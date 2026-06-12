Isthmus' 2026 Madison area summer theater and dance calendar

× Expand Michael Brosilow Derrick Moore, Rasell Holt and James Ridge, from left, in 'As You Like It.' Derrick Moore, Rasell Holt and James Ridge, from left, in 'As You Like It,' American Players Theatre, 2026.

Q: Why did Shakespeare write so many mistaken identity comedies set in magical woodlands where confused lovers eventually find their true mates? A: To keep theater companies 400+ years down the road active in the summer season. It’s true, drama troupes love a Shakespearean comedy in summer, and so, apparently, do audiences. But The Bard is not the only playwright in the spotlight in summer. Comedies, musicals and even the occasional dramatic classic are easy to find in summer. Some are outdoors; some find it easier to emote in climate-controlled conditions. Either way, there’s plenty of theater and dance indoors and out this summer and it will be magical.

Here's what we have heard about so far around Madison, Dane County and slightly further afield; updates will be forthcoming as information is available. In related posts, you can also find our festivals calendar and expanded outdoor music roundups for summer planning. Before heading to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any updates.

Alley Stage Reading Series: 4 p.m. select Sundays, Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point: Load-Bearing Walls by Pamela Morgan, June 28; Pardoned: A Post-Punk Revolution by Paula Kamen, Sept. 20. shakeragalley.org.

American Players Theatre: Outdoors: As You Like It, June 6-Oct. 4; The Matchmaker, June 12-Oct. 2; Uncle Vanya, June 19-Sept. 5; The Two "Gentlemen" of Verona, July 31-Oct. 3; Sueño, Aug. 7-Sept. 26; Touchstone: The Chairs, June 12-Sept. 27; Casey and Diana, June 23-Sept. 24; Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, Aug. 1-Sept. 25; Witch, Oct. 22-Nov. 22, Spring Green. americanplayers.org. 608-588-2361.

Are We Delicious?: Aqua Tofana, staged reading, June 27, Broom Street Theater. arewedelicious.org.

Bartell Theatre: Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, June 5-7 and 11-13. bartelltheatre.org.

Broom Street Theater: Our Home States (Mountain Region), June 5-21, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. bstonline.org.

Capital City Theatre: Where We Are, Sept. 17-20, Overture Center-Promenade Hall. capitalcitytheatre.org.

Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater: Footloose, July 16-19; Disney's Aladdin Jr., Aug. 20-23, Cambridge Historic School, Cambridge. cdplayerstheater.com.

Children's Theater of Madison: Summer Stage youth productions: The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, July 10-11; The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, July 24-25; Sweeney Todd; School Edition, Aug. 7-9; Something Rotten Jr., Aug. 14-15, Madison Youth Arts. ctmtheater.org.

Falconbridge Players: Friar Bacon and Friar Bungay, 7 p.m., May 25, Arts + Literature Lab. falconbridgeplayers.org.

Fat Donkey Theatre Company: Insignificance, July 26-28, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. facebook.com/people/Fat-Donkey-Theatre-Company/61586618426314/.

Forward Theater: Steady She Goes, Sept.10-27, Overture Center, Madison. forwardtheater.com.

Fresco Opera: Opera at Olbrich, 7 p.m., Aug. 14, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. frescoopera.com.

Groundlings Theater: Pride and Prejudice, July 17-19 and 24-26, Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee. facebook.com/people/Groundlings-Theater/61559343770936.

× Expand Chris Schultz Three dancers on an outdoor stage. Tania Tandias Flamenco and Spanish Dance at the 2024 Shifting Gears event.

Isthmus Dance Collective: Shifting Gears, bike path dance fest, Sept. 7. Brittingham, McPike and Wirth Court parks. isthmusdancecollective.org.

Madison Contemporary Dance: MCD Summer Intensive performance, July 19, Madison College-Mitby Theater. madisoncontemporarydance.com.

Madison Shakespeare Company: Edward the Fourth, June 19-20 and 26-28, Madison Children's Museum; Boris Borisovich’s Wonder Tales, July 24-Aug. 2, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, Waunakee; Shakespeare's August Lovers, Aug. 20, Stone Horse Green, Middleton; Romeo and Juliet Balcony Battle, Aug. 22-23, Tyranena Brewing, Lake Mills. madisonshakespeare.org.

Madison Savoyards: The McAdo or, The Town of Ballydew, July 31-Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-9, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org.

Middleton Players Theatre: My Fair Lady, June 26-28; Ordinary Days and Tomfoolery in repertory, July 10-12 and 17-19; Cabaret, Aug. 14-16 and 21-23, Middleton-Cross Plains PAC, Middleton. middletonplayers.com. 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: Trevor the Musical, Aug. 14-16 and 20-22, Overture Center-Playhouse, Madison. mtmadison.com. 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Damn Yankees, Aug. 8-9 and 14-15, Oregon Performing Arts Center, Oregon. oshponline.org.

Overture Center: Water for Elephants, June 16-21; The Great Gatsby, July 28-Aug. 2, Overture Center, Madison. overture.org. 608-258-4141.

StageQ: CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 5-7 and 11-13, Bartell Theatre, Madison. stageq.com. 608-661-9696.

Studio Dansu: Youth productions: Into the Woods Jr., June 27; World's a Stage, July 25; Finding Nemo Kids and Finding Nemo Jr., Aug. 8; Much Ado About Nothing, Aug. 22, Bartell Theatre, Madison. bartelltheatre.org.

Summit Players Theatre: Hamlet: 2:30 pm, July 19, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo; 7 p.m., July 24, Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville; 7 p.m., July 25 Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton. Workshop for ages 8 & up 1.5 hours prior. summitplayerstheatre.com.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre: Mary Poppins Jr., Penguin Project adaptive production by youth performers, June 26-28, Sun Prairie West High School; Finding Nemo Jr., July 10-12, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie; The SpongeBob Musical (youth edition), July 24-26, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie. sunprairiecivictheatre.com. 608-837-8217.

Verona Area Community Theater: Annie, June 19-21 and 25-27, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona, Verona; Check Please, July 23-25, VACT (outdoors), Verona. vact.org.

Young Shakespeare Players: The Devil's Disciple, June 20, 25, 27-28, YSP Playhouse. youngshakespeareplayers.org.