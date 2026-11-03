Forward Theater’s ‘Gaslight’ gathers momentum

× Expand Ross Zentner Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.' Don’t trust him! Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.'

Staging a play titled Gaslight in 2026 offers the perfect excuse to mess with the audience. And that’s exactly what the Forward Theater Co. does before actors even take the stage for its production of a 2023 adaptation of the 1938 psychological thriller.

In a clever nod to “gaslight,” the 2022 Merriam-Webster “Word of the Year” — which means to manipulate another individual in order to cause mental and emotional instability and uncertainty — a female voiceover attempts to convince theatergoers that their cellphones have been ringing for the past several minutes (before reminding them that all devices must be silenced during the performance).

To be clear, the “gas light” in the play’s original Gas Light title refers to a plot device used by playwright Patrick Hamilton that allows domineering Jack Manningham to dim the gas-fueled lights in the gloomy three-story house he shares with his wife, Bella — part of his conniving plan to convince her that imaginary visions are driving her insane. It would take decades for the term “gaslighting” to emerge and become part of the modern-day lexicon meaning a form of psychological and emotional abuse.

Nevertheless, when playwright Steven Dietz adapted Hamilton’s original play, he remained true to the Gilded Age tale rather than updating it to present day. Set in the late 1880s on New York City’s east side, Gaslight takes place entirely in the Manningham living room and features five main characters.

Much of the early dialogue involves mundane exchanges between Jack (Neil Brookshire) and Bella (Phoebe González, fresh from key roles in multiple American Players Theatre productions this summer). Soon, however, Jack begins employing several tactics to demean and deceive his wife, instilling self-doubt. He scolds her for “misplacing” a grocery bill, implies that the strange noises she hears aren’t real and even hides his father’s portrait that he himself removed from the wall in order to blame Bella for its disappearance.

The couple’s banter is frequently interrupted by appearances from the house’s servants, the older Elizabeth and the younger Nancy (played, respectively, by Rhonda Rae Busch and Caroline Hansen). Both add bits of dry humor, and Hansen’s sassy cynicism makes her appearances especially welcome — especially given the production’s ample quieter moments.

This slow-burn production heats up midway through the first act with the arrival at the Manningham home of Sergeant Rough (Michael Huftile), a gruff and mischievous retired police detective who immediately takes command of the stage. He’s the kind of man who removes his overcoat and then asks permission to do so, thus revealing a “saucy shirt” that becomes a recurring gag. Huftile’s entry picks up the play’s pace considerably, moving it from a slow and staid affair toward much higher stakes. Along the way, he helps Bella realize just how much Jack has trained her to believe whatever he says, no matter what.

Huftile and González do Gaslight’s heaviest acting, both in terms of stage time and emotional expression, while Brookshire takes glee in playing the man the audience loves to hate.

The decorous yet reserved set reflects the formality with which Gaslight begins. Each quadrant of the stage features fine furniture: a tea setting for two with richly upholstered chairs (stage left), Jack’s large desk beneath a chandelier (stage right), Bella’s daintier desk (downstage left) and a sewing bench (downstage right). Props become more critical, and the pacing picks up as the play scurries through the second act to a worthy ending.

A dark-green-papered wall with four gas-lit sconces spans the back of the stage, with sliding wood doors in the middle serving as the entrance for all characters, and well-placed sound effects — from footsteps on the third floor to horses and carts outside the home — add authenticity.

This version of Gaslight is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and it is the 34th Forward Theater production Jen Uphoff Gray has directed. Gaslight runs through Nov. 22.