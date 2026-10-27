American Players Theatre’s ‘Witch’ is a spooky feminist manifesto

× Expand Dan Norman Photography APT veterans Nate Burger, left, and Colleen Madden shine in ’Witch.’

American Players Theatre closes out its 47th season — and its first as a Regional Theatre Tony Award winner — with Witch, a production in which the title character, Elizabeth Sawyer, rhetorically asks in the opening monologue: “Do I have hope that things can get better?”

Inspired by a 17th century Jacobean tragicomedy titled The Witch of Edmonton, this Witch is adapted by New York City-based playwright and novelist Jen Silverman and set in a time described as “then-ish but equally of our time” in the program. It presents a tale of love, family, power, ambition, revenge, oppression, despair and, yes, hope through a contemporary feminist lens. APT’s production is also full of laugh-out-loud moments and elicits gasps from the audience multiple times during its final 30 minutes.

Witch opens in total darkness, a blackness that permeates the 201-seat Touchstone Theatre like a moonless night in the Driftless woods. Then the spotlight illuminates Elizabeth, giving the face of Colleen Madden a ghostly glow. Plainly outfitted in a dingy marigold-colored dress, she explains how villagers in the rural community of Edmonton have falsely ostracized her as a witch for years.

Next, the audience meets Scratch, the devil in human form sent to the village to trade favors for souls. Portrayed with cunning command by Nate Burger, who looks like a medieval rock star in black leather and boots, Scratch tempts Cuddy Banks (Trevyn Wong) — the melodramatic, Morris dancing son of widowed Sir Arthur Banks (Triney Sandoval) and heir to the family’s estate — who’s willing to sell his soul in exchange for the death of his longtime nemesis, Frank Thorney.

When Scratch pays a visit to Frank (Casey Hoekstra) — a ne’er-do-well taken in by Sir Arthur Banks five years earlier — Frank agrees to surrender his soul if Banks names him, and not Cuddy, heir to the Banks fortune. While both young men eagerly acquiesce to Scratch’s overtures, the handsome devil meets his match in Elizabeth, who refuses to concede her soul so willingly. In fact, she forces Scratch to rethink his entire modus operandi in extended scenes that are both flirty and provocative. Only Winnifred (Samantha Newcomb), the Banks family servant, escapes Scratch’s overtures.

All of this plays out on a simple three-sided stage featuring multiple wooden platforms that double as benches and a royal dining room table. Mossy ground spreads out around the set, and a large tree adorns the back of the stage behind a curved scrim. Stage levels are supported by legs that look like tree trunks, and piped-in sounds of birdsong and crickets bring the feel of APT’s woods inside for Witch’s outdoor scenes.

Director Keira Fromm brilliantly cast this production with performers who evoke empathy despite their sporadic despicableness. Wong’s Cuddy is adorably flawed (and delivers the play’s funniest lines), while Hoekstra brings stunning clarity to morally bankrupt Frank. Sandoval embraces boisterous Sir Arthur Banks with robustness and vulnerability, and Burger’s Scratch balances brash sales pitches with surprising flashes of compassion and self-awareness.

But it is Madden and Newcomb, the only two women in Witch’s cast of six, who carry the heaviest acting burdens here. They portray female characters who demand the respect they deserve in a society that prefers to look past them. Madden, especially, inhabits middle-aged Elizabeth as if she’s lived that character her entire acting career. In a play in which every actor nails the role, she is particularly convincing.

Clocking in at 100 minutes with no intermission, Witch is heavy on the dialogue and moves with momentum toward a series of memorable closing scenes. (Silverman, it should be noted, also wrote The Moors, a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility that was well-received by audiences during APT’s 2022 season. And Madison’s StageQ is staging The Moors starting Oct. 30.)

Witch’s final scene echoes its opening one, only this time Scratch delivers the monologue before the Touchstone is once again shrouded in darkness. His final words will haunt audiences as they leave the Touchstone hoping that things — a corrupt world, an unjust culture or even their own lives — can, indeed, get better.

Witch runs through Nov. 22.