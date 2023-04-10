The Rumble, The Heavy Heavy to headline 2023 Marquette Waterfront Festival

× Expand The Rumble The Rumble The Rumble, featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

A “majority Black-owned, and locally made Mardi Gras Indian collective” and a “reverb-drenched collision of psychedelia and blues, acid rock and sunshine pop” will headline the two-day Marquette Waterfront Festival, set for June 10-11 in Yahara Place Park on Madison’s east side. A full schedule can be found below.

The event is a fundraiser for the Marquette Neighborhood Association which, in turn, funds several programs, including the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, the Eastside Express free summer day camp and college scholarships.

Isthmus is a sponsor of the festival.

Music is presented on two stages, with the smaller Cottonwood Stage at the park’s western edge, near the banks of the Yahara River. Between the stages is a stretch of food stands, beer tents and gift vendors. The annual Dandelion Dash race starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, while Sunday’s festivities get underway with the Fools' Flotilla parade down the Yahara from Tenney Park opening the fest. Registration for the flotilla begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Tenney.

Organizers describe Saturday’s headliners, The Rumble, as “a piece of New Orleans living history. The Rumble is more than just a band, it’s an opportunity to be immersed in a wholly unique facet of New Orleans culture. Featuring Second Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., the group fuses iconic New Orleans funk with electrifying brass and the singular visual splendor of the Black Masking carnival tradition.”

The Rumble takes the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, following Rebulú (3 p.m.), a Madison Afro-Cuban band, and Good Morning Bedlam (4:45 p.m.), “furious folk music presented through three part harmonies and by performers who careen around the stage.”

Sunday’s Main Stage headliners, The Heavy Heavy, a five-piece retro-rock band from the U.K. featuring four part harmonies and fuzzed out guitar work, have appeared on the Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel shows. The Guardian calls the band “thrillingly instinctive retro-rock.”

Beloit’s Sun Stereo — “a wedding reception on acid” — are up at 3 p.m. followed by The Legendary Shack Shakers at 4:45 p.m. “Band leader J.D. Wilkes is backed by an all-star cast of the South’s most eclectic musicians including members of Squirrel Nut Zippers and Drive-By Truckers.”

Saturday, June 10, Main Stage acts

Noon: Shecase Showdown

1:30 p.m.: The Earthlings

3 p.m.: Rebulú

4:45 p.m.: Good Morning Bedlam

6:30 p.m.: The Rumble

Saturday, June 10, Cottonwood Stage acts

1 p.m.: Jennifer Jane Niceley

2:30 p.m.: Allison Mahal

4 p.m.: Genevieve Heyward

5:30 p.m.: Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars

Sunday, June 11 Main Stage acts

Noon: Bryan Cherry

1:30 p.m.: The People Brothers Band

3 p.m.: Sun Stereo

4:45 p.m.: The Legendary Shack Shakers

6:30 p.m.: The Heavy Heavy

Sunday, June 11 Cottonwood Stage acts

1 p.m.: Ryan T. Jacobs

2:30 p.m.: The Broken Boards

4 p.m.: Cary Morin

5:30 p.m.: Old Soul Society