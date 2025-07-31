Oregon Straw Hat Players produce Steve Martin’s 'Bright Star'

× Expand Jolene Wochenske/Simply So Photography Two people sitting by a stream. Stephen Deeter, left, and Stephanie Drahozal will star in 'Bright Star,' produced by the Oregon Straw Hat Players.

When director Sarah Karlen was first introduced to the five-time Tony-nominated musical Bright Star, she was deeply drawn to its quirky humor, powerful themes of loss and redemption, and unique use of bluegrass music. When the Oregon Straw Hat Players picked Bright Star as its summer production and named Karlen the director, she was overjoyed to bring the show to Madison-area audiences. What she didn’t know was how personally relevant Bright Star would become.

The morning after Karlen was named the director of Bright Star, 15-year-old student Natalie Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, the Madison-area school where Karlen works as the fine arts director and as a theater director and teacher. Killed were a student and a teacher, in addition to the shooter, who took her own life. Six others were wounded.

Karlen was shocked and deeply affected by the shooting at Abundant Life. In the days following the fateful event, Karlen remembers wondering if she could commit to directing Bright Star. Karlen says everything felt dark, and it was hard to imagine putting on a show.

Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the mid-1900s, Bright Star tells the story of Alice Murphy, a literary editor haunted by a painful past. With a script by Steve Martin, and a score by Martin and Edie Brickell, the musical blends bluegrass with Broadway, and humor with heartbreak. Since its 2016 Broadway debut, Bright Star has resonated with audiences for its portrayal of grief and loss, and ultimately, redemption and joy.

Karlen says those themes became more potent after the violence at Abundant Life and she says that for her and those close to her the show has become part of the community’s healing process, as the cast, crew, band and production staff includes Abundant Life students, staff and alumni.

“The story of Bright Star resonates because it shows us a kind of redemption, which doesn’t make the tragedy any less horrific, but it certainly shows us that when we come together as a community, we can move into a place where we find good,” says Karlen. “I think theater is catharsis. It is therapeutic. Any time we can be together as a community to see real people acting, and audiences can laugh and cry together, that’s catharsis.”

Bright Star will be performed at the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center from August 2-9. Tickets can be purchased at oshponline.org.

“Anybody can come to this show and resonate with some part of the story. It is a very human story,” says Karlen. “I hope audiences see that if you journey through pain with people who love and support you, hope for the future will come about.”