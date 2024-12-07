From Norse myths to New York streets

× Expand Shawn Harper From Winter Fantasia, Kanopy Dance 2024, shows a half-dozen dancers in a scene like a moonlit night wearing floaty costumes. 'Once Upon a Winter's Eve,' features Kanopy Company dancer Miye Bishop, left, and company apprentice Maddie Lindbeck.

I am smitten with glitter, twinkly lights, and wee children performing with gusto and earnest concentration and the Friday evening performance of Kanopy Dance’s Winter Fantasia Reimagined at Overture’s Promenade Hall did not disappoint.

The show, lucky for me, started late due to the worst traffic/parking fiasco I have encountered in decades of downtown traffic/parking fiascos. Once all of the audience members arrived and got settled, we were transported to magical realms.

The Norse Tree of Life (Yggdrasil) is inspired by the tree of life in Norse mythology. Charismatic Kiro Kopulos as Yggdrasil has been festooned with sparkling twigs, branches, and festive flora. He is perched on a platform, with a giant skirt of parachute fabric arranged around him like rambling roots. When he twists and turns the fabric really does mimic bark. His hands are extended into windblown white branches. A young maiden, sweetly danced by Anika Boehm, greets him with affection to awaken him for the winter solstice. More maidens and friends arrive to cavort, celebrating the bounty and beauty of nature. Choreographer and company co-director Lisa Thurrell has created movement passages that are appropriate for the wide spectrum of ages and abilities of the cast members. The duet between company members Miye Bishop and Carolyn Fitzgibbons showcases their grace and strong Graham technique.

I noted during this piece and the three that followed, that the performers (no matter the age) interact with each other in a genuine way on stage, gazing at each other in the eye and inhabiting their roles with intent. This is satisfying to see and creates a pleasing sort of fellowship of dancers.

Winter in the City is a collaboration between Thurrell and company co-director Robert E. Cleary. It’s set to Leonard Bernstein’s “Three Dance Episodes” from On the Town and at times Cleary and Thurrell tip their hats to choreographer Jerome Robbins. A quartet of dancers (Bishop, Hannah King, Edward Salas, and Alex Trofka, all gifted and game for the assignment) explore the possibilities of New York City and the ins and outs of friendships and flirtations. A streetlight, park bench, and video images of New York with snow softly falling set the scene (however the view of a more modern skyline was an interesting choice as Amy Panganiban’s excellent costumes evoke more of a 1940s timeframe). Most charming was the third vignette with Radio City Music Hall in the background and the dancers clearly having fun in their roles.

Guest artist Udbhav Desai’s Chalo Ramiye was commissioned by Kanopy and premiered in this program. Desai’s program notes share that his work, a celebration of Garba dance, is inspired by Navratri, the nine-day festival in the Gujarat state of India. Chalo Ramiye translates as “let’s play” in Gujarati and the piece does exude a playful and ebullient vibe. Bishop, again excellent, is Rashmi who fondly recalls her friend Pankaj (Desai) after seeing a vision of him as she traverses a desert with her friends to reach an oasis. The village gathers to perform an aarti (ceremonial prayer), leading to a swirling kaleidoscope of color and infectious energy. As Rashmi’s friend Pushpa, King shines and has the beauty of a silent film star. The costumes, a sparkling and joyous riot of colors were donated by Desai’s mother and are from the collection of Garba dancer Bijalben Patel.

The program closed with Thurrell’s Once Upon a Winter’s Eve, set to Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols.” A child (Elwyn, well played and well danced by Edie Micksch) wanders into a forest inhabited by winter elves (including the High Elf of Shining Light portrayed with regal, icy haughtiness by Carolyn Fitzgibbons), woodland fairies, and adorable elflings. There are dramatic processionals with glowing orbs, regal white birch scepters, and twinkling lights. Thurrell has a knack for creating visually arresting tableaus on stage and a flair for the theatrical. Ultimately Elwyn is knighted, gifted a glowing Saint Lucia crown, and the ability to summon winter magic in the future. Faux snowflakes fall sweetly on the stage and handfuls of snow are tossed about while snow angels are made followed by happy little kicks. Gifted costume designer David Quinn plays a starring role in this piece.

Joyful performances from the large cast abound and even the curtain calls charmed me (and a delightful bonus — the bios of the young Kanopy Academy dancers in the playbill). Maybe the winter magic generated on stage extended grace to me as I returned to my frantically and illegally parked car to find it had not been towed or ticketed.

Winter Fantasia Reimagined will be performed Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Allow ample time for parking!