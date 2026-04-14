Forward Theater’s ‘Lady Disdain’ is a welcome defense of romance

× Expand Ross Zentner Matt Daniels, Phoebe González, Alys Dickerson, Colleen Madden and Ronald Román-Meléndez, from left, in 'Lady Disdain,' Forward Theater, 2026. Matt Daniels, left, Phoebe González, Alys Dickerson, Colleen Madden and Ronald Román-Meléndez, mount a spirited defense of good old fashioned romance in 'Lady Disdain,' from Forward Theater.

Lady Disdain, written by Lauren Gunderson, is a modern, feminist glow-up of Shakepeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, set in the steamy world of romance publishing. This rolling world premiere is produced by Forward Theater and runs through April 26 in Overture Center Playhouse.

The play delivers a witty defense of the romance genre, reveling in the tropes Shakespeare invented in Much Ado, even as it winkingly pokes fun at them. Because what is more serious — or seriously funny — than romance?

Actors Beatrice (Colleen Madden) and Ben (David Daniel) are one-time lovers who can’t stand each other. But doth they protest too much? Their paths cross when Danny (Matt Daniels), owner of an audiobook recording studio who is raking in big bucks from the “smutty goldrush,” hires them to voice the romantic leads in a blockbuster romantasy series — without telling them the other will be their co-star.

As Danny, cute sound engineer Claudio (Ronald Román-Meléndez), and dewy young actress Hannah (Phoebe González) work behind the scenes to coax the exes back together, Bea and Ben find every reason to argue. Ben says romance novels “makes everyone dumber” and people should read “real fiction,” which tackles more important issues than sex and marriage.

In one of the show’s many searingly funny moments, Bea puts Ben — and all critics of romance — in their place. Not only were women not allowed to write for most of human history, she argues, but when they did, love and marriage were some of their most important topics because they “would define and potentially ruin their lives.” Oh, and two of the bestselling authors of all time? Romance writers. “Do not belittle a genre as unworthy because it doesn’t speak for you,” she concludes.

Despite the barbs, Bea and Ben can’t seem to stay away from each other. Soon, sparks are flying in and out of the recording booth, as the exes rekindle their flame and Hannah and Claudio strike up a romance.

When famous romantasy author Alice (wonderfully played by Alys Dickerson), shows up to check in on the progress of her audiobook, she bonds with Bea and Hannah and everything seems like it’s turning up roses. But when real-world problems come to crash the romantasy and throw Hannah’s career — and character — into jeopardy, our protagonists will have to decide how far they’re willing to go for love.

There is so much to enjoy about Lady Disdain. Gunderson’s writing dazzles, and one can see why she has been one the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. The talented cast is a delight to watch, Madden and Daniel in particular. These two bring a wealth of experience to the stage, and this isn’t their first romantic rodeo. Both members of American Players Theatre’s Core Company (along with González), they co-starred as Beatrice and Benedick in APT’s 2014 production of Much Ado.

Despite its humor, Lady Disdain also touches on heavier topics: sexism, alcoholism and abusive relationships. But, like a good romance novel, it delivers the kind of justice and redemption that real life seldom does. By the end we’re left feeling satisfied that, at least in the world of this story, things turn out as they should. As Alice says, the most exciting thing in a romance novel isn’t the sex, it’s “the agency, the self-determination, the bravery of the heroines and the vulnerability of the heroes.”

For director Jen Uphoff Gray, part of the satisfaction of the romance genre, whether it’s modern romantasy or Shakespeare, is that since we know it will end with happily ever after, we can relax and enjoy the unique way it happens. In her director’s note she writes, “Good theater isn’t just about the ending moment in the play — it’s about every step of the journey to get there.”

Lady Disdain provides a journey that doesn’t disappoint, exploring the lessons romance novels can teach us about courage, justice and respect, all while having a scandalously good time. As Uphoff Gray says, it’s not just a romantic love story, but also about “love for your friends, for your community, and for yourself.” Lady Disdain proves, once again, that romance stories stand the test of time and speak to audiences across the ages.