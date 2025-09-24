Opera on the Point is melodic, spooky and family-friendly

× Expand Courtesy Fresco Opera An audience is circled around a bonfire while performers wave lit objects in a spooky manner. Props and a bonfire add atmosphere to Opera on the Point.

Saturday evening, I joined more than 100 attendees who gathered around a modest bonfire on the end of Picnic Point. As darkness set in and the fire blazed, we were immersed in a world of campy witchiness and folklore, displayed through a rather unexpected artistic medium — opera.

It was this year’s version of Opera on the Point, by Fresco Opera. Over the course of 50 minutes, the Madison-based company engaged the audience in a theatrical production that weaves tales of the spirit world with dynamic operatic performances. With the bonfire and the skyline of the city of Madison as its backdrop, it’s a fun way to prepare for the spooky season ahead.

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, Opera on the Point is not your grandmother’s opera. Co-founded by Melanie Cain and Frank Cain, Fresco Opera is known for hosting its themed productions in unconventional locations like suburban garages — as the company proclaims on its website, “you’ll experience opera that’s bold, imaginative and built for today.”

As someone with virtually no prior exposure to opera, I was blown away by how dynamic and engaging the production felt from start to finish. The vocal performances on display from the Opera on the Point cast on Saturday evening were strong, amplified by the fact that they took place in such a unique setting.

Despite the rather intimate nature that comes with gathering around a bonfire, Opera on the Point is a dramatic theatrical production through and through. It’s made complete with such costumes as billowing cloaks and masks, lit orbs, and simple yet effective choreography that cements the bonfire as a character in its own right. The show also features some much-appreciated moments of levity and humor, which highlight the slightly absurd yet delectable nature of the entire production.

Seven cast members are guided by a central storyteller named Echo (Samuel Alvarez), who introduces each song with lavish tales of ancient spirits, witches, the natural world and more. All the songs, which included a mix of full ensemble numbers, trios, and solos, are played by pianist Stacy Fehr Regehr.

The selections ranged from selections from classic operas — Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas (“The Witches’ Chorus”) and Verdi’s La Traviata (“Fortune Teller’s Chorus”) to more modern work, such as Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Old Man and the Thief (“Steal Me”).

Despite its spooky nature, the show was family-friendly, and the crowd itself was intergenerational. Thanks to a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, Opera on the Point is free (donations are accepted).

There’s one more performance at the Picnic Point fire circle, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. I arrived at the last minute and had to stand in the back, far from the warmth of the fire, so I recommend budgeting ample time to park and walk down Picnic Point (about a mile walk) to claim your spot. Once settled, prepare to enjoy an evening under the stars with some of the most talented spirits in town.