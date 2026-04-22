Ratboys, Adam Greuel, Bizhiki, Humbird to headline 2026 Marquette Waterfront Festival

× Expand Ratboys Ratboys

The 2026 Marquette Waterfront Festival represents the 37th time Madison fun seekers have gathered at Yahara Place Park, on the banks of Lake Monona, on the second weekend of June to celebrate the arrival of summer. The event takes place June 13-14.

While the event’s standbys — local food vendors, an accommodating beer selection, unique merchants, kids' activities, a beautiful view of Madison’s skyline — remain consistent and reliable, the two stages of music programming keep the east-side gathering fresh and unpredictable year after year.

The main stage provides a sampling of big sound Midwestern music, with a healthy representation from Madison, while the Cottonwood Stage lives under a tent located at the far western edge of the park and is traditionally quieter, though several acts set to perform there are capable of bringing the crowd to its feet.

On Saturday, northern Wisconsin’s Bizhiki will bring its combination of traditional powwow singing and modern musical production to the main stage, followed by headliners Ratboys, the Chicago indie rock outfit that is making its third visit to Madison in the last 12 months. Pitchfork calls the band’s new release, Singin’ to an Empty Chair, its “most emotionally affecting and compositionally advanced songs to date.”

Sunday’s main stage lineup includes Humbird, a project from Minnesota’s Siri Undlin who favors Midwestern folk rock, and Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, a Wisconsin-based bluegrass/Americana band. Greuel is a founding member of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades.

Isthmus is a sponsor of the Waterfront Festival.

2026 Marquette Waterfront Festival music schedule:

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Dandelion Dash, 11:30 a.m.

MAIN STAGE

noon Louka and Co

1:30 p.m. David Hecht & the Who Dat

3 p.m. Kiss The Tiger

4:45 p.m. Bizhiki

6:30 p.m. Ratboys

COTTONWOOD STAGE

1 p.m. BingBong

2:30 p.m. Faux Fawn

4 p.m. Stone Oak

5:30 p.m. Lost Lakes

× Expand Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

River Alliance Fools' Flotilla, 10:30 a.m.

Join or watch the annual costumed, boisterous, borderline chaotic boat parade that takes off from the Tenney Park locks at 10:30 a.m. and heads down the Yahara River toward the Yahara Place Park. Register your boat in advance at wisconsinrivers.org for event details and weather updates.

MAIN STAGE

11:30 a.m. River Rats

noon Supper Club

1:30 p.m. A Jazz Tribute to Sting

3 p.m. Mr. Chair

4:45 p.m. Humbird

6:30 p.m. Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos

COTTONWOOD STAGE

1 p.m. Wild Violets

2:30 p.m. New Stellanovas

4 p.m. Dan Walkner Band

5:30 p.m. Willy Porter