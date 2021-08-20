Stage fright

× Expand Forward Theater performs at Overture "Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?" is the next show from Forward Theater, which performs at Overture Center for the Arts, above. Under current public health guidelines, the performers will have to be masked.

Theaters and music venues were just getting back to live indoor performances when an increase in COVID-19 cases, due to the Delta variant, forced new restrictions from Public Health Madison and Dane County. The new guidelines for enclosed public spaces, which went into effect Aug. 19, do not include an exception for performers. That is worrying people like Steve Noll, who will be directing a production of the play Clue at the Bartell Theatre, starting Sept. 17.

“I feel like the performing arts are being singled out, as opposed to the exceptions made for the restaurant and bar industry,” says Noll. Clue is supposed to launch the day after the health restrictions expire, but Noll is afraid they will be extended and he will be forced to cancel the show right before it opens.

Among the stage performances that will be affected by the current orders is Forward Theatre’s production of Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?, which opens Sept. 9. “We are of course disappointed that the county government neglected to include an exemption for the performing arts,” says artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray, who notes she is nevertheless “grateful for the guidelines as a whole.” Gray first contacted Public Health Madison and Dane County early last week. “I am optimistic that we will reach an agreement to safely allow performers to be unmasked by the time we open.”

Uphoff says it’s worth noting that Forward is already following “significant health protocols that are far beyond what the county is mandating.” Everyone in the play and working backstage must be vaccinated and the audience must show proof of vaccination and mask, or proof of a negative COVID test and mask.

The county’s public health order requires face coverings whenever people are indoors in public places. There are a few exceptions, including when people are eating and drinking or communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired. But there is no exception for performances onstage, even if the venue is requiring audience proof of vaccination and masking during the performance.

Sarah Mattes, communications director for Public Health Madison and Dane County, confirms there is no exception for onstage activities. “Given the contagious nature of COVID-19, and especially the Delta variant, we would like people to mask,” Mattes says. “A lot of groups want exemptions,” says Mattes, from yoga studios to performing arts groups. Mattes says Public Health wanted to “not carve out a lot of specific exemptions” in order to make the mandate effective and easy to understand and enforce.

Mattes notes the order expires after 28 days, and she is hopeful that it will not have to be extended. “The seven-day average of cases in Dane County is essentially the same this week as last week, which is good news. Hopefully that will hold, or we will have a decrease. It’s good that it’s not going up, and that’s the reason to wear the mask, to prevent that increase.”

“It’s all a balancing act,” adds Mattes. “We’re trying to prevent spread. I know people want to carry on like normal, but we’re in a pandemic. We’re in a hard place, and cases will decrease if we wear masks.”

Clue, a co-production between Mercury Players Theatre and OUT!Cast Theatre, would be the first live theater that the Bartell has hosted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Noll supports the idea of masking to stop the spread of the coronavirus but says Clue is not going to work with the actors wearing masks. “It’s a farce, and a lot of the humor comes from the actors’ faces, and without seeing their reactions, you’re going to lose half the humor,” he says. “I don’t see how we could pull it off.”

Noll says that he is unwilling to make the audience pay to see a performance he feels is not up to standards. The idea that the company could get all the way to opening night hoping that the orders will be lifted, and then have to cancel if they are extended, is scary. “The uncertainty is terrible. The last time, the orders went on for nine months. And Delta is likely to get worse before it gets better.”

Noll says that other Madison companies are launching performances either during the current health order mask mandate or, like his show, right after. “If extended, it’s going to impact a lot of groups.”

The current exception for those who are hearing impaired poses an interesting scenario. Noll says the theater company always receives requests from people who are hearing impaired for seats near the stage, which they always try to honor. What if someone requested that the play be performed maskless?

Noll isn’t interested in doing an end-run around the health orders. “I respect it and agree with it, but I am hoping [Public Health Madison and Dane County] will rethink an exception for performing arts.” He points to Seattle, which has a new indoor mask mandate, but has exceptions for performances.

“There’s anxiety,” says Noll. “It’s affecting the mood of rehearsals already.”