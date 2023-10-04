Count your blessings, Brewers fans

× Expand Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers Sal Frelick Rookie outfielder Sal Frelick has been an entertaining presence in the Brewers' lineup since he was called up in July.

When the Milwaukee Brewers lost the seventh game of the 1982 World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals, fans had every reason to be optimistic about the future, especially with young stars Paul Molitor and Robin Yount in the lineup. And the Crew returned with 87 wins in 1983, certainly successful, but only good enough for fifth place in a powerhouse American League East Division that year.

Fans would not have guessed that Milwaukee’s next playoff appearance would come in 2008.

Those of us who showed up for games in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Brewers were routinely out of contention by August, are puzzled by a couple of notions: That Bud Selig, owner of those embarrassing squads, is fondly remembered by many, and that anyone could be at all disillusioned by the postseason record of the club over the last several years.

The Brewers haven’t had a losing season since 2016 (ignoring COVID-shortened 2020) and have qualified for the playoffs four out of the last five full seasons. Under manager Craig Counsell, the Whitefish Bay native who took over 25 games into the 2015 season, they are 707-625.

They’re doing it with a colorful cast of characters: sparkplug veteran shortstop Willy Adames, ace starter Corbin Burnes, no-nonsense catcher William Contreras, mercurial closer Devin Williams, steady leadoff hitter Christian Yelich, and rookies Sal Frelick, Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang. Those of us who watch every night have a hard time picking a favorite these days.

It’s true that heading into this week, the team managed just one postseason win (with 10 losses) since losing the seventh game of the 2018 National League Championship Series. But those who complain that the team hasn’t made it to the World Series or even the league championship in those years are losing sight of how awful it can be to watch a really bad season unfold and how much more fun it is to show up at the ballpark in August or September when a playoff berth hangs in the balance.

In the middle of September, fans were reintroduced to the fun that accompanies the daily countdown of the “magic number,” which is the number of wins — or losses by their nearest rival in the standings — needed by the Brewers to secure the division title. For a couple of weeks, after each night’s game, fans would post to social media photos of Brewers (or Packers and Bucks) throughout history whose uniform numbers matched the new “magic number.”

The tension that accompanies a playoff chase is then replaced and topped by the glorious pitch-by-pitch pressure of playoff baseball. Just as October’s early sunsets and dropping temperatures push us indoors at night, the collection of miniature dramas that make up a postseason baseball game are there for us on TV.

After a Brewers home run, I like to hit mute on the TV so I can hear the hoots from those watching the game on the patio of a nearby sports bar, where the satellite feed is about five seconds behind my cable connection.

These simple pleasures are not available to our friends in baseball-loving cities like Cincinnati, Chicago and (most delightfully) St. Louis. Nope, those fans will have to resort to Hulu or football for their televised thrills.