert series, 7:30 p.m., June 9-10, 16 and 23-24 and 2:30 p.m., June 18 and 25, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, Madison; and 7:30 p.m., June 17, Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton. bachdancing.org . 608-265-2787.

Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. Waunakee Big Band, June 29; KG & the Ranger, July 6; New Horizons Band, July 13; Subterranean Jazz Project, July 20; Lilies of the Midwest, July 27; Curley & the Keys, Aug. 3 (with ice cream social 5:30 p.m.). historicbloominggrove.org .

Biergarten at the Beach: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Schluter Beach, Monona. Grouvin Brothers, June 1; Evan & Tom Leahy, June 15, Aug. 3, Sept. 7; Alyssia Dominguez, July 20; Gravity Band, Aug. 17. mymonona.com . 608-222-4167.

Biergarten at San Damiano 6 p.m. Tuesdays, San Damiano, Monona. Glacial Drifters, June 23; Ladies Must Swing, July 14; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 25. mymonona.com . 608-222-4167.

Bike Night: Outdoor concert, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. Saturday Morning Cartel, May 25; Union Road, June 1; Pilot, June 8 and Sept. 7; The Hounds, June 15; Tim Daniels Band, June 22 and Aug. 17; Foo Foo Dolls, June 29; Mighty Electric, July 6; Video Star, July 13; The Solution, July 20; Sunset Strip, July 27; DJ Jukin, Aug. 3; Pacific Coast Highway, Aug. 10; Road Trip, Aug. 24; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 31. bowlavard.com .

Brewgrass Fridays: 6 p.m. Fridays, Edgewater Hotel plaza, Madison. Them Coulee Boys, June 2; Drew Peterson, June 9; Soggy Prairie, June 16; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, June 23; Hackensaw Boys, June 30; Mile Twelve, July 7; TBA, July 14; WheelHouse, July 21; The Last Revel, Aug. 4; Jon Stickley Trio, Aug. 11; Charlie Parr, Aug. 18; Tray Wellington Band, Aug. 25. theedgewater.com .

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Trophy Husbands, June 2; The Tooles, June 16; QUEST, June 30; Driftless Plowboys, July 14; Crooked Willow, Aug. 4. cambridgewiarts.org .

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: Rehearsals 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 18-22; "Tribute to the Troops" season opener, 7 p.m., June 29; and 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, Madison. mmqccb.org . 608-835-9861.

Car Night: Outdoor concert, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. 2AM, May 24 and Aug. 23; Vehicle 6, May 31 and Aug. 2; Retro Specz, June 7 and July 5; Cartunes, June 14 and Aug. 30; QUEST, June 21 and Aug. 16; Dawg Bones, June 28; Liam Ford Band, July 12; Saturday Morning Cartel, July 19; Trailer Kings, July 26; Universal Sound, Aug. 9; Dirty Birds, Sept. 6. bowlavard.com .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band. The People Brothers Band

Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m. Mondays, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Soul2theBone, June 19; People Brothers Band, July 17; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 15; Madison Music Foundry youth bands open all dates. fitchburgchamber.com .

Concerts at the Portage: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, VFW Post 1707, Portage (outdoors). Portage High School Jazz Band, June 7; SunDance, June 14; Sharp Dressed Men, June 21; Diamonds & Lead, June 28; Best Practice, July 5; Retro Specz, July 12; Country Legends, July 19; Back Alley Kings, July 26; Universal Sound, Aug. 2; Smokin' Meerkats, Aug. 9; Tony Rocker, Aug. 16; Midnight Angel, Aug. 23; Swing Crew, Aug. 30. facebook.com/people/Concerts-at-the-Portage/100063176023111 .

Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (unless noted), Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie. Electro Retro, June 13 (5 p.m.); Toco Beach Steelpan Trio, June 21 (Wednesday); David Landau, Sun Prairie Community Band, June 27 (5:30 p.m.); The Sundogs, July 11; Swing Crew, July 18; Sun Prairie Community Band, July 25 and Aug. 15 (both 5:30 p.m.); Depot Express, Aug. 1; Rod Ellenbecker, Aug. 8. sunprairiechamber.com .

Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Veterans Memorial Park, Black Earth. Chris O'Leary Band, June 13; The Jimmys, June 20; Eric Nofsinger Band, June 27; Keith & the Klassics, July 11; Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special (Elvis tribute), July 18; Hot August Nights (Neil Diamond tribute), July 25. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI .

Concert on the Green: Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s annual fundraiser picnic and concert, 4:45 p.m., June 19, Bishops Bay Country Club, Middleton (optional golf at 11 a.m.). RSVP by June 5: madisonsymphony.org .

Concerts on the Rooftop: Gates/lawn games 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. LoveMonkeys, June 1; Sixteen Candles, June 15; The Jimmys, June 22; The Whiskey Farm, July 6; Unity the Band, July 13; Madison County, July 20. Free but tickets required. mononaterrace.com . 608-261-4062.

× Expand courtesy Luisito Rosario Luisito Rosario in front of a light colored background. Luisito Rosario

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison. Mike Dangeroux Orchestra, Associates Band, Aug. 4; Luisito Rosario, Orquesta Salsoul del Mad, Aug. 11; VO5, BBI, Aug. 18; Angel Melendez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra, Magnum Force, Aug. 25. Inside if rain (at Alliant on Aug. 18). danedances.org .

Drums on Parade: Regional competition, 7 p.m., July 1, Middleton High School-Breitenbach Stadium. forwardperformingarts.org .

Electric Sundays: 3 p.m. select Sundays, Peace Park, Madison. Elements, Secret Formula, Sloth Brigade, DJ Emu, June 4; Elements, Sloth Brigade, Reconsiderate, Axion, July 2; Elements, Acideon, Def Sonic, Sloth Brigade, Aug. 6. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Friends of Schumacher Park Music Festival: 3-8 p.m., June 3, Schumacher Park, Waunakee, with Birddog Blues Band 3 p.m., John Lyons (Elvis tribute) 6 p.m. schumacherfarmpark.org .

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Straight 8's, May 25; Old Tin Can String Band, June 1; Katie Scullin, June 8; Woodland Spring, June 15; Madtown Mannish Boys, June 22; Blue Spruce, July 6; The McCloskeys, July 13 ;The Rotation, July 20; Dirty Groove, July 27; Exit 6, Aug. 3; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 10; Nine Thirty Standard, Aug. 17; Rusty Hearts, Aug. 24; Grouvin Brothers, Aug. 31; Common Chord, Sept. 7. facebook.com/gazebomusikk .

Jammin' on the Porch: 6 p.m., Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Trailer Kings, June 9; Point Five, June 28; Kneptics, July 14; Too Sick Charlie, July 26; Driftless Ramblers, Aug. 11; Psycherelic, Aug. 23; Mascot Theory, Sept. 8 (5:30 p.m.). mineralpointhistory.org .

Jazz at Five: Wednesdays, Aug. 9-Sept. 6, top of State Street, Madison. Gerri DiMaggio, Feestet, Aug. 9; Kenny Reichert Quartet, The JB3's, Black Star Drum Line, Aug. 16; DB Orchestra & All That Jazz Big Band, Aug. 23; UW Faculty Jazz Band, UW Jazz All Stars, Aug. 30; Victor Garcia, Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Sept. 6. jazzatfive.org .

Lakeside Kids: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. James the Magician, June 13; BollyBeat dance workshop, June 20; DanzTrad Traditional Mexican Dance, June 27; David Landau, July 11; "Fun with Weather," American Meteorological Society, July 18. mononaterrace.com . 608-261-4000.

Live and Local: Madison Central BID concert series, 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 1-Aug. 31, Lisa Link Peace Park. Lineup TBA; no show June 8. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Live From the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, Waunakee. Annie & the Oakies, June 20; Exit 6, June 27; Whiskey Farm, July 11; Marcy & the Highlights, July 18; Staff Infection, July 25; Alpha Romeos, Aug. 1. facebook.com/livefromthepark .

Live from the Wonderground: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Madison Children's Museum, Madison. The Periodicals, June 2; Loving Cup, July 7; Hirt Alpert, Aug. 4; Samba Novistas, Sept. 1. madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand Jim Barnard Photography Kat and the Hurricane

Live on King Street: Free outdoor concerts, kids' zone 6-8 p.m., concerts 7 p.m. Fridays, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Madison. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, People Brothers Band, The Earthlings, June 2; Live on Queen Street with drag by India Ferrah, Cass Marie, Baylee IJ Diamond, Bryanna Banx$, RyRy Minaj, Wynter da Bratt, Michael Lynn, Julez Madison, Anya K Thunderkat, Princess Janelza, Dee Dee Purr, Nia Chanel Sidora-Sanchez, Kayos Lynn Mirage, Taysha Montenegro, Sissy Lala, host Bianca Lynn Breeze, music by Kat and the Hurricane, DJs Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa, Cover Gurrrl, June 23; Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, June 30; KennyHoopla, July 21, Margo Price, Sept. 15. majesticmadison.com.

Mad Lit: 8-11 pm select Fridays, 100 block of State Street, Madison. Rebulú, Grupo Candela, Rey Cruz, July 14; Ted Park, Parlay Pass, July 28; Fresh Force, Aug. 11; TBA, Aug. 28, Sept. 8, 22 and 29. ourgmmc.org/madlit .

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org .

Maple Bluff Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Mondays, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. Johnny Chimes, June 12; Sam Ness, June 19; Justin Raudebush, June 26; Alyssia Dominguez, July 10; Bascom Hill, July 17; Mascot Theory, July 24. villageofmaplebluff.com .

Mazomanie Music Conservancy Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Lake Marion Park, Mazomanie. Gin Mill Hollow, Aug. 1; Solstice Jazz, Aug. 8; JP Cyr & the Ramblin' Kind, Aug. 15; Outside the blues, Aug. 22; Iron Horse Community Band, Aug. 29. mazomaniemusicconservancy.org .

Monroe Concerts on the Square: 6 p.m. select dates, Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe. John King, June 9; The Britins, June 23; People Brothers Band, July 13; Generation Jones, July 28; FBI & the Untouchable Horns, Aug. 19. mainstreetmonroe.org .

Music in the Grove: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Bakken Park, Cottage Grove (unless noted). Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, May 25; TBA June 15 (Fireman's Park), July 6, 20, Aug. 3, 17, 24. facebook.com/CGmusicinthegrove .

Music in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Library Park, Belleville. Squirrel Gravy, June 6; Zwiefel Brothers, June 13; O'Darby, June 20; Rusty Hearts, June 27; Andy Yaun, July 11; Waunakee Big Band, July 18; Cajun Strangers, July 25. bellevillelibrary-wi.org .

Music on Main: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Hometown Junction Park, Verona. Listening Party, June 9; Soundbillies, June 23; Corey Mathew Hart, July 7; Small Blind Johnny, July 21; Top Shelf, Aug. 4; SunDance, Aug. 18 veronawi.com .

Music on the Mound: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds. Just Dave, July 1; KG & the Ranger, July 8; Madison Classical Guitar Society, July 15; Guy Fields, July 22; Common Chord, July 29; Norman's Point, Aug. 5; Corey Mathew Hart, Aug. 12; Old Oaks, Aug. 19; Mike's Mud Music, Aug. 26. friendsofbluemound.org .

× Expand courtesy Eddie Butts Band Eddie Butts Band

NewBridge Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. Golpe Tierra, June 12; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 19; Sista Sensi, June 26; Universal Sound, July 10; Eddie Butts Band, July 17; Ladies Must Swing, July 24. newbridgemadison.org . 608-512-0000.

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists, 8 p.m., July 22, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 23. madisonopera.org.

Punks' Picnic: All-ages event, Sept. 9, Lake Farm County Park-Shelter 2, Madison. Lineup TBA. facebook.com/venusinfursband.

Rural Musicians Forum: 7 p.m. Mondays, Mazomanie Performing Arts Pavilion, Mazomanie (unless noted): Iva Urgcic, James Waldo and Alyona Waldo, June 12 (Cornerstone Church, Spring Green); Ryan Meisel Quartet with Susan Hofer, June 26; Isthmus Brass Quintet, July 10 (Octagon Barn, Spring Green); Eric Tran, July 24 (Cornerstone Church); Driftless Plowboy, Aug. 7; Grupo Balanca, Aug. 21; Honey Pies, Sept. 3, Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green (5 p.m.). ruralmusiciansforum.org .

Schenk's Corners Block Party: Aug. 18-19, outside Alchemy Cafe. schenksblockparty.com .

Sessions at McPike Park: Benefit concerts for local nonprofits, McPike Park, Madison. Trapper Schoepp Band 5 p.m., Ben de la Cour 6:30 p.m., Sarah Borges 8:30 p.m., Mary Mack 9:45 p.m., Sean Michael Dargan between sets, Aug. 11; Johnny Chimes 1:30 p.m., Ghost Particles 3:15 p.m., Adem Tesfaye Band 5 p.m., Chris Pierce Band 6:30 p.m., TBA 8:30 p.m., Mary Mack 9:45 p.m., Whiskey Farm and Gaines & Wagoner between sets, Aug. 12; The Viceroys with Roots Renegades 5:15 & 6:45 p.m., Sona Jobarteh 8:30 p.m., Madison Choro Ensemble between sets, Aug. 16; Yid Vicious 5 p.m., Sona Jobarteh 6:30 p.m., Bon Bon Vivant 8:30 p.m., Richard Wiegel between sets, Aug. 17. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. select dates, 5/24-10/11, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. First half sold out; second half of season on sale July 1. shittybarnsessions.com .

Sounds of Summer: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe. Rebulú, June 14; Harmonious Wail, June 28; Séptima Alianza, July 12; Nick Brown Band, July 26; Jodi Beach Trio, Aug. 9; Charlie Anne, Aug. 23. monroeartscenter.com . 608-325-5700.

Sounds of Summer: Oregon Recreation Dept. series, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Waterman Triangle Park, Oregon. Red Hot Horn Dawgs, July 11; Blue Smoothies, July 18; QUEST, July 25; Vehicle 6, Aug. 8; MadCity Radiators, Aug. 15; Universal Sound, Aug. 22. vil.oregon.wi.us .

× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Grupo Candela on stage. Grupo Candela

Summer Concerts in the Gardens: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. Greater Mt. Sinai Judah Singers, June 27; Third Coast Bluegrass, July 11; Kainalu, July 18; Madison Mystery Tour, July 25; Latin Pride Orquesta, Aug. 1; Fresco Opera, Aug. 8; Invisible Cartoons, Aug. 15; Grupo Candela, Aug. 22. olbrich.org . 608-246-4550.

Summer Concert Series: 5 p.m. Saturdays, Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona. Too Sick Charlie, June 3; John & TJ, July 8 (7 p.m.); Congress of Starlings, July 15; Yid Vicious, Aug. 26. farleycenter.org .

Summer Concert Series: Friends of Monona Senior Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Winnequah Park, Monona. Rebulú, July 18; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 25; Carl Davick, Aug. 1; Lesley Goff, Aug. 8. friendsofthemononaseniorcenter.org .

Summer Nights at Westmorland: 4-8 p.m., July 1, Aug. 12, Sept. 3 and 23, Westmorland Park, Madison. Lineup TBA. westmorland-neighborhood.net .

Summer Nights at Segoe: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, July 7-28, Segoe Park, Madison. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 7; Onadare, July 14; Cajun Strangers, July 21; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 28. midvaleheights.org .

Summer Patio Series: Free concerts, 5:30 p.m. (unless noted), High Noon Saloon, Madison. The Periodicals, Sean Michael Dargan Trio, DJ Shotski, May 26 (5 p.m.); Supertanker, LVC Soundsystem, June 1; Zeroed Hero, June 2; Old Oaks, June 3; Strings to Roam, June 8; Low Czars, June 9; The Cancellations, We Should Have Been DJs, You First, June 10; Kevin Willmott II, June 13; Cody Sisters, June 15 (5 p.m.); The Gubers, June 16; Aleman, June 21 (6 p.m.); Dan Walkner & Dan Plourde, June 22; Barefuzz, June 23; Luke Callen Band, June 24; Concert Ticket Bingo, June 27; Driftless Revelers, June 29; Ironplow, Lo-Fi Killers, June 30 (5 p.m.). high-noon.com .

Summer Sundays in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. Janet Planet, June 11; Madison Jazz Orchestra, June 25; Rico Vibes, July 9; Paul Dietrich's Elemental Quartet, July 23; The Jazz Guys, Aug. 6; Canção, Aug. 20. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu .

UW Memorial Union Terrace: Open mic, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Behind the Beat series, 4 p.m. Fridays: Christo's Novelty Combo, May 26; Stephanie Rearick, June 2; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 9; Arielle Silver, June 16; Marc Stone, June 23; Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, June 30; Bill Roberts Combo, July 7; SpareTime Bluegrass, They Talk TOO Much, July 14; Brick Imerman, July 21; Searchlights, July 28; Staci Griesbach, Aug. 4; Luke Leavitt & the Levitations, Aug. 11; Old Oaks, Aug. 18; Back2Back, Aug. 25. All 7 p.m unless noted: Gin Mill Hollow, May 25; Soft and Dumb, Oruã, The Courts, May 26; After August, Eric Ryan-Johnson, May 2777; Mad City Jug Band, June 1; The Quilz, Stranger Gallery, Carrellee, June 2; Pat McCurdy, June 3; Whiskey Farm, June 9; Rare Element, June 10; Also Rans, John Elliott, June 15; DJay Mando, June 16; Madison Jazz Festival shows, June 17-18; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 22; Thompson Springs, Josh Harty, June 23; Buffalo Nichols, June 24 (8 p.m.); No Name String Band, June 29; Zeroed Hero, Jason Vargas & the Apollos, Sandblasters, June 30; Newski, Middle Names, July 1; Wurk, East of Vilas, July 7; Deerhoof, Interlay, July 13; Lynda & the Zeros, July 14; Panchromatic Steel, July 15; Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, July 20; Hannah Wicklund, Ida Jo & the Show, July 21; Periodicals, lake Qualm, July 22; Material Boys, July 27; Mark Croft Band, July 28; she's green, Alairen, maplebrook, July 29; Big Richard, Aug. 3; Grupo Candela, Aug. 4; Natty Nation, Aug. 5 (8 p.m.); N'achos, Aug. 11; Son del Atlantico, Aug. 12; Skerryvore, 2nd Isthmian Highlanders, Aug. 17; Or Does it Explode, The Present Age, Agu. 18; Shakey (Neil Young tribute), 90 Proof, Aug. 19; Northern Comfort, Aug. 24; Handphibians, Grupo Balança, Aug. 26. union.wisc.edu .

Verona Concerts in the Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Harriet Park, Verona. Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 6; Lost Lakes, July 13; Mark Croft Band, July 20; Old Soul Society, July 27. veronawi.com .

Wednesday Night Live: 7 pm Wednesdays, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb. Civil Engineers, July 5; Blue Olives, July 12; Corey Mathew Hart, July 19; Sexy Ester, July 26; La Combi, Aug. 2; Raquel & the Wildflowers, Aug. 9 wnl.jefko.com .

× Expand Ingrid Laas Jeans 'n Classics and Andrew Sewell at a 2019 Concerts on the Square

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street corner, Madison: "¡Viva Tiempo Libre!" with guests Tiempo Libre, June 28; "Contrastes," with guests Joël Vaïsse, trombone, Clark Snavely, violin, July 5; "A Wisconsin Celebration," with guests Middleton High School Choir, Leotha Stanley, Eric Logan & the Little Priest Singers, July 12; "Romeo & Juliet Fantasy," with guests Amber Merritt, soprano, Johannes Wallmann, piano, July 19; "A Millennial Mixtape," with guest Jeans 'n' Classics, July 26; "Journey Through Time," with guest Bridget Kibbey, Aug. 2. wcoconcerts.org .

Witwen Summer Concert Series: Concessions 4:30 p.m., free concerts 6 p.m., Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Honey Pies, July 8; Doreen's Jazz New Orleans, July 15; Shakey (Neil Young tribute), July 22; Leonardo Garcia 7 Son Horizonte, July 29. saukprairie.com .

YOUR Lunch Time LIVE: Noon Tuesdays, June 6-Aug. 29, Capitol Square’s North Hamilton Street walkway, Madison. Angela Puerta, June 6; Madtown Mannish Boys, June 13; Marcus Porter, June 20; Venus in Furs, June 27; Acoplados, July 11; Caravan, July 18; "Hip-Hop History" talk, July 25; Punbra, Aug. 1; Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Aug. 8; Yid Vicious, Aug. 15; Tooles, Aug. 22; David Hecht & the Who Dat, Aug. 29. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Music festivals

AtwoodFest: July 29-30, Atwood Avenue, Madison. Schedule TBA. atwoodfest.org .

Bluegrass by the Lake: June 8-10, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. bluegrassatthelake.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 22-24, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

Eric Kriesant John Primer on stage. John Primer

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 24, Village Park, New Glarus, with John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers, Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings, Stephen Hull Experience. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, July 21-22, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, June 30-July 2, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 28-30, Bluebird Campground, LaCrosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, Smokin' Bandits, Feeding Leroy, many others. gregghallmusic.com .

Country Boom: July 13-15, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Jo Dee Messina; Friday: Kip Moore; Saturday: Dustin Lynch. countryboom.com .

Country Fest: June 21-24, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Wednesday (weekend pass holders only): Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Thursday: Jon Pardi. Friday: Dan + Shay. Saturday: Zac Brown Band. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

Country in the Burg: 5:45 p.m., Aug. 25-26, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg. Friday: Kip Moore, Sara Evans, Restless Road; Saturday: Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr. countryintheburg.com .

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 20-23, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes, with headliners Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

Driftless Music Festival: Annual free festival, noon-9 p.m., July 8, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua, with Wurk, Vogt Sisters, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, The Jimmys, Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Rensa Fire. driftlessmusicfestival.com .

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 19, Mayer Avenue, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 19, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music. gandydancerfestival.org .

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 25-27, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Hodag Country Festival: July 6-9, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Tyler Hubbard; Friday: Martina McBride; Saturday: Hardy; Sunday: LOCASH. hodag.com .

Green Lake Festival of Music: Select dates, June 8-Aug. 4, Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake, UW-Oshkosh, Ripon College and other venues. greenlakefestival.org .

× Expand Lily Shea Four people among some foliage. Long Mama

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 9, Regner Park, West Bend, with Too Sick Charlie, Mortgage Freeman, Cave Paintings, Genevieve Heyward, High & Rising, Feed the Dog, Long Mama. hometown.foundation/homegrown-music-festival-2022 .

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus: 6 p.m., July 1, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, with music, fireworks. breesestevensfield.com .

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 13-16, McPike Park, Madison. Thursday: Sun Stage: Don’t Mess with Cupid 4:30 p.m., Flow Tribe 6:30 p.m., Tank & the Bangas 8:30 p.m.; Cabaret: Madison Story Slam 6:30 p.m. Friday: Sun Stage: Soul Express Brass Band 5 p.m., People Brothers Band 7:15 p.m., Hurray for the Riff Raff 9:15 p.m.; Cabaret: Monkey Business Institute 6-10:45 p.m.; Family Fete: Kids' Karaoke 6:30 p.m., movie 9 p.m.; Moon Stage: Robin Pluer & Mrs. Fun 4:30 p.m., Ladymonix 6 p.m., DJ Sneak 7:30 p.m., DVS1 9 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 6:30 p.m., Lowdown Brass Band 8 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers 9:30 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: Queer Variety Night with Kat and the Hurricane, DJ Femme Noir, host Mama No Shits, 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday: Sun Stage: Honor Among Thieves 12:15 p.m., Daiquiri Queens 2:30 p.m., Davina & the Vagabonds 4:45 p.m., Flow Tribe 7 p.m., The Jimmys with Marcia Ball 9:15 p.m.; Cabaret: Paint it Magnifique 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Soul Express Brass Band 7:45 p.m.; Family Fete: Kids' Karaoke 3 p.m., movie 9 p.m.; Moon Stage: Free Love Duo noon, Johnny Chimes 1:45 p.m., Grouvin Brothers 3:30 p.m., Yasmeenah 5 p.m., Kai Alce 6 p.m., Powder 7:45 p.m., DJ Bone 9:30 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 1 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 2:30 p.m., Mo Mojo 4:45 p.m., Feufollet 7 p.m., Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience 9 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: The Stop & Listen 1 p.m., Lovely Socialite 2:45 p.m., Circus Try-Its 3:30 p.m., Mr. Chair 4:30 p.m., Elemental Aerial Arts 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday: Sun Stage: Soul Express Brass Band 12:30 p.m., Feufollet 2:45 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers 5 p.m., George Porter & Runnin' Pardners 7 p.m.; Cabaret: Madison Story Slam 3-7 p.m.; Family Fete: Kids' Karaoke 2-6 p.m.; Moon Stage: TBA 12:30 p.m., Campbell Brothers 1:30 p.m., Loving Cup 3:45 p.m., Davina & the Vagabonds 6 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: Hoop Elation 12:30-3 p.m.; TBA 3 & 5:15 p.m.. wil-mar.org . 608-257-4576.

Larryfest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 17-19, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, with bands including Nick Chandler & Delivered, Art Stevenson & High Water, many others. kvama.org .

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 31-June 4, Madison venues. May 31: "Art and Heritage" panel discussion, 7 p.m., Arts + Lit Lab; June 1: Masterclass with June Millington, 4 p.m. (observers welcome), screening of "Fanny: The Right to Rock" doc, 7 p.m., Goodman Community Center; June 2: Gala concert, 7:30 p.m., Hamel Music Center. June 3: Nadia theater-chamber music hybrid, 7:30 p.m., Hamel Music Center. June 4: Composers Hub concert, 2:30 p.m., ALL. lunartfestival.org .

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 6-13, various venues, Madison. Lineup TBA. madisoncomedyweek.net .

× Expand K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z/LessWork Lens 1neofmani 1neofmani

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 8-18, at various venues, Madison. June 8: Dayna Stephens Quartet, 7 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 9: Mai Sugimoto Trio, 7 p.m., Arts + Lit Lab; Michael Hackett Quintet, 8 p.m., North Street Cabaret. June 10: Talk on Wayne Shorter by Dave Stoler, 10:30 am, Sequoya Library; Shorter Jam Session with Chris Greene, 1 p.m., and Shorter Tribute Concert by Pawan Benjamin, Russ Johnson, Clay Lyons, John Christensen, Dave Stoler, Wayne Saltzman, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 11: Bad Plus, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, 8 p.m., High Noon. June 12: Golpe Tierra, Warner Park. June 13: Conversation by Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, 10:30 a.m., location TBA, and concert 7 p.m., ALL. June 14: Rick Flowers, Kevin Carnes, Chris Moseley, Adam Czerepinski, 6 p.m., Penn Park; Jamie Breiwick, Devin Drobka, Tim ipsen & Lenard Simpson playing music by Don Cherry, 7 pm, ALL. June 16: Marques Carroll Quintet, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda. June 17: Monterey Jazz Festival High School All Stars, Doug Brown & Michelle DuVall, Hanah Jon Taylor Artet, Kassa Overall, Richi y La Combi, 1-10:30 p.m., UW Memorial Union Terrace; Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall. June 18: Alise Mosely, Sira Sangare, Nono, Eli Blakely, Lature Carter, R.R. Moore, 1neofmani, Marcus Porter, Black Power Dance, 2:30-9:30 p.m., Union Terrace; Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer, 8 p.m., Shannon Hall. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Mad With Power Fest: Aug. 18-19, The Sylvee, Madison. Friday: Shield of Wings 4:30 p.m., Greyhawk 5:35 p.m., A Sound of Thunder 6:40 p.m., Wilderun 8:25 p.m., Powerglove 9:30 p.m., Seven Spires 10:35 p.m. Saturday: Of Romulus 4:30 p.m., Spirit Adrift 5:35 p.m., High Spirits 6:40 p.m., Seven Kingdoms 8:25 p.m., Lords of the Trident 9:30 p.m., Unleash the Archers 10:55 p.m. madwithpowerfest.com .

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 10-11, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Saturday: Main Stage: Shecase Showdown noon, The Earthlings 1:30 p.m., Rebulú 3 p.m., Good Morning Bedlam 4:45 p.m., The Rumble 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Jennifer Jane Niceley 1 p.m., Allison Mahal 2:30 p.m., Genevieve Heyward 4 p.m., Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Fools' Flotilla, register in advance or at 9:30 a.m., Tenney Park; Main Stage: Bryon Cherry noon, People Brothers Band 1:30 p.m., Sun Stereo 3 p.m., Legendary Shack Shakers 4:45 p.m., The Heavy Heavy 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Ryan T. Jacobs 1 p.m., Broken Boards 2:30 p.m., Cary Morin 4 p.m., Old Soul Society 5:30 p.m. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 3-6, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival: Aug. 18-19, Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Friday: Stephen Hull Experience 7 p.m., Cash Box Kings 8:45 p.m. Saturday: Small Blind Johnny 3:30 p.m., Shirley Johnson 5:15 p.m., Studebaker John & the Hawks 7 p.m., Mary Lane & No Static Blues Band 8:45 p.m. mineralpointbluesfest.org .

Monroe Balloon & Blues Festival: June 16-17, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe. Friday: Incorruptibles 5 p.m., Dylan Doyle 7 p.m. Saturday: Chris O'Leary Band 3 p.m., Avey Grouws Band 5 p.m., Johnny Burgin 7 p.m. monroeballoonandblues.com .

National Women’s Music Festival: July 6-9, Marriott-West, Middleton. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 25-27, Orton Park, Madison. Schedule TBA. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 1-19, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com/index.php .

People Fest: Aug. 10-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with People Brothers Band, many others. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Polkafest: June 9-10, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 10. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Project North: Music festival, Sept. 15-16, downtown Rhinelander. projectnorth.org .

× Expand Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings

The Pursuit of Happiness Session: June 16-18, McPike Park, Madison. Friday: Main Stage: People Brothers Band 5 p.m., Cash Box Kings with Lee Kanehira 6:30 p.m., Aaron Lee Tasjan 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Bill Roberts Combo, 6 & 7:45 p.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Grupo Balança 12:45 p.m., "Splash" by Valerie Green & dancers 1:35 and 5:50 p.m., Forro Fo Sho 2:30 p.m., Handphibians with Otimo Dance 3:50 p.m., Rebulu 4:30 p.m., Grupo Candela 6:30 p.m., Xiomara Laugart 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Alemán noon, Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker 1:30 p.m., Sam Ness 3:30 p.m., Joel Paterson Quartet 5:30 & 6:45 p.m., Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings 8:30 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage: Little Earthquakes 12:45 p.m., James the Magician 2 p.m., Lowest Pair 2:30 p.m., Periodicals 4:30 p.m., Donna Woodall Group 6:30 p.m., Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs 8:30 p.m.; Chicory Stage: Charlie Painter Trio 12:15 p.m., Caravan 2:15 p.m., Cris Plata & Extra Hot 4:15 p.m., Lowest Pair 6:15 p.m., Oshima Brothers 8:15 p.m. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Rock Fest: July 12-15, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday: Soul Asylum; Thursday: Pantera; Friday: Slipknot; Saturday Godsmack. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Aug. 11-12 and 20-21, Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton. Stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 4-5, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. Friday: Katie Powderly 5 p.m., Pony Bradshaw 6:15 p.m., Lox Texmaniacs 7:30 p.m., Big Richard 9:10 p.m. Saturday: Jam with Down From the Hills 10:30 a.m., MadFiddle noon, Piedmont Bluz 1:15 p.m., The Wildmans 2:40 p.m., Never Come Down 4:05 p.m., Guy Davis 5:40 p.m., Joe Hall & the Louisiana Cane Cutters 7:15 p.m., JD McPherson 8:55 p.m. sugarmaplefest.org .

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Eric Church, Elle King, June 22; Zac Brown Band, Marcus King, June 23; James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, June 24; Dave Matthews Band, June 29; Odesza, Bonobo, Drama, QRTR & OLAN, June 30; A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, Kia Rap Princess, July 1; TBA, July 6; Zach Bryan, July 7; Imagine Dragons, AJR, July 8. summerfest.com .

Taste of Madison: Sept. 2-3, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com . Schedule TBA. 608-276-9797.

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 11-12, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. Friday: Rockonsin finalist 1 p.m., Mississippi Leg Hounds 2:30 p.m., Mighty Ms. Erika & the Sound Production 4 p.m., Jay Stulo Band 5:30 p.m., Scott Ellison Band 7 p.m., Southern Avenue 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Matt MF Tyner 1 p.m., Ivy Ford Band 2:30 p.m., The Jimmys 4 p.m., Danny Miller Band 5:30 p.m., Trent Romens Band 7 p.m., Maria Muldaur 8:30 p.m. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 11-13, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. Friday: Jam 7 p.m., Le Gran Fromage Cajun Band 8 p.m., sing-along with Mark Dvorak 10 p.m. Saturday: Wake Up & Clog with Barb Silverman 9:30 a.m., Mark Lavengood 10:15 a.m., Allard Brothers 11:15 a.m., Chirps Smith, Steve Rosen & Fred Campeau 12:15 p.m., Mark Dvorak 2 p.m., Harmony singing workshop 2:30 p.m., Cielito Lindo Trio 3 p.m., Old-time repertoire workshop 4 p.m., Emily Nott Trio 4 p.m., Jonas Friddle Band 5 p.m., Sons of the Never Wrong 6 p.m. Hubby Jenkins 8 p.m., Crankies 10 p.m. whiteoakfolkfest.com .

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 16-17 Williamson Street, Madison. Schedule TBA. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

× Expand courtesy Bill Miller A person at a microphone with a flute and guitar. Bill Miller

World's Largest Brat Fest: Annual fundraiser for local charities, May 26-28, Alliant Center-Willow Island, with entertainment stages, kids' activities, fireworks (9 p.m. Sun.). Friday: Main Stage: Seilies 11 a.m., Restless Anna 11:50 a.m., Odd Fellows 12:55 p.m., Frame 42 1:55 p.m., Jage Nichols 2:55 p.m., Go Play God 3:55 p.m., Left of Reason 4:55 p.m., Sunspot 5:55 p.m., Steven Adler 7 p.m.; Grand Stage: Autumn Reverie 12:45 p.m., Michael Brooks & The Mighty Joe White 1:40 p.m., Mason Meyer & Stolen Thunder 2:40 p.m., Bill Miller 3:40 p.m., Shallow Side 4:40 p.m., Power Take Off 5:40 p.m., Craig Campbell 6:45 p.m., Frankie Ballard 8 p.m.; Island Stage: John Masino Band, 12:10 p.m., If Mom Only Knew 1:10 p.m., Pszanka 2:10 p.m., The Solution 3:10 p.m., eMpTy Vees 4:10 p.m., Mars Hall 5:10 p.m., Saving Abel 6:15 p.m.. Saturday: Main Stage: The Blue Dyes 11 a.m., Lou Shields 11:50 a.m.., Mickey Magnum 12:55 p.m., TJ Stone 1:55 p.m., Smokin' Meerkats 2:55 p.m., BuckNeck-Ed 3:55 p.m., Virginia Liquor Company 4:55 p.m., Kirstie Kraus 5:55 p.m., Madison County 7 p.m.; Grand Stage: The Hounds 12:45 p.m., Austin Stirling 1:40 p.m., Shawn Schell 2:40 p.m., Mighty Electric 3:40 p.m., Rick Monroe 4:40 p.m., Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey 5:40 p.m., Wayland 6:45 p.m., Slaughter 8 p.m.; Island Stage: Ron Denson 12:10 p.m., Midnight Angel 1:10 p.m., Diamonds and Lead 2:10 p.m., Bree Morgan 3:10 p.m., Bourbon House 4:10 p.m., Pilot 5:10 p.m., Kings of Radio 6:15 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage: JP Got Saved 11:50 a.m., The Project Brave 12:55 p.m., Nicky Gracious 1:55 p.m., Kelly Roose 2:55 p.m., One Way North 3:55 p.m., Stars Go Dim 4:45 p.m., Alexander Pappas 5:55 p.m., Britt Nicole 7 p.m.; Grand Stage: Rip 12:45 p.m., Drew Lines 1:50 p.m., Scotty Austin 2:40 p.m., Lonely Ones 3:40 p.m., Black Moods 4:40 p.m., Royal Bliss 5:40 p.m., Tone-Loc 6:45 p.m., Kid N Play 8 p.m.; Island Stage: 7 Seasons Deep 11:10 a.m., Breech 12:10 p.m., Citizen Soldier 1:10 p.m., Gravel 2:10 p.m., The Remedy 3:10 p.m., Foo Foo Dolls 4:10 p.m., Elizabeth Mary Band 5:10 p.m.., Frank Martin Busch & the Names 6:15 p.m.. bratfest.com .

Theater & Dance

× Expand Mike McDermott A drone photo of the Hill Theatre at American Players Theatre, 2019.

American Players Theatre: The Merry Wives of Windsor, June 16-Oct. 8; The Liar, June 16-Sept. 29; Our Town, June 23-Sept. 22; Anton's Shorts, Aug. 4-Oct. 6; Romeo and Juliet, Aug. 11-Oct. 7 (outdoors); and The Royale, June 16-Sept. 27; Once Upon a Bridge, June 27-Oct. 7; Mala, Aug. 12-Oct. 5; Proof, Oct. 29-Nov. 19 (indoors), Spring Green. americanplayers.org . 608-588-2361.

Broom Street Theater: An Evening of the Absurd, June 2-24, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. bstonline.org .

Capital City Theatre: Kate Baldwin concert, 6/24, Overture-Capitol Theater; You Shine: A Conservatory Showcase, Aug. 5, Overture-Playhouse. capitalcitytheatre.org .

CD Players Theater: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, July 13-17; The Little Mermaid Jr., Aug. 24-27, Cambridge Historic School, Cambridge. cdplayerstheater.com .

Falconbridge Players: Figaro (The Story So Far), Aug. 22, Arts + Literature Lab; The Revenge of Figaro, Sept. 29-Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre. falconbridgeplayers.org .

Fermat’s Last Theater Company: Mother Courage Alone, Sept. 22-24, Arts + Literature Lab. f ermatstheater.org .

Forward Theater: 2023-2024 season kicks off with The Garbologists, Sept. 7-24, Overture Center, Madison. forwardtheater.com .

Isthmus Dance Collective: Shifting Gears, bike path dance fest, Sept. 4. isthmusdancecollective.org .

Li Chiao-Ping Dance: SEED Festival concerts, 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and 8 p.m., July 1, locations TBA. lcpdance.com/seed .

Madison Contemporary Dance: Outdoor performances, 7 p.m. on June 9, June 23 and Aug. 4, 6320 Inland Way, Monona; 7 p.m., July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14, Garver Feed Mill; 7:30 p.m., July 23, Olin Park; 11:30 a.m., Aug. 26, Overture Center-Rotunda Stage. madisoncontemporarydance.com .

× Expand Benjamin Barlow Two actors performing Shakespeare. Henry Zavos (left) and Paige Abbatacola in a scene from "The Taming of the Shrew," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2023.

Madison Shakespeare Company: Shakespeare's Lovers in June, 2 p.m., June 3-4, Tyranena Brewing, Lake Mills; Twelfth Night, July 14-16 and 21-23, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, Waunakee. madisonshakespeare.org .

Madison Savoyards: The Pirates of Penzance, Aug. 4-6 and 10-13, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org .

Middleton Players Theatre: The Spitfire Grill, June 16-18 and 23-25; Avenue Q, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13, Middleton High School Black Box Theater, Middleton; Sondheim on Sondheim, Sept. 15-17, Middleton-Cross Plains PAC, Middleton. middletonplayers.com . 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: Micro (workshop), June 9, Bur Oak; Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or, How I Started the Iraq War, Aug. 18-26, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, Madison. mtmadison.com . 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Beauty and the Beast, Aug. 5-12, Oregon Performing Arts Center, Oregon. Oshponline.org .

Overture Center: Tootsie, June 13-18; Hamilton, Aug. 9-21; Menopause the Musical, July 15-16; Six, Aug. 1-6; Bluey's Big Play, Aug. 12-13, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. overture.org . 608-258-4141.

StageQ: CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 23-25, Bartell Theatre, Madison. stageq.com . 608-661-9696.

Strollers Theatre: And Then There Were None, June 9-17, Bartell Theatre, Madison. strollerstheatre.org .

Summit Players Theatre: Macbeth: 5:30 p.m., June 16, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Blanchardville; 2:30 p.m., June 18, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds; 7 p.m. July 21, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton; 2:30 p.m., July 22, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo. Workshop for ages 8 & up 1.5 hours prior. summitplayerstheatre.com .

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre: Bye Bye Birdie, Penguin Project production by youth performers, June 23-25, West High School, Sun Prairie; Cinderella, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13 (adult) and Aug. 11-12 (youth), Sun Prairie st High School. sunprairiecivictheatre.com . 608-837-8217.

University Theatre: Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, July 27-Aug. 6 and Sept. 14-24, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, Madison. theatre.wisc.edu .