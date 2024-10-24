Jack White to play "secret" show in Madison

× Expand David James Swanson Jack White reflected in a mirror. Jack White

Rock guitarist and songwriter Jack White released his latest album, No Name, in a unique way: unmarked LPs slipped secretly into customer's bags at Third Man Records stores in Nashville, London, and his native Detroit. The album eventually was issued in a regular edition, and for fans of White's old band, The White Stripes, No Name is an instant classic, a set of stomping, no-nonsense garage rock.

White is touring behind the album in an equally unconventional way, playing a series of "secret" shows generally announced very shortly before showtime. Tonight Madison gets its turn, as White and his band will play at High Noon Saloon. Fans can sign up for a link when tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. at laylo.com/jackwhite/m/NoNameTour. Prices have not been announced. The show starts at 8 p.m. and Madison trio Whippets opens.