× Expand Courtesy Grand Wave Entertainment Jon Dore at the mic. Jon Dore is doing three shows at Comedy on State on New Year's Eve.

We're not gonna lie: 2024 turned out to be a rough year, and the forecast for 2025 is cloudy. Might as well party like it's 1999.

Clubs:

Alchemy Cafe: Nuggernaut with Robin Lee & Adam Ginsberg, WORT-FM benefit, 10 p.m. $15.

The Annex: Salty, MiKrodot, Spunback, Courier, SirSteez, Free Food, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $30 adv. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Bierock: Forró Fo Sho, 8 p.m.

Bowl-a-Vard Lanes: Sunset Strip, 8 p.m.

Buck & Honey's, Sun Prairie: Jerry Fitzpatrick, 5:30 p.m.; James Crockett, 9 p.m.

Bur Oak: DJ ScaryMike, The Geminis, 8 p.m. $20.

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson: Chris Hanson Band, 5:30 p.m. $65 includes 3 p.m. dinner (sold out); $40 show only. Tickets: cafecarpe.com.

Cafe Coda: Hanah Jon Taylor band, DJ M. White, comedy by D-Rock, Craig White, 7 p.m. ($22.50); DJ M. White, 10:30 p.m. ($25). Tickets: cafecoda.club.

Cardinal Bar: DJs Fuzzy Duck, Sarah Akawa, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $10.

Come Back In: The N'achos, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Comedy on State: Jon Dore, 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Jon Dore started his stand-up career in his homeland of Canada and has been on an upward trajectory since, with an impressive slate of TV and film roles during the past couple decades. Come check out this innovative, crafty, metatextual take on the form of stand-up, mixed in with classic stand-up bits. If you want to see how stand-up should be, look no further. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

Concourse Hotel: VO5, 9:30 p.m. ($65); Frank Martin Busch & the Names, 9:45 p.m. (free, in the bar). Other performances with overnight packages: concoursehotel.com.

Crucible: Rebirth, 8 p.m.

If there has been a recent year worth sending off by partying until 4 a.m. on a Tuesday night, 2024 is certainly in the running. Crucible will help kick it to the curb with some hard-edged club action provided by DJs Acideon, CausticMF (aka Matt Fanale), psych0tron and senseless. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Crystal Corner: Hometown Sweethearts, 9 p.m. $20.

× Expand facebook.com/TonyCLatinJazzband Five members of Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band on stage. Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

Esquire Club: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

It’s an instant party anytime the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band is on the premises, so the ensemble is a prescient pick to herald the coming of live music to the Esquire Club. The longtime supper club should be a hot north side party spot for New Year’s Eve, and it will be interesting to see what the Esquire's new ownership (former Cafe Montmarte co-owner Craig Spaulding) has in store on the entertainment front in 2025.

Essen Haus: Gary Beal Band, 9 p.m.

Gamma Ray: Natty Nation, Ghostland Radio, DJ Harshbeats, 9 p.m.

× Expand Nicholas Kehoe The Earthlings on stage during the 2023 New Year's Revolution concert at Garver Feed Mill The Earthlings

Garver Feed Mill: New Year’s Revolution, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

This cosmic NYE party (UFO ball drop, anyone?) hosted by adventurous Madison rockers The Earthlings returns for a second year of creating an immersive environment at Garver. Along for the ride is an eclectic lineup of local bands — Seasaw, Heavy Looks and the mighty Cribshitter — along with DJ Kayla Kush (host of Saturday Night Style on WORT-FM). “Intergalactic party attire” is encouraged. Tickets at exploretock.com.

Harmony Bar: Combo Noir, 9 p.m. $20 ($15 adv.).

High Noon Saloon: The Kissers, 5 p.m. ($15; free ages 12 and under); Granny Shot, 9:30 p.m. ($18). Tickets: high-noon.com.

Ivory Room: Jim Ripp, Luke Hrovat-Staedter, Anthony Cao, Leslie Cao, 9 p.m. $50. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge: DJ Nate Zukas, 4 p.m.; DJ Nick Nice, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. ($60; tickets: etix.com).

Lone Girl, Waunakee: DJs Joe Romenesko, JC7, 8 p.m.

Paddy Mac's, Verona: Top Shelf, 4 p.m.

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie in the great outdoors. Armchair Boogie

Majestic: Armchair Boogie, Them Coulee Boys, Joseph Huber, 8:30 p.m

If your NYE desire is for some rootsy yet progressive sounds from Wisconsin, the Majestic’s lineup is for you. Madison’s own Armchair Boogie puts a unique spin on bluegrass that can verge on psychedelic funk (for an example, sample their extended take on “All My Friends,” opening the just-released album Live at Pine Creek Lodge). Them Coulee Boys also have new music on the way; No Fun in the Chrysalis is out at the end of February, heralded by the soulful single “I Am Not Sad.” Also with singer-songwriter Joseph Huber. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Malt House: Slipjig, 8 p.m.

North Street Cabaret: Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy, 8 p.m. $30 adv. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Ohio Tavern: Charlie Painter Trio, 9 p.m.-midnight

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, Paoli: Jim White, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Red Rock Saloon: Garrett Speer, 8 p.m. $50. Tickets: redrockmadison.com.

× Expand courtesy Birddog Blues Band Birddog Blues Band on stage. Birddog Blues Band

Red Rooster: Birddog Blues Band, Tate & the 008 Band, 6 p.m.

Rex's Innkeeper, Wauankee: Retro Specz, 8 p.m.

The Rigby: DJ Khoa Le, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Free.

Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check, The Bad Decisions, 7:30 p.m. Free/donations.

Sotto: DJs Britt, Doll, 9 p.m. $5.

The Sylvee: DJs Sarah Akawa, Tanner Savage, 9 p.m. $30-$15. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road: Dave & Heather, 3 p.m. Free.

Other events:

Ball Drop Blitz: Mercury Players Theatre and Know Better Productions short plays created in 24 hours, 8 p.m., Bartell Theatre. $25. Tickets: bartelltheatre.org.

Family Walk: Friends of Urban Nature event, guided by Julie Melton, 6:30 p.m., Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona (meet at the Children's Shack). Free.

× Expand Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade Hannah Shankman (left) and Izaiah Montaque Harris in"Funny Girl." Hannah Shankman (left) and Izaiah Montaque Harris in"Funny Girl."

Funny Girl, Dec. 31-Jan. 4, Overture Hall

There’s something about the classic Broadway musicals of the 1960s: stylish, smart, spunky, singable. Though it’s hard to divorce the impact of Barbra Streisand in the starring role of comedian Fanny Brice from the material, Funny Girl stands well on its own and indeed lives up to the level of iconic, with songs like “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “My Man,” and “People.” Performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1-3, 2 and 7:30 p.m on Jan. 4, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Tickets at overture.org.

Guys on Ice, Barrymore, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin has invented a new holiday tradition! Name another state that can claim that! For more than a quarter century, the musical comedy Guys on Ice brings Cheeseheads together around the longest and darkest days of the year to bond over some of our more idiosyncratic winter ways. Set in an ice fishing shanty, the play allows buddies Marvin and Loyd to fish, drink, and discuss the Packers, as well as sing and dance. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Holiday Express: Final day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Olbrich Gardens. $8 ($5 ages 6-12).

Madison Children's Museum: Baby New Year Party, ages 0-3, 9-10:30 a.m.; Glow Zone blacklight activities, 10-11:30 a.m.; NYE Dance Party, 2-3:30 p.m. $12 admission.

My Family New Year's Eve: Entertainment and activities, 2-8 p.m., Keva Sports Center, Middleton, with music by David Landau (on the hour 4-7 p.m.), James the Magician (2:30 & 3:30 p.m.), juggler TJ Howell 4:30 & 5:30 p.m., games. $24 (free ages 2 & under). Tickets: kevasports.com.

New Year's Eve Cheese Drop: Main Street Monroe event, with beer garden 3 p.m., activities 4 p.m., cheese drop 5 p.m. (midnight in Switzerland), Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe.

UW Women's Basketball: vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., Kohl Center. Tickets: uwbadgers.evenue.net.