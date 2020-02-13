Dancing for equality

× Expand Shawn Harper Erica Pinigis performs in Stanley Loves’s “Love Number.”

Kanopy Dance Company’s Love is Love is a celebration of all couples in loving relationships and the late choreographer Stanley Love. It opens, appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day at Overture’s Promenade Hall.

Love, hailed as a cutting-edge force in New York City’s downtown dance scene, was slated to be Kanopy’s artist-in-residence and creative muse for this concert — until he died last August.

The centerpiece of the production is Love’s “Adam and Steve,” which originated as a senior dance project performed in a tiny black-box theater when Love attended Juilliard in the early 1990s. “Even though only a few hundred people actually got to see the piece at that time,” says Kanopy co-artistic director Robert Cleary, it has since become “mythic in New York’s dance scene — with many more people claiming to see it than is possible.”

The 20-minute work is set to a medley of Donna Summer songs, which serve almost as a libretto. Imagine the Garden of Eden as a sexy Studio 54esque disco where Adam and Steve and other couples are free to fall in love with whomever they desire. Sultry and sassy Satanettes, dancing to Summer’s “Bad Girls,” of course, tempt Steve. And “Lucifia” (who later morphs into Eve) introduces Steve to fashion and his femme side. A wrathful God intervenes and breaks up the couples, reconfiguring them into more “traditional” roles. Steve’s journey is one of self-discovery, acceptance and forgiveness.

According to co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell, the plan to re-mount this work at Kanopy was “percolating for years.” Costume designer David Quinn, a frequent collaborator with Love, had a new costuming vision for the piece if it were ever performed again. Luckily, Quinn, who was the impetus behind this reconstruction, was connected to Kanopy and also to Thurrell’s sister, Ede Thurrell, who performed with Love’s company in New York City (and plays the role of Lucifia/Eve). Also on the program are Love’s “Bonewash” and three works from Ede Thurrell, “Living End I,” “Living End II” and “Patsy.”

In 2016, Kanopy presented another one of Love’s works, the jubilant and campy “The Love Number,” and will perform it again on this program.

Lisa Thurrell says she admires Love’s ability to blend pop culture and high art. In “Adam and Steve,” Love incorporates influences from street dance, ballet, and modern dance pioneers Anna Sokolow, Martha Graham and Jose Limon.

At a recent rehearsal for “Adam and Steve” at Kanopy’s studio on State Street, Donna Summer’s version of “MacArthur Park” hit me in a new way. I was affected by the glamorous sheen, the quirky pathos and the choreography. Michael Knight, who dances the role of Steve, rehearsed a solo in which he has been abandoned by everyone — but ultimately accepts himself. In that short rehearsal time, Knight showed a wide range of emotions and committed fully to his character, while also demonstrating strong technique.

A. Apostol, senior development officer for the Martha Graham Dance Company, was in the audience for that groundbreaking Juilliard performance. In an email to Isthmus he recalls “having chills going down my spine. I was so moved and I knew this was a masterpiece.”

He says Knight is perfect for the role of Steve. “He is a gorgeous dancer. He is so willing to try and try and try things. The performer’s interpretation is a very important part of Stanley’s work. Michael’s interpretation is going to be amazing.”

Apostol also reflected on the way the era shaped the piece. “The early ’90s were such a different time for LGBTQ people,” he writes. “We had just come from a serious AIDS crisis and epidemic, and LGBTs were definitely third-class citizens.”

“Love’s work is joyful and unrelenting,” says Thurrell. “He was a legend in the Manhattan arts scene. He was incredibly skilled as an artist, a genius — performing in loft spaces, theaters, clubs, art galleries — everywhere, anywhere.”

It’s a fitting time to celebrate Love’s legacy and the progress has been made toward LGBTQ equality since the piece was first staged. But “Love is Love” also reminds us that, in this divided era, the progress feels precarious.