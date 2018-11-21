Winning ways

× Expand UW Athletic Communications Marsha Howard is the team’s leading scorer.

For the first time since 2006, the UW-Madison women’s basketball team is 4-0. That’s a big deal for these Badgers and their third-year coach Jonathan Tsipis, who won just nine games in each of his previous two seasons at UW (for a cumulative 18-43 record).

Although it’s early, this season definitely has a different feel to it than previous ones. The Badgers are averaging almost 70 points per game, outscoring their opponents by an average of nearly 15. Plus, several young players are making their presence known alongside 2018 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention senior Marsha Howard, new fifth-year senior guard Kelly Karlis (who transferred to Wisconsin from Ohio University, where she posted impressive numbers in blocks, steals and assists), and 6-foot-4-inch junior forward Abby Laszewski (whose father, Jay, played for the Badgers from 1983-86). Howard leads the Badgers in total points (60 after four games), followed by freshman forward Imani Lewis (41).

The Badgers’ fast start includes a thrilling 65-64 overtime victory against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and a signature 68-57 win over in-state rival UW-Milwaukee on Nov. 13. Historically, the Badgers have dominated the Panthers, winning 24 of 25 games over four decades. But UW-Madison had not beaten UW-Milwaukee during the Tsipis era.

As Howard declared to reporters after the game, “When we stepped on this court, we knew enough was enough.”

Enough is enough might as well be Wisconsin’s mantra this season. After all, the Badgers lost 16 of their final 18 games last season, including a first-round matchup against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. Maybe the right combination of frustrated upperclassmen, hungry underclassmen and a head coach who swallowed his pride to rebuild this program finally is in place to help Wisconsin rebound in the standings.

It won’t be easy, though, as the Badgers’ schedule includes currently ranked teams Minnesota (Dec. 28 in Minneapolis and Jan. 17 at the Kohl Center), Iowa (Jan. 7 in Iowa City) and Maryland (Jan. 31 in College Park).

The Badgers will be in Nashville, Tenn., during Thanksgiving weekend for the Challenge in Music City, where Wisconsin is scheduled to play Pittsburgh on Nov. 23, Tennessee State on Nov. 24, and Arkansas on Nov. 25. Then, Wisconsin will host Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the Kohl Center on Nov. 28.