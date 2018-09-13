Fit to be tried

× Expand Emilie Heidemann Kellian Kiron organized Madison Fitness Week to encourage the intimidated, the busy and those who have hit a slump.

Kellian Kiron, owner of the fitness studio The Barre Code Madison, was inspired by attention-grabbers like Restaurant Week and Madison Craft Beer Week. Why not do something similar to draw attention to Madison’s fitness resources?

“The whole idea of Madison Fitness Week is to provide a range of low-cost classes so people who don’t have a spot can go work out,” Kiron says.

The first-ever Madison Fitness Week will run from Sept. 16-23. Kiron hopes it will encourage those who feel intimidated by going to the gym or are in an exercise slump to get active.

More than 20 gyms and fitness studios from across Madison will offer participants classes from crossfit training to yoga to strength training. A complete list participating gyms can be found at madisonfitnessweek.com.

A $15 fee grants access to classes and specials at each gym and to a grand wrap-up party with a giant group fitness class, to take place Sept. 23 at Breese Stevens Field. Gyms and others will be there with information on membership and class options.

Participants need to pick up event “swag bags” from Lululemon-Hilldale; these include codes to unlock the class sign-up information page and more.

Proceeds from the $15 will be donated to United Way of Dane County, an organization Kiron holds close to her heart in its community focus. “They want the best for Dane County,” Kiron says.