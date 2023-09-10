UW provides entertaining options outside of Camp Randall Stadium

× Expand UW Athletics Junior midfielder Maddie Ishaug and the Badgers are undefeated at home so far this season.

It’s come to this reporter’s attention that many people considering themselves Badgers fans have never set foot inside the UW Field House or thrown a blanket on the bleachers at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex.

Folks, there are athletes competing for UW-Madison who don’t play football and they are deserving of your attention. Autumn, with its mild weather and jam-packed athletic schedule, offers the perfect opportunity to experience Big Ten sports beyond what you will find on TV on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some recommended matchups taking place in the coming weeks.

Women’s soccer vs. Michigan State

Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m.

McClimon Track/Soccer Complex

The Badgers finished third in the Big Ten last season, nine points (or three wins) behind the Spartans, but their overall record and a disappointing loss to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament meant they missed out on the NCAA tournament. Still, coach Paula Wilkins has won over 180 games since she took over the team in 2007, and she just surpassed 300 victories over her career.

At a press conference last week, she called attention to the future pros that compete for the Badgers and their Big Ten rivals.

“My biggest thing is come out if you want to see fun soccer and a team that’s getting better, especially for the young girls out there,” she says. “After the World Cup, there’s such a buzz about women’s soccer and what they can do.”

McClimon might be the worst soccer venue in the Big Ten, but here’s a tip: walk around to the east side of the field where you’ll be so close to the action you can gain an appreciation for trash talk between women athletes.

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

Friday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.

Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course

The 10th edition of this annual cross country meet attracts the top teams — and best runners — from all over the country to the beautiful Zimmer course, adjacent to University Ridge golf course. After winning its 53rd Big Ten title last year, the men’s team is ranked fifth in the country, while the women are ranked 18th.

Teams can enter eight athletes each in the “A” races (women start at 12:20 p.m., men at 1 p.m.), which take off after the “B” races clear the field.

Spectators must take a shuttle bus to the course from Blackhawk Church, but navigating the logistics is worth the view when hundreds of runners take flight against a backdrop of autumn leaves and the Verona countryside. You will wonder why it took you this long to discover the thrill of live cross country racing.

Volleyball vs. Minnesota

Sun, Oct. 29, 3:45 p.m.

UW Field House

After winning the national title in 2021, the volleyball Badgers are no longer a secret. But casual fans may not realize that it’s virtually impossible to walk up on a game night and buy tickets at the Field House these days. Indeed, a search of SeatGeek finds tickets to this match against the rival Gophers starting at $56.

Thankfully, this match is scheduled to be televised on Fox or FS2, one of 12 scheduled for a network widely available on one of several streaming services. Failing that, walk into any respectable local establishment and ask the bartender to dial it up. You might be surprised to find it’s already on and there’s a group of red-clad fans assembled to rambunctiously watch it. n