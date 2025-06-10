Office of rock

× Expand Tommy Washbush Students practicing in an ensemble class. Jamming: Penelope Kelley, Maggie Hinterthuer and Lulu McDaniel practice traditional New Orleans jazz song ‘Iko Iko’ in an ensemble class. A former social worker, Deitz understands interpersonal dynamics. ‘We recruit for ensembles, depending on styles, interests as a musician, personality as a player. There are lots of competent adults, built-in mentors.’

The location of Wilder Deitz’s School for Creative Music is not where you’d expect. A stone’s throw from the Dane County Regional Airport, in an office complex with suites for businesses like the DeHorse Law Office and CEOs of Tomorrow, Deitz has turned a former therapy office into a collection of cozy practice spaces. With half a dozen rooms full of up-and-coming musicians, you’d expect the “pleasant cacophony,” as Deitz puts it, to annoy the neighbors, but nobody’s complained yet.

Deitz and his business partner, Ruben Arndt, moved twice before settling into this location in April 2024. “The first place was just a rented room and a desk. The [second] location was great but it was half the size and only had three teaching rooms.”

When he was touring the current site, one of the rooms had “Wilder shores of love” hand painted on the wall, says Deitz. He took that as a sign.

Deitz’s team covered the blue walls with rich tones of green, orange and tan, and decorated the rooms with records and framed pictures of music icons. He calls it “probably the coolest place any of us have ever worked.”

Deitz played gigs as a kid with his dad, roots-rock musician Ritt Deitz. He then went on to study under legendary jazz bassist Richard Davis at UW-Madison.

He is the chief instructor at his school, where he works with 10 other teachers from various styles, including Brendan Manley, drummer from Madison indie rock outfit Disq. Deitz’s main instrument is piano, but his specialty is teaching ensembles, necessitating competence across multiple disciplines. “I gotta teach it all,” he says.

The school houses a wide range of instruments, from clarinets to cellos to accordions, with a mostly vintage vibe. “The coolest instruments we have around here are the octave mandolin, with its charming lute-like sound, and our 1890s-era pump organ,” Deitz says.

About 80 students of all ages now take classes. They’ve been fortunate to draw people without much effort, says Deitz. “We’ve done very little advertising so far. Kids come to us.”

Deitz loves the current setup, but isn’t ruling out relocating again or expanding further within the building. “Given how quickly we’ve grown, it won’t be too long before we bust out,” he says.

“The only thing we’re missing here is our own performance venue. And I wouldn’t say no to a nice Steinway grand [piano].”

The Wilder Deitz Spring Session Showcase will take place on June 12 at the North Street Cabaret. For more information, visit wilderdeitzschool.com.

× Expand Tommy Washbush Wilder Deitz giving a piano lesson to a student. He’s got the chops: Deitz gives tips on piano improvisation to Maggie Hinterthuer. Deitz grew up playing and touring with his dad, musician Ritt Deitz, learning guitar, bass, drums and singing. ‘Having played semi-professionally as a kid taught me that gigging is the best education. Music must be learned by doing it,’ he says.

× Expand Tommy Washbush A decorated room at Wilder Deitz School for Creative Music. Creating a vibe: The rooms are decorated to feel like home, filled with books, records and posters. With twice as much room as the previous location, says Deitz, ‘You can set up rooms and leave them that way, rather than shuffling things around.’