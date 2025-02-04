× Expand Jessica Koopman Two young women in ball gowns and tiaras. Nyla Sabrine Eltahir, left, as Cinderella, and Tierney Rae Chamberlin as the Fairy Godmother.

Have you ever attended a royal ball? You can, when Children’s Theater of Madison stages Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition Feb. 14-23 at Overture Center’s Capitol Theater.

CTM last staged Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella during its 1998-1999 season; this time, it’s a fresh take on the classic tale, inspired by the 1997 film featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The company calls this the Enchanted Edition, and was inspired by its modern updates to the beloved tale, particularly its multiracial casting. “Our casting is very similar,” says CTM Artistic Director Brian Cowing. “Having a multiracial cast is really important, and allowing young people to see themselves onstage in the community is one of our main goals at CTM.”

He also highlights the universal appeal of the story. “There’s a Cinderella story in every single culture in the world, so it’s really important that this story is told in different ways and not just through a white lens,” he says.

Cowing is a Middleton native with a 25-year history of performing, choreographing and directing, including at Capital City Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre as well as CTM. He stepped into his leadership role there in 2024, and also directs this production. With a cast of 28 actors spanning all ages, the size and scale of Cinderella: Enchanted Edition might seem daunting, but Cowing credits his close relationship with the CTM team for making the process seamless. “There’s no way we could do this production without that trust and without that collaboration,” Cowing says. “Every day is a ‘yes, and’ with this company, and it’s so rewarding to be part of something this big.”

CTM “lucked out” with its casting, he says, landing Madison West High School alumnae Nyla Sabrine Eltahir and Tierney Rae Chamberlain to take on the roles of Cinderella and the fairy godmother, respectively.

For Chamberlain, the role feels serendipitous. Cinderella marks her return to the stage in nearly a decade, and her first production with CTM. She recalls Cowing reaching out about the role and being inspired by the Brandy/Whitney Houston version. “I was like, ‘Obviously, it’s a yes,’” Chamberlain says. Having grown up watching the 1997 film on repeat, she finds it surreal to now embody the role she admires. “What’s really crazy is that two or three years ago, I actually dressed up as Whitney’s Fairy Godmother for Halloween,” she adds. “So, I feel like I manifested it a little.”

This is Eltahir’s second CTM production, having previously served as the understudy for Dorothy in The Wiz. Both she and Chamberlain emphasize the optimism and agency their characters bring to this version, qualities they hope will resonate with young audiences.

Both performers promise an enchanting experience. “It’s so magical,” Eltahir says. “You get to be part of the fairy tale. You’ll feel like a kid again.”

Over and above the dazzling costumes and onstage magic, Cowing hopes the production will serve as a reminder of the story’s message, captured in Cinderella’s words: “Impossible things are happening every day.”

“My whole concept with this show has been showing young people there’s still magic and wonder and joy in the world, and that dreams can still come true,” Cowing says. “That’s what I got out of CTM. My biggest wish for the community is that young people will experience that same joy, magic, and wonder.”