Sharp Pins, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, The Sadies to headline 61st Orton Park Festival

× Expand Billy Crimmins and the Hookers.

Celebrating its 61st year on Madison’s crowded summer fun calendar, the Orton Park Festival is aging with equal measures of grace and whimsy. The east side bash takes place from Friday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Aug. 30, in the park that bears its name on Spaight Street between Ingersoll and Few streets.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, and Isthmus is a sponsor.

Friday night features the traditional Cycropia Aerial Dance show, staged among the park’s sprawling oak trees, preceded by music from Forward! Marching Band.

The headliners on Saturday are Sharp Pins, the critically acclaimed power pop band from Chicago, led by Kai Slater. Slater will remind listeners of Guided By Voices, down to the English accent and jangly guitar sound. Also appearing Saturday is another act out of Chicago, Dos Santos, whose music features Latin rhythms and stories born out of struggles along the Mexican border.

The Sadies, veterans of the east side festivals, take the stage at 2:45 p.m., right after Marquette neighborhood native Jane Hobson.

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers bring a rock/ragtime/country blend to Sunday’s headline slot on the Orton stage at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, right after Wisconsin indie rocker Graham Hunt. Nathan Graham goes on at 2:45, with what’s been called a mix of southside blues and Nashville Americana.

Friday, Aug. 28 (Family Night)

5:30 p.m. Picnic at the park with multiple food vendors

6:30 p.m. Forward! Marching Band

7:30 p.m. Cycropia Aerial Dance

Saturday, Aug. 29

11:45 a.m. Loving Cup

1:15 p.m. Jane Hobson

2:45p.m. The Sadies

4 p.m. MNA Auction

5 p.m. Dos Santos

7 p.m. Sharp Pins

8:30 p.m. Cycropia Aerial Dance

Sunday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. Jazz Brunch featuring the Madison East High School Jazz Combo

11:45 a.m. Dearly Brearly

1:15 p.m. Kat & The Hurricane

2:45 p.m. Nathan Graham

4:30 p.m. Graham Hunt

6:15 p.m. Blair Crimmins and the Hookers