Madison’s cycling studios hit the mat

× Expand Maddie Marie Media Turnstyle employees demonstrating mat pilates. Turnstyle Sculpt will launch in its own studio space in January.

As temperatures drop, fitness enthusiasts look indoors for new workout options. And good news, Madison will soon be gaining a new heated sculpt studio.

Turnstyle Sculpt, from the owners of Madison’s Turnstyle Cycle, will open in January at 326 W. Johnson St., steps away from the cycling studio. The new studio will exclusively offer heated sculpt — a Pilates-inspired, mat-based fitness class held in a room heated at 98 to 100 degrees.

Jaime Resor, along with her husband, Tom Resor, and brother-in-law, Nick Resor, are co-owners of Turnstyle Madison, and eight fitness studios and counting in Boston known as The Handle Bar. In 2023, they converted one of their Boston cycling studios into a heated sculpt studio, and it blew up, leading them to convert more studios to meet demand. The class, which Resor describes as “pilates fusion” with strength training elements, uses light dumbbells, resistance bands, ankle/wrist weights, and a 15 lb. bar.

Resor credits the atmosphere of their sculpt classes, which use dim lighting and music-driven movements, along with the incorporation of infrared heat and pilates, for its success in Boston, and is excited to bring it here.

“We want it to feel like Turnstyle is becoming the one-stop shop for people’s workouts,” Resor says.

Resor thinks cycling can seem “polarizing” to newcomers. In Boston, she’s seen the sculpt classes draw more customers. “The barrier to entry [in cycling] is super tough,” she says. “Sculpt is much more approachable.”

Turnstyle isn’t the only local cycling studio expanding its offerings. In late November, Sevven Cycle, 1018 E. Washington Ave., started offering two sculpt classes on Sundays.

The studio started with sculpt pop-up classes this summer, with one selling out in 40 minutes, says owner Gabby Pogantsch. Pogantsch always wanted Sevven to offer more than cycling, and with the success of the pop-up classes, she sensed an opportunity. “I decided to get a certification of my own for a 50-hour sculpt certification and was like, ‘You know what? I can teach this. We can do this.’”

At Sevven, the sculpt classes will be warm, with the temperature ranging from 75 to 80 degrees. And, as at Turnstyle, it’s beat-based, meaning the moves will match the tempo of the music.

Sculpt will be included in membership plans at no extra cost​​ — a perk for existing members like Saskia Krebbers, a frequent rider at Sevven who was eagerly awaiting the studio’s weekly sculpt classes.

“It’s just so nice to be able to have that variety and feel like I’m doing something different for my body,” she says. “I’m getting stronger in different ways.”

Joy Ride, 2323 Crossroads Drive, inside Peter Kraus Fitness, has also added a new class. Currently, the studio is piloting BUILD, an unheated mat class focused on strength training fundamentals that uses dumbbells (up to 50 lbs.), resistance bands, and bodyweight. BUILD has been popular enough to be added to Joy Ride’s schedule permanently in January, says co-owner Laura Doolin.

“The feedback we’re getting is that folks just want more,” Doolin says. “They want to be able to take a spin class and then come in right afterwards and do their resistance training.”

Turnstyle

A soft open is scheduled for early January. $28 for a drop-in class (same price as cycling); classes will be included in existing membership plans.

Sevven Cycle

Two sculpt classes every Sunday. $25 for a drop-in class (same price as cycling); classes will be included in existing membership plans.

Joy Ride

Pilot BUILD classes are available now; classes will be added to the permanent schedule in January. Pilot classes are free through December; in January, it will cost $25 for a drop-in class (same price as cycling); classes can be added onto existing memberships for an additional fee.