Watery rave

“People want to get out,” says Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports. While many segments of the economy are struggling, businesses that sell outdoor gear have been doing well since the pandemic started. “The thing we’re finding is that people try something new and say ‘Hey, this is really cool, why haven’t we done this before?’”

People “are going from participants to enthusiasts,” says Bush, “and that’s fun to see.”

Tyler Leeper, owner of Madison Boats, confirms that people are keen to get out on the water. Madison Boats, which operates rentals of canoes, kayaks and paddleboards from three Madison parks — Marshall, Brittingham and Wingra — also sells season-long memberships for “unlimited access to paddle craft” and those are going fast. Typically season memberships don’t sell out until Madison Boats opens in earnest on Memorial Day weekend, but memberships for the Wingra Park location have already sold out, says Leeper, and memberships for Brittingham and Marshall parks are 60-65 percent full. But that shouldn’t discourage anybody, says Leeper. Madison Boats is primarily an on-the-spot rental service, and you don’t need a membership in order to rent a boat. “We’re here to help anybody get out on the water,” he says.

A refrain Leeper and his staff at Madison Boats heard from many customers last summer was “what a relief and joy it was” to get out on the water. “I believe that COVID is still going to be around this summer,” Leeper says, and he’s expecting another busy season. Even if transmission rates for the virus go down, Leeper feels that people will “recognize how much richer their summer life was last year” and once again be motivated to take a paddle craft out onto Madison’s lakes. Depending on the weather, Madison Boats may open on weekends in May before Memorial Day.

Leeper estimates that Madison Boats had a 35 percent increase in rentals last year, which helped offset the decrease in revenue that came from not being able to offer concessions, summer camps, lessons, or special events like full moon paddles: “About half of what we do is activities, and that was really hard, even though it did end up being a busy summer.”

Staff at Madison Boats learned a lot last summer about ways to keep safe. Boats are cleaned and sanitized between uses.

This year, Madison Boats will hold its Camp Wingra for elementary and middle school-age kids. (Despite its name, it takes place at all three Madison Boats-affiliated parks.) Other summer programming is possible but currently up in the air; Leeper is taking a wait-and-see approach. “We’re not scheduling much for the beginning of summer right now,” he says. “Our number one goal is safety, both water safety and COVID safety. We want to err on the side of caution.”

One benefit to the increase in interest, Leeper says, is that more people have discovered Marshall Park, which is on the west side of Lake Mendota off Allen Boulevard in what many people think is Middleton. “It’s the protected side of Lake Mendota. The prevailing winds typically make this area safe and quiet and it’s a good place to paddleboard,” says Leeper, noting it also offers canoe and kayak access to Pheasant Branch Creek.

Rutabaga, which sells kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and associated gear, had one of its best years ever last year — and that was even after having to cancel the 2020 edition of Canoecopia last spring due to COVID-19. (It also rents canoes, kayaks and paddleboards at Olbrich Park in summer.)

Canoecopia, the store’s marquee event, is billed as “the world’s largest paddling expo.” And it’s back this spring, but in virtual form.

Darren Bush

“I do pro and con lists a lot,” says Rutabaga owner Bush, who often describes himself as the store’s “chief paddling evangelist.” He kept making the lists in his head as the pandemic continued. By last August he knew that there was “no way in the world” there would be a vaccine widely in place by March. “And I don’t feel comfortable doing something that’s going to endanger people. So let’s do it virtually. It won’t be the same, not at all, but in some ways it might be better.”

The 2021 virtual Canoecopia features 60-70 presentations (some pre-recorded, though some will livestream through a Zoom-like platform and have live Q & A), virtual manufacturers’ booths, and the ability for attendees to interact live with vendors (“hey, can you show me that paddle?”). While the event runs for three days (March 12-14, tickets: $15), recorded programming will be available for 60 days after its conclusion. Bush notes that in a traditional Canoecopia, with many presentations running concurrently, there was no way that everyone could see everything. This way, in theory, anyone can watch every presentation.

While the number of presentations are about the same as at a traditional Canoecopia, there are fewer exhibitors (some tend to be small businesses, like trip outfitters, that don’t have the technical ability to display virtually). That being said, there’s a long list of nonprofits and vendors participating, from Cache Lake Camping Food out of Minnesota to YakAttack from Virginia. Bush says he’s still adding exhibitors (an advantage to not printing a physical schedule). There are other advantages to the virtual format — people can attend from anywhere in the world, and the carbon footprint of the event is “reduced to almost nothing.”

Talks range from paddling destinations, to health and fitness and gear practicalities. There’s even a talk specifically on paddling Isle Royale during COVID.

Bush says 2020 and the COVID pandemic was a challenge he “had to figure out personally and as a business: how do you adapt, how do you react, how do you make this work? COVID is terrible, but if we have learned anything, it’s that we are an incredible adaptive species.”

He doesn’t think newfound recreational enthusiasms will disappear after COVID wanes. “It’s not a one-and-done thing. People aren’t going to say ‘Okay, we’re going back inside now forever.’”