Get out your handkerchiefs

× Expand Kirby Lee / Imagn Images Jackson Chourio celebrates after hitting a home run in game three of the NLCS at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026. Jackson Chourio celebrates after hitting a home run in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 14.

Jackson Chourio is 22. Here’s the tell: He took off running when the last ball in the National League Championship Series was struck, galloped six or so steps and speared the smoked line drive that for a second had appeared destined for the gap. Then he celebrated as he ran along the warning track, the ball snug in his glove.

Within the hour, grown men were calling in to sports talk radio in tears. Every one of them, to a man, was at least 50 years old. Here’s the tell: Nobody under 50 remembers the last time the Brewers went to the World Series. If you’re 50, you were four years removed from diapers. If you were Paul Molitor’s classmate, you’re 70, or 80 if you were Rollie Fingers’s.

Now, having vanquished the L.A. Dodgers and its $339 million payroll in a series sweep, killing the threepeat in its crib, Milwaukee can rest up before the start of the Fall Classic knowing it has already beaten the second-best team in the sport and will now face the third-best, or whatever. Brewers fans can relax. The Series is theirs to win.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Brewers of the David Stearns-Matt Arnold era aren’t the Red Sox of the pre-Bill James era. They haven’t been cursed or suffered tragic near misses. And their fans aren’t the fatalists that for 100 years filled Fenway Park. Yeah, Fingers blew out his elbow in September ’82. But they’ve been in the mix now, season after season, for almost a decade, even if they’ve rarely been in a position to win it all. They are now.

Their moves go right. Even the moves that seemed wrong — trading away Josh Hader springs to mind — turned out to be right (among other acquisitions, it brought the Brewers the bait that landed them William Contreras). Since being promoted to general manager (in 2020) and then tapped as president of baseball operations (after the 2022 season), Arnold has overseen a team pyramid that is entirely on the same page and is earning plaudits in both the minors and majors. They’re savvy drafters, traders, and curators and developers of talent. They buy low and sell high. They prioritize analytics and a consistent organizational culture. (Arnold is going for a threepeat of his own this November, having won the past two Major League Baseball Executive of the Year Awards.)

What did we ever do to deserve this? This was the team of a certain unnamed used car salesman lauded for eating the same damn hot dog and Diet Coke for lunch every day, and later, the team of a certain unnamed used car salesman’s faildaughter. And it’s currently the team of Mark Attanasio, a SoCal investment dude worth $1.9 billion who nevertheless threatened that he’d move the team out of Milwaukee unless the state subsidized renovations of American Family Field to the tune of $500 million in taxpayer money. This is how we got Miller Park in the first place, but Bud Selig, bless his heart, never stole sand from a protected marine area to backfill a seawall in front of his Malibu home. Billionaires are gonna billionaire, but the best you can say about Brewers ownership in general is that they hire people and then stay the hell out of their way. In Attanasio’s case, the team has hired good people.

If we win the Series — it’s “we” now, not “they” — we won’t have won it for the millionaires and billionaires, even if the financial windfall will accrue mostly to them. We’ll have won it for the people of Milwaukee, and of Venezuela. Four members of this roster (Chourio, Contreras, Antonio Senzatela and Angel Zerpa) were on the roster of Team Venezuela when it beat Team USA in the final of the World Baseball Classic in March. So you can’t even say this young, athletic team lacks big-game experience. Some of these guys have been to the mountaintop, and summited it.

I’m about to say some things that sound like betting, in the same way that athletes say some things that sound like language. But anyway, hear me out.

The Brewers seem to revel in playing as an underdog. They were certainly David when they took down the Goliaths of L.A., trailing at some point in all four games before coming back to win all four. (We swept them, remember?) But now, the Brewers have been installed as favorites of 1:2 to win the Series as I write this, even before their opponent is known.

Favorites do often have a tendency to believe their own hype (see L.A. Dodgers, 2026 NLCS). One would think that our newly minted heroes are above such nonsense, but you never know. At the plate, the Brewers slugged seven home runs in their four-game NLCS sweep, after a season in which they ranked 29th in dingers. Will they succumb to the World Series mystique and start swinging from their heels, leading to even more strikeouts than their 8.55 a game in 2026? Implied odds of 66% (which is what 1:2 means) doesn’t mean they can’t lose.

A less willful way to fall short in a short series involves the concept of regression. For example, in eight postseason games, Brewers pitchers have a combined 2.03 ERA, holding opponents’ hitters to a .183 average. Regression says that that type of performance is unlikely to continue, and should move toward the team’s season-long averages of 3.51 ERA and .221 OBA.

Will the matchup favor them? It’s hard to predict. The Brewers faced Tampa Bay at home this season, winning two of three, but now they’ll face them on the road for three games (or two, if they sweep). The games they played in late March would hardly be relevant even if you could parse something about matchups, which you can’t. Angel Zerpa threw two innings of scoreless relief against Tampa, after he’d allowed no earned runs in six WBC games earlier in March. But soon after that, 12 innings into his season, Zerpa blew out his elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery. Contreras went 3 for 12 in the WBC, Chourio 3 for 15, then both crushed it all season long. So again, you never know.

It’s just like Major League Baseball to see a team like the Brewers reach the mountaintop and then consider a collective jump off the cliff on the other side. They’re consistent, anyway. The owners’ demand for a hard salary cap never goes away, just like their individual threats to skip town if they aren't given the shiniest, newest toys. I for one am glad that Selig, who has been whining about the inability of small-market teams to compete since 1971, has lived long enough to see proof of a small-market team competing — and not just any team! — and winning. May he live long enough to see the owners back down yet again, although this time without their bullshit billionaire idiocy costing the cancellation of a season.

I’m hoping the Brewers not only win the Series, but do so in style. This will be the first time that I’ll be wishing that the play clock, one of the gimmicks introduced by MLB this century, didn’t exist. Not to get all Roger Angell on you about the blah-blah timelessness of this most American, pastoral game, but the Brewers winning a frigging World Series should be anything but rushed. Let’s milk it for all it’s worth. I don’t want it to go seven or anything, but I want each game to be four and a half hours of slowly tightening tension, and I’d be fine with multiple, long closeups of each Brewers batter blinking and exhaling and regripping the bat each of the 25 times he steps out of the box.

That’s assuming they win. If they manage to lose this, I want to see everybody fired and the team moved to Indiana. No pressure, guys!