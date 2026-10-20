These Brewers are gamers, just like the 1982 squad

× Expand Brent Nicastro Fans storm the field at Milwaukee County Stadium after the Brewers defeat the Cardinals 6-4 in the 1982 World Series Game 5. Fans storm the field at Milwaukee County Stadium after the Brewers defeat the Cardinals 6-4 in the 1982 World Series Game 5, to take a 3-2 game lead. The Brewers would go on to lose the series, 4-3.

In a Milwaukee Brewers season filled with memorable moments, one will be indelibly linked to this team's success in the memory of a one-time baseball beat writer turned couch analyst and fan.

It's not Jacob Misiorowski's near perfect game against Philadelphia in June, nor is it Jackson Chourio's ninth-inning, two-out, two-strike, game-winning single in game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, as brilliant as those instances were. It's not Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell going back-to-back in Game 3 of the NLCS, nor is it reliever Aaron Ashby displaying his filthy stuff to make the evil empire Los Angeles Dodgers look like mere mortals in a four-game NLCS sweep.

These are just several mind-searing reminders of how this team brought you to your feet to scream with happiness at the top of your lungs. So just feel free to pick your special memory because this is a team that has offered them by the barrel full, and one certainly is as good as any other.

Mine, though, has nothing to do with what happened to the Brewers between the lines, in the clubhouse or in the front office. In fact, even in this electronic and digital age, I have yet to see it. But thanks to Mary, my wife and baseball fellow traveler, I won't forget.

It was Father's Day, when the Brewers tangled with the Atlanta Braves. Mary says I was on the front porch of my Janesville apartment engaged in one of my in-between-innings cigarettes. I don't doubt her, especially when the game's line score reminds me the Brewers scored 8 runs in the second inning. Perfect time for a puff.

On this Sunday afternoon, the TV broadcast was featuring Brewers family members wishing Dad the player their best. One moment featured Bauers’ toddler daughter and her younger brother, a blob of flesh masquerading as an infant.

"Da Da Barrelman," the little girl says, pointing to the camera and her father as her brother cutely topples from his wobbly seated position.

From that day on, Bauers has been Da Da Barrelman in my house. He is my best friend, whether he strikes out or lines a double to right to get the Brewers started in the game that brought a mind-boggling sweep of the Dodgers. I wear my Barrelman T-shirt proudly. My granddaughter, Lettie, is under orders from Papa before every postseason game to hug the Barrelman doll he bought her in July as a memory of her first ever baseball game. The Brewers are 7-1 after these hugs, so it must be working.

But Papa also knows that the Barrelman mystique is not what has the Brewers on the cusp of their first ever World Series championship in their first visit to the Fall Classic in 44 years. It's that constant reminder of the 44-year gap that rings in this 74-year-old head.

I was there in 1982 as the Brewers beat writer for the old Milwaukee Sentinel. I remember the late September and October journey that brought me from Boston to Baltimore to Anaheim and back to Milwaukee before heading to St. Louis for the World Series.

I remember the debilitating migraine I developed in Baltimore on Oct. 1, my 30th birthday, when the Brewers needed just to split a twi-night doubleheader with the Orioles for the American League East title. That was put off for two days. In Anaheim, I saw the Angels win the first two games of the ALCS only to lose three straight at County Stadium thanks, in part, to Angels manager Gene Mauch's decision to pitch Tommy John and Bruce Kison on short rest and not use Ken Forsch, who had been a reliable starter all season.

I recall my visit to St. Louis for the start and finish of the World Series with a three-game jaunt back to Milwaukee sandwiched in between. I recall the lament about not having Rollie Fingers to close out games because of an elbow injury, one of those wudda, cudda, shudda arguments that baseball fans grab with gusto.

The '82 team's Barrelman moment came in June in Seattle when general manager Harry Dalton replaced manager Buck Rodgers with Harvey Kuenn. The final straw came when Rodgers didn't call on Fingers in the late innings of a close game the Brewers eventually lost.

"The piano player isn't playing anymore," Rodgers told me that fateful night when I joined him at the bar of our Seattle hotel. We both knew what was coming, though it went unsaid. Rodgers was fired the next morning.

Unlike the current Brewers model, Kuenn took over a veteran team whose instinct to just go out and play was stifled by Rodgers' more controlling style. Unlike manager Pat Murphy, it's hard to imagine Kuenn pulling Cooper Pratt or William Contreras mid-game for a perceived lack of hustle as Murphy did this season. But Kuenn would have called them into his office the next day and reamed them a new one.

There is just more than 44 years of separation between the 1982 and 2026 Brewers. The '82 Brewers were veterans; so many of the '26 Brewers are barely out of diapers. The old Brewers were Harvey's Wallbangers who relied on their power bats; the new Brewers will never overwhelm you with power, though the Dodgers may beg to differ. The old Brewers pitchers relied as much on guile as they did a fastball; the new Brewers hurlers will simply blow you off the planet.

Those old Brewers were anchored by five players who would make the Hall of Fame — Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Rollie Fingers, Don Sutton and Ted Simmons, whose patient tutorials made a know-it-all sportswriter realize he had so much more to learn about the ins and outs of the game.

The current edition may prove to have Hall of Famers, too. I think of Miz and Chourio first. But, who knows, maybe a Pratt, or a Luis Lara are building resumes for Cooperstown. If I'm lucky, I'll be with Bob Uecker when they make that announcement and we'll be able to share another special moment for his beloved Brewers.

Unlike the '82 Brewers, I don't know Murph or any of the players. But I believe the '82 club would welcome Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Contreras, Chourio and yes, Da Da Barrelman. Their skill set may be different than what the '82 Brewers had, but the attitude and approach isn't. There was nothing smug about Murphy's post-Dodgers series comment when he said the Dodgers were full of Hall of Famers but the Brewers were full of gamers, and the gamers won. That is not always true, as the Brewers may find out soon, yet it remains one of the beauties of baseball because it is so possible. And if those '82 Brewers were anything, they were gamers.

Late last Thursday night, as the Brewers' celebration built momentum at Dodgers Stadium, I went to bed with tears of joy dripping on my pillow. When I awoke Friday morning, as I perused my phone and digested story after story of the Brewers remarkable accomplishment, the tears welled once again.

I expect Bud Selig, the man who brought baseball back to Milwaukee and owned the team for 34 years before becoming full-time commissioner of the game, will find this amusing.

At best, Bud and I had a friendly but contentious relationship, one that was seriously strained when I was one of the few members of the Wisconsin sports media (perhaps the only one) who just didn't willingly accept the corporate socialism arguments to build Miller Park.

Throughout that period, Selig stressed just how important baseball was to a community, how it could bind together a city and state no matter where we fell on the economic, political or social spectrum. I often pooh-poohed that, considering it a Pollyanaish sentiment that gave a sport ebbing in popularity way too much credit as a social institution.

But during that late Thursday night and early Friday morning, I realized that for this one special moment, Selig was right.

It's also right for that little girl in Portland, Oregon, who hugs her Barrelman pillow and that little girl in Milwaukee who sees her daddy on TV, points and screeches with glee, "Da Da Barrelman."

And for the rest of us, we know baseball is just a game. But right now, it's special. And for that, we say: Thank you, Milwaukee Brewers.

Vic Feuerherd covered the Milwaukee Brewers for the Milwaukee Sentinel from 1980-82 and for the Wisconsin State Journal from 1995-2008.