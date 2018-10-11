Who’d have thunk it?

× Expand Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers Lorenzo Cain (above), like Christian Yelich, joined the team this year.

The road to the World Series runs through Milwaukee. Who would have expected to read that sentence when the Milwaukee Brewers began the 2018 season on March 29 by barely squeezing out a 2-1 victory in 12 innings against the lowly San Diego Padres?

Even as late as Sept. 2, Milwaukee was still five games behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings. Then the Crew started winning, and winning some more, going 19-7 during the month of September. By Sept. 30, the Brewers had caught the Cubs and then won a tiebreaker game at Wrigley Field on Oct. 1.

That victory gave the Brewers the best record in the National League (96-67) and secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. In a three-game National League Division Series sweep of Colorado, Milwaukee outscored the Rockies, 13-2, thanks to lights-out pitching that held Colorado scoreless in 27 of 28 innings.

The Brew Crew now rides an 11-game winning streak into the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71), with the winner of the best-of-seven series advancing to the World Series to face either the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox. Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS are Oct. 12-13 at Miller Park.

Milwaukee is four wins away from reaching its first World Series since 1982 for three main reasons:

1. The Trade: On Jan. 25, 2018, the Brewers acquired outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for four prospects. Yelich went on to bat .326 during the regular season, scored 118 runs, drove in 110 more, smashed 36 homers and always seems to come through in the clutch — even in the postseason. He is, unquestionably, the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

2. The Manager: Yelich isn’t the only Brewer deserving of national accolades. Fourth-year manager Craig Counsell should be named Manager of the Year for the way he’s deftly managed a diverse lineup of power hitters and masterfully used only bullpen pitchers for entire games, including Game 1 of the NLDS.

3. The Bullpen: Guys like Corey Knebel, Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Joakim Soria and Jeremy Jeffress allowed only eight hits in the three-game NLDS — striking out 22 batters and putting up an earned run average of just 1.17. Don’t be surprised if Counsell opts to start with his relievers for at least one game during the NLCS.

All season long, the Brewers have played inspired baseball while proving that the game can still be fun. And it’s not over yet.