If you hate swimming in a cold pool, here are some warm water options

A man in the pool at the Capitol Lakes Aquatic and Wellness Cent If the drawback to swimming is water temp, check out Capitol Lakes Aquatic and Wellness Center.

There are plenty of indoor pools, but could the water be a little warmer, please? Some lap swimmers prefer a cooler pool, because they are good enough to build up some heat. If you’re a shiverer, though, and hate the cold plunge, there are options.

Madison School and Community Recreation opens the swimming pools at area schools to residents, and the Lapham Elementary location has an open swim in a small shallow warm water pool (3 feet to 5 1/2 feet deep). A pool pass is required and can be purchased from MSCR locations or the lifeguard. Lapham open swim hours kick in Jan. 17 and continue on Fridays from 4-7:30 p.m. More info at mscr.org.

SwimWest Swim School, 1001 Deming Way, is geared toward kids’ swimming lessons, but does have open swim and lap swimming; reservations are required. The pool is 89-90 degrees, and a lifeguard is on hand. The 25-yard pool has some lap lanes and space for water walking.

Capitol Lakes Aquatic and Wellness Center offers access to its facilities for those 50 and over or adults with medical conditions (with a physician’s referral). The lap pool is kept at 82 degrees while the therapy pool is 92 degrees. Capitol Lakes sells a 10-visit punch card; call 608-283-2036 for more info.