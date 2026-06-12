× Expand Molly Leimontas Charlie Parr on stage at Catfish River Music Festival. Charlie Parr

Every day of the week, all summer long, there’s something happening somewhere, either outside (bring a lawn chair, sunscreen and/or bug spray) or inside (bring a sweater, probably). It seems that summer gives people permission to kick back and enjoy the arts. This is the time to revel in a favorite genre or try something new.

Summer is not necessarily time off for the hard-working folks behind the music festivals, concert series, theater, dance and visual art happenings that pop up in parks and public spaces from Memorial Day to well past Labor Day. Many are outside — some are inside, and turn up the A/C. Either way, there’s always something going on, close to home and farther afield.

Here's what we have heard about so far around Madison, Dane County and elsewhere; updates will be forthcoming as information is available. As an alternative to our related festivals calendar, these series, performances and festivals are listed alphabetically, by event or company name; you can also find a roundup of theater and dance here. Before heading to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any updates. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

Summer music series and annual concerts

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: "Never Say Never," chamber music concert series, June 5-7, 19-21 and 27, Hamel Music Center-Collins Hall; June 26, Stoughton Opera House; June 28, Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green. bachdancing.org. 608-265-2787.

Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. All That Jazz Big Band, June 25; Sorry Mountain, July 9; New Horizons Band, July 16; Cherry & Jerry, July 23; Vets on Frets, July 30 (with ice cream social 5:30 p.m.). historicbloominggrove.org.

Bagpipes in the Glen: Annual fundraiser concert, 4-8 p.m., July 11, Durward's Glen, Baraboo, with Shari Sarazin, Wrannock, Lochanside, Slipjig. durwardsglen.org.

Bands By the Boardwalk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, McDaniel Park, McFarland (vendors open 5 p.m.) Ten Speed Legend, July 9; Trophy Husbands, Aug. 13. mcfarlandchamber.com.

Biergarten at the Beach: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Schluter Beach, Monona. Grouvin Brothers, June 24; Gin Mill Hollow, July 1; 2 For the Show, Aug. 12; Lindsay & Jon, Sept. 2; Andy Braun, Sept. 16 mymonona.com. 608-222-4167.

Concert on the Shore: 5 p.m. select dates, San Damiano, Monona. Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy, June 25; Armchair Boogie, July 16; TBA, Aug. 13. sandamianomonona.org.

Bike Night: Outdoor concert, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. Midnight Angel, June 18; eMpTy Vees, June 25; Pink Houses, July 2; Badwolf, July 9; RetroSpecz, July 16; The Solution, July 23; Sunset Strip, July 30; John Masino Band, Aug. 6; Mighty Electric, Aug. 13; Pacific Coast Highway, Aug. 20; Madison County; Aug. 27; Pilot, Sept. 3. bowlavard.com.

Black Earth Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Veterans Memorial Park, Black Earth. Eric Nofsinger Band, June 23; Red Hot Horn Dawgs, June 30; Universal Sound, July 7; The Jimmys, July 14; Keith & the Klassics, July 21; Ultimate Legends Band (Neil Diamond tribute), July 29. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI.

Brewgrass Fridays: 6 p.m. Fridays, Edgewater Hotel plaza, Madison (concessions open 5 p.m.). Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, June 12; WheelHouse, June 19; Saltydog, June 26; Them Coulee Boys, July 3; Dig Deep, July 10; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 17; Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, July 24; Miles Over Mountains, July 31; Armchair Boogie, Aug. 7; Henhouse Prowlers, Aug. 14; Charlie Parr, Aug. 21; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Aug. 28; Pert Near Sandstone, Sept. 4. theedgewater.com.

Burgers on the Bay: Performers playing on floating barge, 6 p.m. Fridays (concessions open 5 p.m.), Brittingham Boats, Madison. Max & the Animals, June 12; DJ Trichrome, June 19; The Whiskey Farm, June 26; Get Well Now, July 3; The Night Painters, July 10; TBA, July 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 8 TBA. facebook.com/brittinghamboats.

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Ruthie & the Ramblin' Kind, June 19; All That Jazz, July 10; Krause Family Band, July 24; Sorry Mountain Band, Aug. 7. cambridgewiarts.org.

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 18-Aug. 20, Rennebohm Park, Madison; Tribute to the Troops with VFW Post 7591 Black Knights, 10:30 am, July 4, Capitol Square. ccbamadison.org.

× Expand Dan Waterman The four members of Armchair Boogie behind a rock. Armchair Boogie

Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m. Mondays, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Armchair Boogie, June 15; Bumpus, July 21; Chicago Latin Groove, Aug. 17; Madison Music Foundry youth bands open all dates. fitchburgchamber.com.

Concerts at the Portage: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, VFW Post 1707, Portage (outdoors). Wild Cardz, June 17; Chris Kroeze, June 24; Cartunes, July 1; Jason Thomas Band, July 8; Eric Diamond & the Ultimate Legend Band, July 15; Country Legends, July 22; Best Practice, July 29, Mad City Radiators, Aug. 5; Universal Sound, Aug. 12; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 19; Swing Crew, Aug. 26. facebook.com/people/Concerts-at-the-Portage/100063176023111.

Concerts on the Rooftop: Gates/concessions 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. Kinfolk, June 18; La Combi, June 25; Granny Shot, July 9; Gold Dust Women, July 23. Tickets required: mononaterrace.com. 608-261-4062.

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison, with dance lesson/DJ 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. weekly. La Obra, The Voices, DJ Francis Medrano, Aug. 7, Junior Rivera, VO5, DJ Nas, Aug. 14; Slave, Klymaxx, DJ Cman, Aug. 21; Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 28 danedances.org.

DeForest Library Summer Concerts: Tuesdays, near DeForest Area Public Library, DeForest (outside). 10 a.m., village square: Stuart Stotts, June 16; Elmore Lawson, June 23; Duke Otherwise, June 30. 6:30 p.m. (unless noted), Market Street: UW Badger Band, July 7; O'Darby, July 14; Madison Mystery Tour, July 21; Crosstown Drive, July 28. deforestlibrary.org.

Dirt Camp: Music/visual art/camping festival, 2 p.m., June 27, The Vines, Sauk City, hosted by Free Dirt, with Totally Cashed, Charlieboy, Yolk, Bleeding Lizard, Ladyslipper, Shoulderbird. instagram.com/dirtcampfest.

Drums on Parade: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 7 p.m., July 24, Vel Phillips Memorial High School-Mansfield Stadium, with The Cavaliers, Colt Cadets, Genesis, Govenaires, Pacific Crest, Phantom Regiment, Santa Clara Vanguard, and Seattle Cascades. forwardperformingarts.org.

Food Truck Friday: 6 p.m., Garver Feed Mill Patio, Madison (vendors open 5 p.m.). Adem Tesfaye, June 19; Rosemary Lowe, June 26; Night Painters, July 17; Leah Brooke, July 24; No Name String Band, July 31; TBA, Aug. 7; Matt Krueger's TROUBLE, Aug. 14; Brandon Beebe, Aug. 21; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Aug. 28; Mad City Jug Band, Sept. 4; Free Dirt, Sept. 11; Marcus Porter, Sept. 18; Def Sonic, Sept. 25; The Rotation, Oct. 2. garverevents.com.

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Woodland Spring, June 18; Lady & the Tramp, June 25; Bluegrass Reunion Band, July 9; The Rotation, July 16; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 23; Rainbow Bridge, July 30; Whiskey Farm, Aug. 6; The McCloskeys, Aug. 13; Rusty Hearts, Aug. 20; Mark Croft, Aug. 27; Grouvin Brothers, Sept. 3. facebook.com/gazebomusikk.

Future Ghost Fest: All-ages music/camping fest, noon, Aug. 8, The Vines, Sauk City, with social noon, Peacemaker 1 p.m., Educational Davis 2 p.m., Fred Really 3 p.m., Red Quean 4 p.m., Ellie Jackson 6 p.m., Future Ghost Club 7 p.m., Vacancy Chain 8 p.m., Body Futures 9 p.m., Hottt Probs 10 p.m. futureghost.club.

× Expand James Pippitt Isthmus Vocal Ensemble poses for a photo. Isthmus Vocal Ensemble

Isthmus Vocal Ensemble: Summer concerts, 7:30 p.m., July 31, Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison; 3 p.m., Aug. 2, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton. isthmusvocalensemble.org.

Jammin' on the Porch: 6 p.m., Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Janna & the Junkyard Dawgs, June 12; Stay Tuned, June 24; Trailer Kings, July 10; Rock Rebel Junction, July 22, Psycherelic, Aug. 14; Black Bridge Boys, Aug. 26; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Sept. 11. mineralpointhistory.org.

Jazz at Five: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street, Madison. Rare Element, Tom Gullion-Doug White Quartet, Aug. 5; Hornado, Michael Hackett Sextet, Aug. 12; Tim Whalen Trio, Canção, Aug. 19; UW Faculty Jazz Band, Jazz Ensemble All Stars, Aug. 26; Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, Ladies Must Swing, Sept. 2; youth bands TBA. jazzatfive.org.

Jazz in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. Mr. Chair, June 21; Canção, July 12; Peter Mathistad Jazz Quintet, July 26; Madison Choro Ensemble, Aug. 9; Bill Roberts Combo, Aug. 23. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu.

Lakeside Kids: Performances and activities for ages 4 and up, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. Trinity Irish Dancers, June 16; Werq for Kids, June 23; Black Star Drum Line, June 30; Mister Jim, July 14; Mad Science, July 21; Madison Capoeira, Grupo Capoeira Brazil, July 28. mononaterrace.com. 608-261-4000.

The Last Session: Celebration of the life of Bob Queen (who died Sept. 15, 2025), 3-6 p.m., June 27, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with speakers, refreshments, and music by Cris Plata & Extra Hot, Gaines & Wagoner, Los Chechos, Josh Harty. After session with Paul Cebar, 8:30 p.m., Crystal Corner Bar, Madison. facebook.com/events/966730592438778.

Live at Lake Vista: 4:30 p.m., select Wednesdays, Monona Terrace rooftop, Madison. Peter Mac & Janet O'Mahony, June 24; Shekinah King, July 8; Jim White, July 29; Beth Kille, Aug. 19. mononaterrace.com.

Live at the Glen: 6 p.m. (unless noted), The Glen Golf Park, Madison. DJ Nate Kudick, 5:30 p.m., June 17; Little Priest Singers, June 26; Panchromatic Steel, July 10; Vets on Frets, July 16; Louka & Co., July 24; Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, July 31; Vince Sweeney, Aug. 7; Harmonious Wail, Aug. 28. cityofmadison.com.

Live From the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, Waunakee (concessions open 5:30 p.m.). Blue Olives, June 16; The Straight 8's, June 23; Madtown Mannish Boys, June 30; Alpha Romeos, July 7; Waunakee Big Band, July 14; Honey Pies, July 21. facebook.com/livefromthepark.

Live from the Wonderground: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Madison Children's Museum, Madison. Panchromatic Steel, July 3; Honor Among Thieves, Aug. 7; Black Star Drum Line, Forward! Marching Band, Sept. 4. madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org.

Maple Bluff Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Mondays, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. The Belle Weather, June 22; Exit 6, June 29; The Whiskey Farm, July 6; Rose Canyon Band, July 13; That Gurl, July 20; Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy, July 27; Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Aug. 3. villageofmaplebluff.com.

Mazo Live: 7 p.m. (unless noted), various dates, Mazomanie Performing Arts Pavilion, Mazomanie. Church of Cash, June 27; The Britins, Aug. 1; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 22; Birddog Blues Band, 6 p.m., Sept. 26. exploremazo.com.

Monday Music Series: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Sun Prairie Library, Sun Prairie. Soggy Prairie, Bloodroots, July 13; Krause Family Band, Paul Otteson, Aug. 10; Bigtooth, Thurraya Ensemble, Aug. 24; Cris Plata, Blake & Yeekeng, Sept. 14. sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.

Monroe Concerts on the Square: 6:30 p.m. Fridays or Saturdays, Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe (unless noted; concessions open 5 p.m.). Mac OBrien, June 12; Blooze Brothers, June 26; Silence the Sirens, July 4 (noon, Twining Park); Jon Bon Stamos, July 10; Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, July 24; The Jimmys, Aug. 15; Rhythm Kings, Sept. 17. mainstreetmonroe.org.

Music in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Library Park, Belleville. Zweifel Brothers, June 16; Andreas Transø, June 23; Rusty Hearts, June 30; All That Jazz, July 7; Cajun Strangers, July 14; Krause Family Band, July 21; Waunakee Big Band, July 28. bellevillelibrary-wi.org.

Music Monday: 5-7 p.m. select Mondays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road, Madison. The Trophy Husbands, June 15; Acoustic Collective, July 20; All That Jazz, Aug. 17. gslcwi.com.

Music on the Mound: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds. Common Chord, July 4; Red Door, July 11; Dusty Road, July 18; Gaines & Wagoner, July 25; Corey Mathew Hart, Aug. 1; Old Oaks, Aug. 8; Hoot 'n Annie, Aug. 15; Teddy Davenport, Aug. 22; Robert J, Aug. 29. friendsofbluemound.org.

NewBridge Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. MTrane, June 15; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, June 22; Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 13; Ladies Must Swing, July 20. newbridgemadison.org. 608-512-0000.

Olbrich After Hours: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison (concessions open 6 p.m.). Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, June 23; Grand Groove Hotel, June 30; Smart Cookie, July 7; The Burroughs, July 14; Obi Original & the Black Atlantics, July 21; Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee, July 28; Do the Needful, Aug. 4; Branton Santini, Aug. 11. Ticket required: olbrich.org. 608-246-4550.

× Expand Lisa Karr Opera in the Park in 2025. Opera in the Park

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists Thomas Glass, Kathryn Henry, Zoie Reams, Joshua Stewart, 8 p.m., July 18, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 19. madisonopera.org.

PaulPalooza: Annual fundraiser (for nonprofit providing recreation for kids with physical disabilities), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 30, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona. Lineup TBA. paulsparty.org.

Rain Garden Sessions: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Willy Street Co-op-East. Paige Kleber, June 17; Boo Mullarky, June 24; Eric De Los Santos, July 1; Jeff Burkhart, July 8; Amanda Jane Hoffman, July 22; others TBA. willystreet.coop.

Rural Musicians Forum: 7 p.m. Mondays, Spring Green: American Trio, June 22, Taliesin-Hillside Theater; Sarah & Kenny, July 6, Unity Chapel; Trevor Stephenson, July 20, Cornerstone Church; Driftless String Quartet, Aug.3, Cornerstone Church Aero Saxophone Quartet, Aug. 17, Cornerstone Church. ruralmusiciansforum.org.

Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue: Formerly Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Kids' concert, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Aug. 8, Stoughton Library; "Unknowable," 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Stoughton Opera House; "the EYE," 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Chorus Public House, all in Stoughton. samtalamusic.org.

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. select dates, through Oct. 16, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. Second half of season on sale July 1. Son Little, Tonina, June 13; Mikaela Davis, Julianna Riolino, June 17; Esther Rose, Sam Gelband, June 25; The Heavy Heavy, Lunde, June 30; Nicole Lawrence, Cribshitter, July 8; The Tentakills, Fellow Kinsman, Broken Boards, July 18; Joe Pug, Madeleine Kelson, July 24; Morrissey Blvd., July 29; The Claudettes, Tilla, Aug. 5; TBA, Aug. 12; Rucksack Revolution, Aug. 21; Trish Toledo, Rudy De Anda, Aug. 26; Andrew Duncanson & Take a Ride, Aug. 29; Violet Palms, Becca Murray, Sept. 2; Maya de Vitry, Carl Hauck, Sept. 16; Ages & Ages, Sept. 19; Lost Lakes, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Sept. 24; Chicago Farmer, Auralai, Oct. 2; Rhett Miller, Oct. 9-10; Them Coulee Boys, Oct. 16. shittybarnsessions.com.

Sounds of Summer: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe. Sam Ness, June 24; Kellie Lin Knott, July 8; Driftless Plowboys, July 22; Groove Hotel, Aug. 12; Silence the Sirens, Aug. 26. monroeartscenter.com. 608-325-5700.

Stone Horse Green: 6 p.m. select Thursdays, Stone Horse Green, Middleton. Barby Lane, June 18; Whiskey Farm, July 9; Central Midwest Ballet Academy, July 16; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, July 30; Honey Pies, Aug. 6; Moses Patrou Band, Aug. 13; Madison Shakespeare Company, Aug. 20; Trivia, Sept. 3, 10 & 17. stonehorsegreen.org.

Summer Concert Series: Friends of Monona Senior Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 7-28, Winnequah Park, Monona. Lineup TBA. friendsofthemononaseniorcenter.org.

Summer Chamber Music Workshop Faculty Concert: Madison Bach Musicians concert, 7:30 p.m., July 9, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton. madisonbachmusicians.org.

Summer Nights at Segoe: 6:30 p.m. Fridays (concessions open 5:30 p.m.), Segoe Park, Madison. Waunakee Big Band, July 10; Honey Pies, July 17; Cajun Strangers, July 24; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 31. midvaleheights.org.

Summer Nights at Westmorland: Westmorland Park, Madison. VO5, The Whiskey Farm, David Landau, drone light show, 4:30 p.m., July 3; Mama Digdown's Brass Band, 4 p.m., Sept. 12. westmorland-neighborhood.net.

Summer Patio Series: Free concerts, 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, (unless noted), High Noon Saloon, Madison. Mascot Theory, June 12; Mission, June 18; DCVIII DJ Collective, June 19; Night Painters, June 25; Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, June 26; Lower 5th, July 2; Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, July 3; Valley Fox, July 9; Honor Among Thieves, Jul 10; Bomber & Red, July 16; Wild Violets, July 17; Soul Call, July 23; Moon Gypsies, July 24; Gin Mill Hollow, July 30; Family Business, July 31; Deadset, Aug. 6; TBA, Aug. 7; One Beer Please, Aug. 13; DCVIII DJ Collective, Aug. 14; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Aug. 20; Northside Heat, Aug. 21; Supertanker, Aug. 27; Peace, Love Hope, Aug. 28. high-noon.com.

Summer Series: DeForest Parks & Rec concerts, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fireman's Park, DeForest. Madtown Mannish Boys, June 18; Dawg Bones, July 16; Jesse & Kayce, July 30; 608 Band, Aug. 13; Best Practice, Aug. 27. deforestwi.gov.

× Expand Emily Mills Maddie Batzli of LINE and guitar. Maddie Batzli of LINE.

Sun Prairie Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (unless noted), Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie. LINE, June 26; Sons of Sconnie, July 7; Marcus Porter, July 21; No Name String Band, Aug. 11; All That Jazz, Aug. 21 (Friday). sunprairiechamber.com.

Tuesday Cruiseday: Car cruise with 10 percent of restaurant proceeds donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, All Stop Travel Plaza, Lodi. VO5, June 16; Marcy & the Highlights, June 23; Del Rays, June 30; Late 4 Dinner, July 7; John Lyons and Jonathan Lyons (Elvis/Johnny Cash tribute), July 14; Eric Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute), Jesse Aron (Roy Orbison tribute), July 21; Sunshine, July 28; Jonny Lyons & the Pride, Aug. 4; Smokin' Meerkats, Aug. 11; Best Practice, Aug. 18; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 25. facebook.com/people/All-Stop-Car-Cruise-Lodi-WI/61571484805966.

Tuesday Night Music Series: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, New Glarus. Toco Beach Steelpan, June 23; Moon Gypsies, June 30; Skinny & the Shakes, July 7; Chicken Bacon, July 14; Gerry does Jerry, July 21. newglarusmusic.com.

Twilight in the Park: 6 p.m. Sundays, Veterans Memorial Park, Brodhead. The Back 40, June 14 (Brodhead Dairy Queen crowning at 5 pm.); Soggy Prairie, June 21; Ghosts in the Room, June 28; Grass Attack, July 5; Marcy & the Highlights, July 12; Bluegrass Reunion, July 19; Stateline Playboys, July 26 (Brodhead Optimist pig roast 4 p.m.); Cherokee Rose, Miranda Ends, Aug. 2; Brodhead Community Band, Aug. 9. brodheadchamber.com.

UW Memorial Union Terrace: Open mic, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; All 7 p.m unless noted: Spine Stealers, Agnes Uncaged, Maximiano, June 12; Cribshitter, Rockstar & Elise, June 13; Material Boys, June 18; Automatic Lover, Christo's Novelty Combo, June 19; Sista Sensi & the Buds, June 20; Whiskey Farm, dargan/hester, June 25; Madison Jazz Festival, June 25-26 (earlier start times); All That Jazz Big Band, June 28; Northern Comfort, July 2; Nicole Lawrence, July 3; Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Max & the Fellow Travelers, July 4; Steez, July 7 (5 p.m.); Madison County, July 9; The Bootleggers, July 10; Joy Dragland, Louka & Co, July 11; The MilBillies, July 16; Pat McCurdy, July 17; Rebulu, July 18; Foo Foo Dolls, July 19; Krause Family Band, July 23; Sunspot, Get Well Now, July 24; DJ Nick Nice (11 a.m.), Young Dubliners, The Kissers, July 25; Ramona & the Holy Smokes, July 30; Louie & the Flashbombs, Dan Maguire, July 31; Swamp Thing, Man's Body, Aug. 1; SpareTime Bluegrass Band, Aug. 6; Cash Box Kings, Aug. 7; Roots Renegades, CrashPREZ, Aug. 8; Annie & the Oakies, Aug. 13; The Periodicals, Night Painters, Aug. 14; Son del Atlántico, Aug. 15; All That Jazz Big Band, Aug. 16; Gin Mill Hollow, Aug. 20; Charlieboy, Or Does it Explode, Aug. 21; Afro Dead, Aug. 22; Strings To Roam, Aug. 27; Handphibians, Grupo Balança, Aug. 28; VO5, Aug. 29. Behind the Beat series, 4 p.m.: Boo Mullarky, June 12; Cajun Strangers, June 13; Bill Roberts Combo, June 19; Joe Richter Duo, June 30; Henry Blaney Organ Trio, July 3; Scott Damgaard, July 4; Two Trick Pony, July 10; Payroll the Band, July 11; Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 17; Greg Klyma, July 18; Stephanie Rearick, July 24; Lochanside, Tom Dahill, July 25 (3 p.m.); Inside Pocket, July 31; Joe White Quartet, Aug. 7; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 8; Moses Patrou, Aug. 14; Los Chechos, Aug. 15; RetroFizz, Aug. 21; Mona Augustin, Aug. 22; Dave Stoler Trio, Aug. 28; Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Aug. 29. union.wisc.edu.

Verona Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Century School Park, Verona. Taylor & Von, June 18; JK Duo, June 25; Mark Croft Band, July 9; SunDance, July 16; A Guy From Paoli & the Better Together Band, July 23; Soundbillies, July 30; Birddog Blues Band, Aug. 6; TBA, Aug. 13; Yard Dogs, Aug. 20; Elizabeth Mary, Aug. 27. veronawi.com.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb. TUGG, July 8; Bigtooth, July 15; Tony Kannen & the Sound Garden Crew, July 22; BingBong, July 29; Madison Mystery Tour, Aug. 5; Moses Patrou Organ Trio, Aug. 12 wnl.jefko.com.

Whitewater Classic: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 5:45 p.m., July 11, UW-Whitewater-Perkins Stadium, with Blue Knights, Blue Stars, The Cavaliers, Connexion, Crossmen, Eclipse, Genesis, Phantom Regiment, River City Rhythm, Rogues Hollow Regiment, Sound of Sun Prairie, Spartans, and Troopers. forwardperformingarts.org.

Willy Street Chamber Players: Season fundraiser, 6 pm, June 1, WYSO Center for Music, Madison; 6 p.m., July 3, Orton Park, Madison (rain date July 4); 6 p.m. Fridays, July 10-14, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Madison, with guests Samantha Rodriguez, July 10; Jean Laurenz, July 17; Brittany Conrad, July 24. willystreetchamberplayers.org.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street corner, Madison: "Joel & John: Piano Men Legends," with Jeans 'n Classics, June 24; "United in Sound," with Rob Dz, July 1; "Duo D'Amore with Strings," with Suzanne Beia, violin, and Karl Lavine, cello, July 8; "Under Paris Skies," with Tim Kliphuis, violin, July 15; "Hollywood Hits," with Andelina Chang, piano, July 22; "Rhapsody Squared," with Stewart Goodyear, piano, July 29. wcoconcerts.org.

Witwen Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Saturdays (vendors open two hours prior), Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Appalachian Road Show, July 11; Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band, July 18; Kinda Fonda Wanda, July 25; Hooten Hallers, Aug. 1. facebook.com/groups/1388207824697830.

× Expand Robert Keith Wessel VO5 from backstage at AtwoodFest, 2024. VO5

Music festivals

AtwoodFest: July 25-26, Atwood Avenue, Madison. Saturday: Clyde Stubblefield Stage: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad noon, The Periodicals 1:45 p.m., Horace Greene 3:45 p.m., Kelli Baker Band 5:45 p.m., VO5 8 p.m.; Luther Allison Stage: Peace Love Hope noon, Phun 1:30 p.m., BAMM 3:15 p.m., Toronzo Cannon 5 p.m., Barby Lane 6:45 p.m., The Retrograde 8:30 p.m.; Sugar Maple Stage: Ham n' Eggers noon, Bloodroots 1:30 p.m., Admiral Radio 3 p.m., Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions 4:30 p.m., Louie & the Flashbombs 6:15 p.m., Warner E. Hodges International All-Stars 8:15 p.m. Sunday: Clyde Stubblefield Stage: Steely Dane noon, The Rousers 2 p.m., Lynda & the Zeros 4 p.m., The Band Feel 6 p.m.; Luther Allison Stage: Hot & Dirty Brass Band noon, Becca Murray & the Wildflowers 2 p.m., Cold Stares 4 p.m., Danny Garwood & Company 6 p.m.; Sugar Maple Stage: Midwestern Stetsons noon, The Montvales 1:20 p.m., Bigtooth 2:40 p.m., Listening Party 4 p.m., Kyle Megna & the Monsoons 6 p.m. atwoodfest.org.

Avrom Farm Party: Music, camping & food festival, Aug. 21-23, Avrom Farm, Ripon, with Indigo Di Souza, Frankie Cosmos, Nnamdi, others. avromfarmparty.com.

Balloon & Blues Rally: June 19-20, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with balloon flying, craft show, carnival, tractor/car show (Sat.), food. Friday: Dylan Doyle 4:30 p.m., Blue Steel 7 p.m. Saturday: Grass Attack 12:30 p.m., 5 pm to Nowhere 2:30 p.m., Ivy Ford 4:30 p.m., Chris O'Leary 7 p.m. monroeballoonandblues.com.

Belleville Music Festival: 1-9 p.m., Aug. 1, Community Park, Belleville, with Denny Diamond 1 p.m., Tim & Myles Thompson 2:50 p.m., Altered Five 4:45 p.m., Copper Box 7:15 p.m., plus food/beer vendors. Free admission. bellevillemusicfestival.com.

Blades of Steel: Metal fest, Sept. 17-19, Crucible. Headliners: Ensifurum, Sanctuary, Metal Church. facebook.com/p/Blades-of-Steel-Metal-Festival-100092567051166/.

Bluegrass at the Lake: June 11-13, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. Thursday: Southbound; Friday: Chicken Wire Empire, Hillbilly Fever, Silas Powell Band, Sortin' the Mail; Saturday: Sugar Bush, Sortin' the Mail, Hillbilly Fever, The MilBillies, Silas Powell Band. bluegrassatthelake.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 25-27, The Pines Music Park, Eau Claire. blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 19, Village Park, New Glarus, with Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band, The Jimmys, Branton Santini, Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling. facebook.com/NGBBFTF.

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Jumpsuit 4 p.m., Stringdingers 5:15 p.m., High & Rising 6:45 p.m., Old Shoe 8:15 p.m., Ouch That's Hot 9:45 p.m., High Fade 10:15 p.m., Heatbox 11:45 p.m.; Saturday: Gable 11 a.m., Erich Mobley & the Gyo Band 11:30 a.m., Party Marty 12:30 p.m., My Grandma's Cardigan 1:15 p.m., Wise Jennings 2:30 p.m., Tae & the Neighborly 3:45 p.m., Charlie Parr 5:30 p.m., Joseph Huber 6:45 p.m., Shook Twins 8 p.m., Hot Like Mars 9:30 p.m., People Brothers Band 10:45 p.m.; Saturday: Boss Mama & the Jebberhooch noon, People Brothers Band 1:15 p.m., Foxgloves 2:45 p.m., Texas Toast 4 p.m., Mae Simpson 6:15 p.m., Wonderfunk 7:45 p.m., Last Revel 9:15 p.m., Spooklights 10:45 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, Sept. 11-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Friday: Billy Bronsted & Augie Dougherty 1:45 p.m., Chicken Wire Empire 3:15 p.m., Valley Fox 4:45 p.m., Armchair Boogie 6:15 p.m., Dandy Freling 7:45 p.m., Trampled by Turtles 8:30 p.m., People Brothers Band 10 p.m.; Saturday: Connor Lyle & the Mother Guys 1:30 p.m., Arkansauce 3 p.m., Dandelion Delivery Service 4:15 p.m., Maygen & the Birdwatcher 5:45 p.m., Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country 7 & 8:45 p.m., Saltydog 10 p.m., Armchair Boogie 11:30 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Brother Love Music Fest: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 19, Library Park, Belleville, with SpareTime Bluegrass 11 a.m., 1884 noon, Maggie Mae 1:30 p.m., RailHopper 3:30 p.m., Backward Glance 6 p.m. brotherlovemusicfest.com.

Burning Troll: Music/camping festival hosted by Brix Cider, 12:30 p.m.-midnight, Sept. 26, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, with The Stop & Listen 1 p.m., Caravan 2:30 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 4 p.m., New Glarus Alphorns 5:30 p.m., Nur-D 6:15 p.m., Samantha Crain 8 p.m., troll burning 9:30 p.m., Supersonic Soul Circle 10:30 p.m. burning-troll.com.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 3-5, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Friday: BAMM 3:30 p.m., Tae & the Neighborly 5:30 p.m., Wonderfunk 7:30 p.m.; Saturday: Chip Cruz noon, Wild Violets 1:15 p.m., Compact Deluxe 2:30 p.m., Loosey Stone 3:45 p.m., Charlie Parr 5:30 p.m., Saltydog 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: David Landau noon, Hassett Bound 1:15 p.m., MoonHouse 2:30 p.m., The Periodicals 4 p.m., The Jimmys 6 p.m. catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival hosted by Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, July 23-25, Bluebird Campground, La Crosse. gregghallmusic.com.

× Expand Austin Screws A close-up of Warren Zeiders. Warren Zeiders

County Line Country: Music festival, July 30-Aug. 1, 38325 Bouska Road, Prairie du Chien. Thursday: Scotty McCreery, Cooper Alan, Cory Farley; Friday: Brothers Osborne, Chris Janson, Graham Barham, Lakeview; Saturday: Warren Zeiders, Tyler Braden, Josh Ross, Atlus, Brett Westgrove. countylinecountryfest.com.

Country Boom: July 9-11, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. countryboom.com.

Country in the Burg: 5:45 p.m., Aug. 28-29 Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg. Friday: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Rodney Atkins; Saturday: Brantley Gilbert, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drake White. countryintheburg.com.

Country Jam: Music/camping festival, July 16-18, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Thursday: Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, LOCASH, Kolby Cooper, Owen Riegling; Friday: Riley Green, Justin Moore, Diamond Rio, Tyler Braden, Graham Barham; Saturday: Jordan Davis, Gary Allan, Corey Kent, Braxton Keith, Annie Bosko. countryjamwi.com.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 16-19, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes. Thursday: The Wilder Blue 3:30 p.m., Mae Estes 5 p.m., George Birge 6:30 p.m., Gretchen Wilson 8 p.m., Gavin Adcock 10 p.m.; Friday: Hannah McFarland 2 p.m., Zach John King 3:30 p.m., Gabriella Rose 5 p.m., Mark Chesnutt 6:30 p.m., Ian Munsick 8 p.m., Red Clay Strays 10 p.m.; Saturday: Jay Webb 2 p.m., Jack Wharff Band 3:30 p.m., Lonestar 5 p.m., Dasha 6:30 p.m., Nate Smith 8 p.m., Riley Green 10 p.m.; Sunday: Annie Bosko 2:30 p.m., Tyler Nance 4 p.m., Corey Kent 5:30 p.m., Shaboozey 7 p.m., Keith Urban 9 p.m. countrythunder.com/wi. 866-388-0007.

Door County Jazz Festival: Aug. 3-8, Sunset Park, Sturgeon Bay. doorcountyjazzfestival.com.

Driftless Music Festival: Noon-10 p.m., July 11, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua, with Tom Gullion Quartet 12:30 p.m., Dandelion Delivery Service 2 p.m., Panchromatic Steel 4 p.m., The Real Chuck NORAD 6 p.m., The Big Wu 8 p.m. driftlessmusicfestival.com.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 15, Eken Park, Madison, with kids’ activities (kids' parade 4:15 p.m.), vendors, music by Bear in the Forest noon, Seasaw 1:40 p.m., BingBong 3:10 p.m., Cris Plata Band 4:45 p.m., The Claudettes 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/ekenparkfest.

Eaux Claires: Music fest curated by Justin Vernon, July 24-25, Carson Park, Eau Claire. Friday: Aimee Mann, Bizhiki, Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, Bon Dylan, Hotline TNT, Jn Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Kevin Morby, Monica Martin, The Union with Phil Cook; Saturday: Daniel Caesar, Dijon, Gash, Gully Boys, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Larry Goldings Trio, Lil Yachty, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Urban Classic. eauxclaires.com.

Gandy Dancer Festival: Noon-8 p.m., Aug. 15, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music TBA. gandydancerfestival.org.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 28-30, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org.

Hodag Country Festival: July 9-12, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Thursday: Garrett Thorn 4:30 p.m., Brett Westgrove 5:45 p.m., Neal McCoy 7 p.m., Russell Dickerson 9 p.m.; Friday: John Morgan 5 p.m., Jo Dee Messina 7 p.m., Brothers Osborne 9 p.m.; Saturday: Meghan Patrick 1 p.m., Mark Chesnutt 2:30 p.m., Niko Moon 4:30 p.m., LeAnn Rimes 6:30 p.m., Old Dominion 9 p.m.; Sunday: Lanie Gardner noon, Jake Worthington 1:30 p.m., Steve Earle with Reckless Kelly 3:15 p.m., Ernest 5 p.m., Nate Smith 7 p.m. hodag.com.

Green Lake Festival of Music: Select dates, June 5-Aug. 6, Thrasher Opera House, Ripon, Ripon College, and other venues. greenlakefestival.org.

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 12, Regner Park, West Bend, with Long Mama, Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Dandelion Delivery Service, Uncle JIM, TS Foss Band, Social Cig. facebook.com/homegrownmusicwi.

Hoofbeat: Country fest, June 24-27, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. hoofbeatfestival.com 800-326-3378.

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, incorporating Musique Electronique and Madison Irish Fest, July 9-12, McPike Park, Madison. Thursday: Sun Stage: Johnny Chimes 4:30 p.m., Rockin' Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters 6:30 p.m., Los Lobos 8:30 p.m.; Cabaret: Trio Soleil 4:30 p.m., Robin Pluer, Juli Wood & Mrs. Fun 6:15 p.m.; Family Fete: Open mic/karaoke 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday: Sun Stage: Brass Queens 5 p.m., Trinity Irish Dancers 7:15 p.m., Shemekia Copeland 9:15 p.m.; Moon Stage: Dreamgirl 5 p.m., Paurro 6 p.m., Cinthie 7:30 p.m., Special Request 9:30 p.m.; Cabaret: Celebration of Caribbean Culture 4:30 p.m., parade with Brass Queens 6:30 p.m., Spectaculous 6:45 p.m., mask/costume contest 8 p.m., VO5 9:15 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 6:30 p.m., Lowdown Brass Band 8 p.m., Rockin' Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters 9:30 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: Raddish 4:30 p.m., DJ Femme Noir & Le Cirque Burlesque 6 p.m.; Family Fete: Open mic/karaoke 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday: Sun Stage: Denise LaGrassa Band 12:30 p.m., The Jimmys 2:30 p.m., Davina & the Vagabonds 4:45 p.m., Phat Phunktion 7 p.m., Belles of the Boot 9:15 p.m.; Moon Stage: Hot Summer Gays DJs 1 p.m., Autokinetic 3:30 p.m., Stacey Hotwaxx Hale 4:30 p.m., Carry Nation 6:30 p.m., Steve Rachmad 9:30 p.m.; Cabaret Stage: The Currach noon, Lilies of the Midwest 1:15 p.m., Ger O'Donnell with Sheila Shigley 2:45 p.m., Trinity Academy of Irish Dance 4 p.m., Conor Mallon & the Unearthed 5 p.m., 3 Pints Gone 6:15 p.m., Brendan Forrest 7:30 p.m., The Kissers 9 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 1 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 2:30 p.m., Zydeco Voodoo Band 4:45 p.m., Mo' Mojo 7 p.m., Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band 9 p.m.; Lagianppe Stage: Nuggernaut noon, Lonesome Cobras 3:15 p.m., Novel Folly 5:30 p.m., The Earthlings 7:45 p.m.; Family Fete: Open mic/karaoke 4:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday: Sun Stage: The Burroughs noon, Flow Tribe 1:45 p.m., karaoke face-off winners 3;15 p.m., Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band 4:15 p.m., Los Lobos 6:30 p.m.; Moon Stage: Lorna Dune 1 p.m., Infinity Machine 1:45 p.m., Jimpster 3 p.m., Anthony Rother 6 p.m.; Cabaret Stage: Slipjig noon, Conor Mellon & the Unearthed 1:30 p.m., Ger O'Donnell with Sheila Shigley 3 p.m., Madison Pipes and Drums, Lochanside 4:30 p.m.; Laginappe Stage: Bear in the Forest noon, Rebulu 1:45 p.m., The Stop & Listen with Dot Smith 4 p.m., Mr. Chair 6:15 p.m.; Family Fete: Amanda Jane Hoffman 12:30 p.m., open mic/karaoke 2-7 p.m. fetedemarquette.org. 608-257-4576.

LarryFest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 13-15, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. Main Stage Thursday: Wiley & Wilson 3 p.m., Copper Box 4:15 p.m., Kenny & Amanda Smith 6:30 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 8:45 p.m.; Friday: Dan Sebranek noon, Burnett Sisters Band 2:15 p.m., Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers 4:30 p.m., The Grascals 6:45 p.m., The Milbillies 9 p.m.; Saturday: In Laws 11 a.m., The Jupes 11:30 a.m., Johnsmith 12:30 p.m., Don Rigsby & Southern Legacy 4:30 p.m., Authentic Unlimited 6:45 p.m., Wyatt Ellis Band 9 p.m. larryfest.org.

× Expand wycliffegordon.com Wycliffe Gordon and trombone. Wycliffe Gordon

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 19-27, at various venues, Madison. June 19: iGnitE jAzz Showcase 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church; Alexander-McLean Project 8 p.m., North Street Cabaret; June 20: Sonic Saxophone Summit, 8 p.m., Cafe Coda; June 21: Mr. Chair, 5 p.m., Allen Centennial Garden; Madison Jazz Jam, 6:30 p.m., Stone Horse Green, Middleton; June 22: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, 6 p.m., Warner Park; June 23: Mathis Picard, 7 p.m., Arts + Literature Laboratory; June 24: Richard Johnson Quartet, 7 p.m., North Street Cabaret; June 25: Koln 75 screening, 7 p.m., Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; June 26: Canção 4:30 p.m., Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio 6:30 p.m., Nate Smith 8:30 p.m., UW Memorial Union Terrace; June 27: Madison High School Jazz All Stars 12:30 p.m., Alysha Brilla Trio 2 p.m., Black Power Dance 4 p.m., Endea Owens & the Cookout 5 p.m., Wycliffe Gordon 7 p.m., Ghost-Note 9 p.m., Union Terrace. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

Madison Symphony Orchestra Centennial Festival Weekend: Musical performances, visual art/art projects, lectures and more, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., June 13-14, Overture Center, Madison. madisonsymphony.org.

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 13-14, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Saturday: Dandelion Dash 11:30 a.m.; Main Stage: Louka noon, David Hecht & the Who Dat 1:30 p.m., Kiss the Tiger 3 p.m., Bizhiki 4:45 p.m., Ratboys 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: BingBong 1 p.m., Faux Fawn 2:30 p.m., Stone Oak 4 p.m., Lost Lakes 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Fools Flotilla departs 10:30 am, from Tenney Park; Main Stage: River Rats 11:30 a.m., Supper Club noon, A Jazz Tribute to Sting 1:30 p.m., Mr. Chair 3 p.m., Humbird 4:45 p.m., Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Wild Violets 1 p.m., New Stellanovas 2:30 p.m., Dan Walkner Band 4 p.m., Willy Porter 5:30 p.m. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Midsummer Bluegrass Festival: Music/camping festival, July 23-26, Cozy Cove Tavern, Manitowish Waters. Thursday: Chris Skinner 4 p.m., Barley Jacks 5, 8 & 11 p.m., jam midnight; Friday: Chris Skinner 10 a.m., Open mic 11 a.m., Barley Jacks noon & 9 p.m., My Brother's Keeper 1 & 6 p.m., Lonesome River Band 2, 8 & 11 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 3 p.m., Barley Jacks 4 p.m., fiddle workshop by Brian Wicklund 5 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 7 & 10 p.m., jam midnight; Saturday: Chris Skinner 10 a.m., open mic 11 a.m., Barley Jacks noon, My Brother's Keeper 1 & 6 p.m., midnight, Lonesome River Band 2, 8 & 11 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 3, 7 & 10 p.m., jam 1 a.m. midsummerbluegrass.com.

Midwest Django Fest: Hosted by Harmonious Wail, Sept. 11-12, Lunney Lake Farm County Park, Madison, with HW, Gonzalo Bergara Trio, Dario Napoli,Alfonso Ponticelli with Andrea Falcone and Stephanie Pielok, Shauncey Ali Quartet, Michael Joseph Harris and The Hot Club of Baltimore, Don Stiernberg-Brian Oberlin-Sims Delaney-Pothoff. midwestdjangofestival.com.

Mile of Music Festival: July 30-Aug. 2, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com.

National Women’s Music Festival: July 2-5, Marriott-West, Middleton. SheRocks Stage (7 p.m., except 11 a.m. Sunday): Thursday: Abby Posner, Crys Matthews, Washington Sisters; Friday: Barbara Higbie/Teresa Trull, Sandra Valls, Kofy Brown; Saturday: NWMF Orchestra, Holly Near, BETTY; Sunday: Karen Williams, Ubaka Hill, Ukulele, Drum and Vocal choruses; Spotlight Stage (1 p.m.): Friday: Stephanie Gayle, Jamie Anderson, Vicki Genfan; Saturday: Grace Theisen Trio, Roberta Lea, Lucie Bluie Tremblay. nwmf.info. 317-395-3809.

Next Level Park Street Music Fest: Peboga showcase, Aug. 1, Madison Labor Temple; lineup TBA. pebogaorg.com.

North Star Fest: North Star Neighborhood Assn. event, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 1, Pocket Park, Madison, with kids' activities, food carts, music by Exchange, Ruthie & the Ramblin' Kind, Jimmy Sugarcane, Heavy Looks, The Blue Olives. facebook.com/northstarfest.

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 28-30, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 4-22, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com.

People Fest: Aug. 6-8, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Jazz Hams 4 p.m., Brothers Allmanac 5:15 p.m., Peacetree All Stars 6:45 p.m., Sleeping Jesus 8:15 p.m., Wurk 9:45 p.m., Kendall Street Company 11 p.m.; Friday: Key of G 12:30 p.m., Old Souls 1:30 p.m., Old Soul Society 2 p.m., Sugar Lads 3:30 p.m., Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos 6:15 p.m., Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes 7:45 p.m., People Brothers Band 9:15 p.m., Nur-D 11 p.m.; Saturday: MoonHouse 11:45 a.m., Swing Crew 1 p.m., Pegasis 2:15 p.m., Hiahli 3:45 p.m., Feed the Dog 6 p.m., Kitchen Dwellers 7:30 p.m., Lavender Project 9 p.m., Andy Frasco & the U.N. 10:15 p.m., Dee Oh Gee 11:45 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Polkafest: June 12-13, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 13. Friday: David Austin Band (Roger Bright tribute) 5-10 p.m.; Saturday: David Austin Band 11 a.m., Biergarten Specials 1:30 p.m., The Biermen 2:30 p.m., Kinderchor 5 p.m.; DB Orchestra 5:30 p.m. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Rock Fest: July 15-18, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. Wednesday (weekend pass holders only): Candlebox, Buckcherry, Dying Wish; Thursday: Gojira, I Prevail, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Set It Off, Magnolia Park, Lacuna Coil; Friday: Limp Bizkit, Body Count, Insane Clown Posse, Static-X, Des Rocs, Miss May I, Bones UK; Saturday: The Offspring, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, Story of the Year, Ill Niño rock-fest.com. 800-326-3378.

Schenk's Corners Block Party: 5-10 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 3-10 p.m., Aug. 15,, outside Alchemy Cafe. Friday: People Brothers Band, Dig Deep, Dan Walkner Band, John Till; Saturday: Steez, She's Crafty (Beastie Boys tribute), Spectaculous, Bomber & Red, Jazz Hams. facebook.com/schenksblockparty.

Shawano Folk Festival: Aug. 7-9, Mielke Park, Shawano, with evening concerts 7 p.m. Friday (Steve March Torme, Anne Hills, Ellis, Cohen & Ellis, Tom Pease) and Saturday (Art Stevenson & High Water, Patty & Craig, Ilene Weiss, Wiley & Wilson), daytime music and workshops starting 10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. shawanofestival.org.

× Expand hotclubofcowtown.com Hot Club of Cowtown and instruments. Hot Club of Cowtown

Sugar Maple Music Festival: July 31-Aug. 1, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. Main Stage Friday: Bronwyn Keith-Hayes, Valley Fox, Ramona & the Holy Smokes, Jarron Paxton & Dennis Lichtman; Saturday: MadFiddle, The Wilderflower, Bryan McDowell & Mark Schatz, The Magnolia Sisters, Tall Poppy String Band, Special Consensus, Hot Club of Cowtown. sugarmaplefest.org.

Sugar River Ramble & Jamboree: Upper Sugar River Watershed Association benefit, Aug. 1, Seven Acre Dairy, Paoli, with Rachel Neal 2 p.m., Frank Martin Busch 3:30 p.m., The Stop & Listen 5 p.m., Them Coulee Boys 6:30 p.m., Armchair Boogie 8:15 p.m. sevenacredairyco.com.

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Headliners: Amphitheater: Pre-shows by Garth Brooks, June 16-17; Megan Moroney, June 18; Don Toliver, SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, Lelo, June 19; Carín León, June 20; Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith, June 25; Cody Johnson, Jessie Murph, June 26; Post Malone, Carter Faith, June 27; Muse, July 2; Alex Warren, July 3; Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, July 4; BMO Harris Pavilion headliners: Charlie Wilson, June 18; Styx, June 19; David Lee Roth, June 20; The Roots, June 25; Louis Tomlinson, June 26; Russell Dickerson, June 27; Ella Mai, July 2; Buju Banton, Stephen Marley, July 3; Sam Barber, July 4. Rockonsin bands: 12:15 p.m., June 19-20. summerfest.com.

Summer Jam: Music/camping festival, June 19-20, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Main Stage Friday: Third Eye Blind, The Wallflowers, Blue Oyster Cult, Starship with Mickey Thomas, Six Figure Sunrise; Saturday: Styx, Bret Michaels, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, Violenta. summerjamwi.com

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 13, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. Ivanhoe Stage: Los Mitoteros 1 p.m., Kal Bergendahl 3 p.m., Bomber & Red 5 p.m., Hanna Simone 7 p.m., Another One 9 p.m.; Farwell Stage: School of Rock 2 p.m., Emmitt James 4 p.m., Wave Chapelle & NilexNile 6 p.m., Group of the Altos 8 p.m., Dead Soldiers 10 p.m.; Kenilworth Stage: Modern Tigers 1 p.m., Blax 3 p.m., Asaka the Renegade 5 p.m., Mighty Deerlick 7 p.m., Art of 3 9 p.m.; Murray Avenue Stage: Keshena Armon 2 p.m., Noah James Hittner 4 p.m., Hallelujah Ward 6 p.m., Mural Hall 8 p.m.; Black Cat Alley Stage: Italohound & Ginosociopath noon, Adrian More 1:30 p.m., Richard Galling 3 p.m., Don Black 4:30 p.m., R3algirl & Mowiah 6 p.m., Digital Maddie 7:30 p.m., Asher Gray & Greyhound 9 p.m.; Kind Oasis: Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken 5 p.m., Urbanites 7:30 p.m. summersoulsticemke.com.

Taste of Madison: 2-9 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 6, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com. 608-276-9797.

True North Music & Food Festival: Madison Mallards & Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge event, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 26, Warner Park Duck Pond, featuring food from local restaurants, music by Langhorne Slim, Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons, Dead Horses, Genevieve Heyward, Dusk, Louka Patenaude, Free Dirt. truenorthfest.com.

Wave That Flag: Grateful Dead-themed music/camping festival, July 2-4, Jennings Holler, Eagle, with Mr. Blotto, Joe Marcinek Band, many more. jenningsholler.com.

White Oak Festival: Aug. 7-9, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. Friday: Barn Stage: Contra Dance 6 p.m., Chris Walz 7:40 p.m., Jonas Friddle 8:45 p.m.; Saturday: Pond Stage: Alphorn 10 a.m., Victoria Storm 11 a.m., Adam Sperber noon, parade 1 p.m., Van Orman & Helwin 1:45 p.m., youth performers 2:45 p.m., Jenny & Robin Bienemann 4:45 p.m., Trevor McSpadden 6 p.m., Mark Dvorak 7:15 p.m.; Barn Stage: Green Eggs & Sam noon, swing dance 2:30 p.m., Buds & Shoots 4:45 p.m., Jail Kunda 6:10 p.m., Henhouse Prowlers 8:15 p.m.; Sunday: Barn Stage: Singalong 9 a.m., closing jam 10:30 a.m. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 19-20, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair. 608-257-4576.

XRoads41: Aug. 6-8, Oshkosh Festivals Park, Oshkosh. Headliners: Zac Brown Band, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean. xroads41.com.