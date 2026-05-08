Milwaukee’s Rap J to play his first Madison show

× Expand Rhythm Records Rap J.

Rap J has cerebral palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair. It’s one of the reasons the Milwaukee emcee raps.

“Most of my life, I've been seeking some kind of validation,” says Rap J. “I would always work harder or study harder because I just wanted to show people that I was good enough or that I could be on the same level as them.

“And that was important for a long time,” he adds. “A very long time.”

But over the years, as he dropped albums and began playing shows, the motivation to make music — and to push past being seen as disabled and prove he could succeed — changed.

“Over the last year or so, I’ve been driven by love and just knowing that no matter what — no matter if I fail or if I succeed — that I am worthy of great things and that I'm worthy of love,” he says. “So, when it comes to music, it's important to spread that joy and spread that love because I just want people to feel that like they're good enough — to feel like I feel.”

While plenty of other emcees speak about personal resilience these days — including stories about emerging from poverty and escaping violence — Rap J’s persistent positive outlook on life stands out as a rarity in rap.

The music’s fun, upbeat vibe stands out. Tracks like the horn-heavy “Back in the Kitchen” are proof of Rap J’s lyrical swagger and willingness to not take himself too seriously with lines like “...Gone for a bit but I said enough’s enough / Got a new chair / Can’t wait to see ya.”

Another example of his go-getter bravado from last year’s Limitless album is the catchy, bass-driven “Let’s Dance,” where he raps, “...Honey got me buzzin’ / I may have special needs / You can fill all of ‘em / I only aim to please, so come and get this pleasure.”

Rap J will bring his refreshingly sanguine style to The Rigby Pub for his first-ever Madison show on May 16.

Born Jaquawn Gatson, the 28-year-old started rapping with his cousins in Milwaukee when he was about 6. “We would just be hanging out and having fun freestyling,” he says. “But what really made me want to become a rapper is the first time I heard Biggie,” aka The Notorious B.I.G.

“That first time I heard Biggie on the radio and seeing how my family would dance and rap along with the music — it was just so much joy that they had from hearing him,” he adds. “That really inspired me to want to give people that joy and those happy feelings.”

“Rock Out” from Limitless shoots for that joy with its fast-paced synth pianos and a chorus demanding that “...Everybody rock out, rock out / Set yourself free / It’s time to move your body now.”

But being a performer who uses a wheelchair and lives with cerebral palsy (a group of conditions that affect movement, balance and posture) he needs to always be cognizant of where he can play shows.

“Not all venues are wheelchair-friendly,” he says flatly. “And that’s part of what I’m trying to do, raise awareness, for future artists so they don’t have to worry about if they can fit through doors or roll up on stages.”

He wants to be known as a musician, not just a musician with a disability.

“My goal is for people to see me and not the chair,” he says.

With several shows in his hometown, including at Summerfest last year, and a performance in Chicago in March under his belt, Rap J has high hopes for years ahead.

“I want to get to New York City and Madison Square Garden and also maybe play a show at Lambeau in Green Bay,” he says. “I want to be able to go as far as I can and have the opportunity to spread love and let people know what they are capable of achieving their dreams no matter what the obstacles are.”

Rap J & Friends takes place on May 16 at The Rigby Pub, 119 E. Main St., with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. Also performing will be Riz, DJ Dscribe and Darrin Alston.