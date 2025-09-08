× Expand Photo: © The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston;Thomas R. DuBrock; © Family of Toshiko Takaezu. "Purple Moon," a stoneware work by Toshiko Takaezu. "Purple Moon," a stoneware work by Toshiko Takaezu.

Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within, Sept. 8-Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This major retrospective of sculptor Toshiko Takaezu’s work encompasses her ceramics, sculpture and large scale environmental pieces, claiming for her a larger role in 20th century American art. Best known for her earthy “closed form” ceramic sculptures, Takaezu is notable for her reconceiving of familiar pottery vessels as a canvas for abstraction, with as much or more potential as a canvas. The artist taught at UW-Madison from 1954 to 1955. A reception and lecture with curator Glenn Adamson will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Chazen.

Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 8-13, UW Memorial Union (and other venues): Whether you're drawn to politics, social justice, or journalism, there's likely a session to interest you at Cap Times Idea Fest. The 2025 lineup features Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eugene Robinson, joining David Maraniss for a discussion on American democracy; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reflecting on his time in office; national figures including author Jennifer Rubin and voting rights expert Stacey Abrams; and local sports journalists Mike Lucas and Tom Oates. Most talks take place at Shannon Hall, and there are virtual options available for many; find the full schedule and ticket info at captimesideafest.com .

The dance troupe Wishah on stage. Wishah

Wishah + Baladi, Monday, Sept. 8, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: Palestinian troupes Wishah and Baladi are on a U.S. tour presenting traditional and popular dance in an effort to help preserve and raise awareness of Palestinian culture. The concert, titled “From Rubble We Dance,” is hosted by the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project and US Palestinian Community Network, and ticket sales support Middle East Children’s Alliance.

Madison College Student + Faculty Art Show,, through Sept. 12, Truax Gallery (Room A1005): The Continuing Education program at Madison College presents work by more than 50 artists at this annual late summer exhibition, featuring ceramics, drawings, paintings, sculpture and more. Summer gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Faisal Abdu’Allah, Sept. 9-Feb. 20, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: UW-Madison professor Faisal Abdu’Allah creates art in a variety of media — printmaking, photography, barbering — but no matter the form it is always thought-provoking. His collection for the Promega Art Showcase, “Family Ties,” explores the connections of ancestry and chosen groups; as described by the gallery, “the artist explores the passage of time, unpacked masculinity, mythology and racial perception.” The exhibition opens with a symposium at 3:30 p.m. and reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9; regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Find more info at promega-artshow.com .

Dane County Immigration Issues, Tuesday, Sept. 9, First Unitarian Society, 6:30 p.m.: The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting this forum featuring information on immigration basics, including the process to move to the U.S., legal protections for our immigrant neighbors, and the impact of immigrants on the local economy. Speakers include Voces de la Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz, UW-Madison professor Armando Ibarra, and Community Immigration Law Center attorney Aissa Olivarez. Register at lwvdanecounty.org ; a Zoom option is also available.

Japanese Breakfast and a lot of food and other items on a table. Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast, Wednesday, Sept. 10, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Michelle Zauner’s indie pop band Japanese Breakfast is an alternative to the pop girlie mainstream, with meandering vocals and chill rock instrumentation. Like its namesake, it’s light, yet satisfying. Cameron Lew’s more conceptual synthy-pop project Ginger Root opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Zak Foster, Sept. 11-Oct. 27, Central Library; reception Sept. 11, 6 p.m.: “Southern White Amnesia” is the theme of this Madison Public Library exhibit by Bubbler artist-in-residence Zak Foster. It joins several other local exhibits this fall underlining the value of quilts as more than just bedding but as art, history and storytelling. Foster’s take is an examination of “how white American families pass down — or deliberately forget — stories about their role in slavery and its ongoing legacy.” His work incorporates found materials and inventive reimaginings of traditional forms like church banners and genealogical quilts. The opening reception includes a discussion of his book The World Needs Your Next Quilt (7 p.m.) in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival.

A group of dancers on stage. Cast members of "Dance Nation," University Theatre, 2025.

Dance Nation, Sept. 11-21, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

Primary Trust, Sept. 4-21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off Broadway in 2023 and netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 13 and 20; tickets at overture.org .

Grady Philip Drugg and a guitar. Grady Philip Drugg

Grady Philip Drugg & the Kabong Band, Thursday, Sept. 11, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: The most recent album by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Grady Philip Drugg, 4 , features 10 tales drawn from their life and set to a diverse soundscape of catchy pop-rock, gentle folk, and twangy fuzz country, mostly all played and sung by Drugg. Following time in the bands Grammer and Importer/Exporter, Drugg has been a prolific tour and studio musician and recording engineer for artists such as Willi Carlisle and Dreamgirl along with creating their own excellent solo efforts. With Madison stalwarts TS Foss Band and According to What.