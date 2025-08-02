Madison Savoyards’ 'Iolanthe' finds its footing

× Expand J. Miner The cast of 'Iolanthe' from Madison Savoyards, onstage at the Bartell.

The Madison Savoyards revived Iolanthe; or, The Peer and the Peri at the Bartell Theatre’s Drury Stage — the same operetta that launched the company back in 1963. Some 63 years later, the material still holds up. Equal parts whimsy, social satire and musical charm, Iolanthe remains a sly jab at political posturing, dressed up in tulle and tightly structured rhyme.

The plot follows Iolanthe, a fairy who was banished for marrying a mortal, and her son Strephon, who is half-fairy, half-mortal — top half fairy, for those who are curious, and bottom half all man. Strephon is in love with Phyllis, but his romantic ambitions — and general existence — throw the House of Lords into a tailspin. When the fairies get involved, chaos and constitutional reform quickly follow.

Director J. Michael Bruno understands this world. He doesn’t try to reinvent Gilbert and Sullivan — he just trusts the material. The humor lands, the pace builds, and the production knows when to let the satire breathe. This isn’t a flashy reimagining. It’s faithful, funny, and played with clarity.

The opening night performance got off to a slow start. Early tempos felt tentative, and the coordination between pit and stage was uneven. But under the baton of Christopher Ramaekers, the orchestra gradually settled in. By the second act, the production had found its rhythm. Trumpeter Megan Aley deserves particular credit — her crisp, commanding fanfare work gave the score a lift and helped the orchestra emerge as a fully integrated character in the show.

Operetta is a tricky form — not quite opera, not quite musical. It sings with formal technique but winks as it goes, weaving satire and sweetness together in equal measure. When performers find that tonal balance, it works beautifully. When they don’t, the seams show.

Grady Hayden, as the Lord Chancellor, was a steady and engaging presence — sharp in delivery and animated in character. His patter song, “When I Went to the Bar,” was well-paced and delivered with confidence, though the diction wasn’t quite at the tip of the teeth. In a role where every syllable counts, the occasional muddiness undercut the brilliance of Gilbert’s wordplay — the ideas landed, but the sparkle got dulled in transit.

Roland Beach, as Strephon, brought sincerity to the role but never quite found his vocal footing. His sound lacked projection and clarity, and the emotional arc remained just out of reach. Stephanie Frank, by contrast, gave a poised and vocally assured performance as Iolanthe. She brought warmth and intention to every scene she was in, and like many before her, was underserved by a role that doesn’t quite live up to its billing. Brendin Larsen, as the Queen of the Fairies, brought the opposite energy: big, bold, and refreshingly off-center. With their commanding belt and oversized presence, they made the role unforgettable.

Some of the musical detail got lost along the way. In numbers like “Loudly Let the Trumpet Bray,” the diction blurred and the comic timing slipped. Gilbert and Sullivan require more than good singing — they demand crispness, agility and verbal accuracy. When that’s missing, the jokes land soft.

The fairy chorus needed more rehearsal; their ensemble sound lacked consistency and presence. By contrast, the men’s chorus — lords, marquises, barons and the rest — delivered with confidence and cohesion. It’s not often the male ensemble outshines the fairies in a G&S production, but in this case, they did.

Once the piece found its footing, though, it stayed there. Sullivan’s overture offers a musical roadmap of what’s to come — mischief, heartache, pomp, and parody — and by the second act, the show was navigating that map with style.

This Iolanthe may have started slowly, but by the end, it had wings.

The production runs at the Bartell through Aug. 10.