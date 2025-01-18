Love at first spike

× Expand Love Madison LOVE Madison volleyball players gather after scoring a point Love Madison player Lauren Carlini, right: 'This crowd is unmatched, anywhere in the world, any league. Being able to compete in front of them and being able to call them our home crowd, it’s amazing.'

Jacki Spiel and her 13-year-old daughter, Gwynneth, didn’t have tickets to Friday’s LOVB Madison pro volleyball game, but they made the decision right after school to head to the UW Field House and get in line. A half-hour before game time, they’re sitting in the front row behind the baseline.

As Madison and their opponents, LOVB Salt Lake, warm up, it’s clear that they’re sitting right in the line of fire.

“It’s gonna get serious fast!” Jacki yells over the dance music and crowd noise.

Gwynneth is a player and Jacki, a supportive mom who admits she doesn’t know a ton about the sport, echoes what I hear from several moms in attendance with their girls Friday night to see the home opener for Madison’s newest pro sports team.

“I think this is so exciting especially for the girls growing up. They see the college athletes, but then when they graduate, now they can continue on,” Jacki says. “And now we have this professional team for them to cheer on and get excited about. As a parent, I think that’s amazing.”

It’s clear that fandom extends beyond just girls and their moms, however. As two MCs with wireless mics circulate, attempting to introduce chants for fans to use after key blocks and aced serves, and a DJ serves up a continuous flow of Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, Doug and Eric Thompson settle into their second row seats. The father and son, sitting among several men, are “huge Badger volleyball fans, see every game,” and have been on board with LOVB Madison “since we heard about the league!” says Doug.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people play at this level,” says Doug, who also follows former Badgers who play professionally in Europe, dialing up games online. “I think there’s a lot more speed and power at this level. It’s next level!” adds Eric.

It’s not exactly novel or even surprising in 2025 that a few dudes are spending their Friday night — and cash — at a women’s volleyball match. But it is more proof that women’s sports are seizing an opportunity to capture attention from an untapped market. The WNBA is exploding, but there’s also the Professional Women’s Hockey League and a push to add a second pro women’s soccer league, which could include a Madison team.

League One Volleyball, or LOVB, is a startup professional volleyball league with six teams. Madison is the smallest market by far. Though pro volleyball has been attempted in the U.S. before, nothing has stuck. Capitalizing on the still expanding popularity of the college game, two leagues are currently operating — the Pro Volleyball Federation has eight teams of its own.

Like many startups, LOVB is funded by investors and there are no individual team owners at this point. Celebrities like skier Lindsey Vonn, WNBA legend Candace Parker and comedian Amy Schumer are investors. Teams were built around hometown stars, or “founding players” and moved to attract not just American stars, but international athletes. Madison’s roster includes players from Brazil, China and Serbia. Games are televised on ESPN channels and sponsors are on board. Madison’s jerseys feature the logo of Woxer, an underwear brand marketed to active women.

Each squad is named, simply, Love followed by the name of its city. There are no mascots or nicknames, just logos. Speaking with great bias, Madison has the best logo. Its arcs vaguely spell out MAD and resemble the capitol dome or the arches on Monona Terrace. Or both. That opinion is boosted by the long line of fans waiting to buy hats and T-shirts before Friday’s game.

The match goes on to be a thriller, with Madison prevailing after winning the fifth set, 15-13. Sarah Franklin, who just finished her All-American career at Wisconsin a month ago, took three swings on the winning point, finally connecting on a kill set up by another Badger All-American, Lauren Carlini.

How did it come to pass that such a big point in a critical win (Madison was swept in three sets a week ago at Austin) involved two former Wisconsin stars?

“I mean, it’s Sarah Franklin in the Field House,” Carlini says. “Who else are you going to give the ball to? I trusted her, that she was switching up her shots and it was one of those things where it had to be her to take that rip.”

Madison’s “founding player,” Carlini is also an Olympic silver medalist who has played professionally in Italy, Russia and Turkey since 2017. Her intensity and leadership is apparent throughout the game. And, as evidenced by the above statement, fans in any sport want athletes like her speaking for their team.

“This crowd is unmatched, anywhere in the world, any league,” she says. “Being able to compete in front of them and being able to call them our home crowd, it’s amazing.”

LOVB Madison plays its second home game Saturday night against Omaha at 9 p.m. That match comes after Houston and Salt Lake play at the Field House at 6 p.m. Tickets include both matches of the double header and are available via lovb.com or at the Field House box office.