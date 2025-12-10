Prolific ‘Pink Pants’ popster Bluejacket has big plans

× Expand Onkar Singh Isaiah Bluejacket Hasman, left, and his sister Lelia. Hasman, left, and his sister and frequent backup vocalist, Lelia.

Bouncing between indie pop and melodic hip-hop, Bluejacket is an artist who’s fully tapped into today’s musical trigger points. Over tracks with guitar loops, synthesized piano and quick drum beats, he layers in lyrics largely about love and loss.

“That’s just where I can pull in the most emotion from my life,” says the sunglasses-wearing, shaggy-haired 28-year-old, who grew up in Black Earth before moving to Madison. “And all of my top three songs are about the same girl.”

Of those, “HAZE” is a slow, swaying song about the cloudy effects of a rollercoaster romance, while “too much” is a hypnotic ballad about the agonizing emptiness of an ended relationship. “dontfollowme” uses quick hi-hats and dark keyboard chords as the foundation for a track about why love doesn’t always work out.

Bluejacket — which is not only Isaiah Hasman’s stage name but also his real middle name — has also fully leaned into the tools and technology of modern creativity.

“I’ve been dropping about four or five albums each year for the last five years,” he explains. “I get the beats online, write and record it all in my bedroom in my apartment, and I do all of my own audio engineering and mastering — that’s how I can just whip up an album in a couple of months.”

While he’s competing against other artists all over the internet who are also able to crank out tracks at a rapid rate, Bluejacket’s grind has paid off. In the last year, he’s made big gains on streaming services like Spotify where he’s earned nearly 20,000 monthly listeners and a million streams, including more than 500,000 for “HAZE” alone.

“You’ve got to keep putting stuff out there. I was dropping a song almost every week just to get in front of people and not getting anywhere,” he explains. “But then I made ‘dontfollowme’ and posted some snippets of it to TikTok and people just started begging for me to put the whole thing out, so I did and it really took off and then we did a video for it too.”

He adds: “I guess I just got blessed by the algorithm — but it worked.”

Bluejacket usually works solo, save for his sister, Lelia, who sings backup vocals on about half of his whole discography. This month he plans to drop a deluxe version of the album The Pink Pants Parallel, which includes a couple of new songs. And in early 2026, he hopes to tour “all over the Midwest and maybe more,” he says.

Bluejacket can be found on Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.