CTM revives ‘The Wiz'

× Expand Jesse Koopman Young actors in a stage rehearsal room looking alert. Honest and fresh: 'The Wiz' cast in rehearsal.

Watching a recent bare-bones run-through of Children’s Theater of Madison’s upcoming production of The Wiz completely transformed my mood from cranky to ebullient. So you know it will only get more exciting and joyful when the show, running Oct. 7-22 at The Playhouse at the Overture Center, opens for real.

CTM hasn’t presented the show (based on the Tony-winning 1975 Broadway hit that spawned the 1978 movie starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson) since 1986, says interim artistic director Brian Cowing. That play, of course, was itself a transformation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz which was the basis for the Judy Garland classic film of 1939.

With a current Broadway-bound revival garnering five standing ovations on its opening night in Baltimore recently, it’s fortuitous timing for Madison audiences.

The CTM production is directed by Jamal Howard, currently the Michael Maggio directing fellow at Chicago’s renowned Goodman Theatre. He directed The Mole Hill Stories for CTM last season and pitched his concept for The Wiz (which he had previously directed at Emerald City Theatre in Chicago) to Roseann Sheridan prior to her retirement as CTM artistic director.

The Wiz was the first professional theater production Howard ever saw when he was just 5. Even at that young age, “It got me understanding that theater is a place that I can belong to as well. It is not only for other people who do not look like me or do not feel like me, but theater is a place where I can tell my stories too.”

The impact of his first encounter with the musical has been lasting: “One of the major themes of The Wiz is courage. And I think of courage as the power to tell your story; truthfully and out loud, and The Wiz is one of the best theatrical examples of that message.” He says he “took that on and now I am telling stories for my job.”

Howard underlines the importance of representation and The Wiz’s all-Black cast. “A lot of young people will see themselves reflected in this show who do not always see themselves reflected in every piece of theater. I am very much speaking to the Black kids and the Black families in the audience.”

For Howard, having children in the cast as well as the audience keeps things honest and fresh. “This cast has been amazing. Like all CTM shows, it’s a mix of professional adult actors and young people who are learning, training, and becoming really great performers...that mix is so fun to work with.”

Dorothy is played by West High student Alleanah Hancock-Jammeh; she possesses a sweet and clear voice. Charismatic Asiah Doyle, a former CTM student turned professional actor, is The Wiz.

Young cast members help the adults involved stay connected to what audiences will get from the show and how they might react, says Howard. Those reactions are typically candid and vocal: “You can’t get anything past a theater full of kids and young people. They pick up on honesty and understand when something does not feel honest.”

Howard promises that the high energy production, condensed from a 2.5-hour running time to approximately 75 minutes, has something for everyone. “This show is built not just for young people, it’s built for the parents, the grandparents and the siblings.” He describes it as a “fantastical rollercoaster” and I have to concur. I’m still smiling days later and am listening to the songs as I write this. n