Poetry in nature

A.J. Magoon The actors performing their version of Twelfth Night at Lake Kegonsa State Park.

There are a lot of variations of Shakespeare plays available to Wisconsin theatergoers this summer. But there’s nothing quite like experiencing an outdoor show by Summit Players, a small group of energetic professional actors based in Milwaukee. These thespians take their truncated, uber-accessible versions of the Bard’s greatest hits on the road, performing for the public in state parks.

At a recent performance of Twelfth Night in Lake Kegonsa State Park, Summit’s traveling players drew a large crowd that included attendees of all ages. While many state parks have rustic outdoor stages with seating, the camping area and nature preserve at Lake Kegonsa, just south of Madison, does not, so the troupe improvised. Playing at the bottom of a gently sloping field, they hung beautifully painted, fabric backdrops from posts, supported by a picnic table. At times, the actors popped up from behind the “set,” used the picnic table’s bench seat as an elevated playing area, and entered through makeshift aisles among the playgoers. Minimal props come out of a trunk, which also serves as a good platform for the actors to make grand proclamations.

Nearby, some audience members kicked off their shoes and stretched out on blankets on the grass. Others settled in on camp chairs, as if they were getting ready to watch a soccer game or fireworks display. A toddler sucking on a lollipop nearly became part of a scene as he wandered into the playing area; he was whisked back to a blanket by his quick-thinking mom.

Founding member and executive director Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, an avid camper, was inspired to embark on the project in 2014 after noticing how many Wisconsin state parks were equipped with fully functional but underused amphitheaters and performance spaces. Thanks to an ongoing partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the company received access to parks across the state and has added new venues each year; this year they will visit 17 parks over the course of nine weeks. The company is a nonprofit, supported by grants and individual donations.

The shows, which clock in at 90 minutes, focus on plot over poetry. As company publicist A.J. Magoon explains, “We’re still using Shakespeare’s words, there are just fewer of them.” Summit Players pride themselves on creating fun, accessible Shakespeare that anyone can follow. “We’re the only group doing this in the state parks, and we’re pretty much the only group touring like this,” says Magoon. “You don’t need to travel to Door County, to Spring Green, to Milwaukee to see great Shakespeare; we’re bringing it right to you, and you can enjoy it for the price of a park sticker.”

The company’s CliffsNotes version of Twelfth Night hits all the high points, skipping anything that’s too wordy or boring for Shakespeare newbies. As the jester Feste, Brittany Curran puts her strong singing voice to good use as she tells riddles about the lovesick Orsino (Joe Picchetti) and Olivia (the much-annoyed Klapperich-Mueller). Michael Nicholas provides gravitas to Antonio, the sea captain who rescues Sebastian (Nick Parrott). Meanwhile, Caroline Norton won the casting lottery this season, playing two juicy roles: Viola, who disguises herself as a boy, and the mischievous Maria, who revels in playing a trick on the prim and proper Malvolio (also Nick Parrott).

If any of this sounds confusing, fear not. The players offer free workshops prior to each performance, to loosen up the crowd and make sure everyone is comfortable with Elizabethan language and stage conventions. Kids and “fun adults” are invited to play games and work with Shakespearean text alongside the actors. For those arriving closer to show time, a yard sign breaks down the plot in three or four bullet points; and as a prologue to the performance, the actors introduce themselves and the characters they are portraying, making the action of the show even easier to follow.

Dodging heat advisories, thunderstorms and clouds of mosquitoes, Summit’s actors don black t-shirts, brightly colored Converse sneakers, perhaps adding a hat, bandana, skirt or cloak to create their characters. There are only six in the cast, so quick changes are a must. At times, the stage manager juggles costume pieces so an actor can exit one scene as a jester and start the next as a maid. The audience is enlisted to help with special effects. When the stage manager signals with large cue cards, the crowd makes the sounds of storms, chirping birds and cheers. Musical interludes are provided by the cast — several play ukuleles and all harmonize beautifully on a cappella melodies.

Audiences don’t need reservations, but it’s advisable to bring a lawn chair, some bug spray, sunscreen and some water to drink. Showing up 30-45 minutes before the performance will virtually guarantee you good seats. Magoon encourages Summit patrons to make a day of it, however. “These are beautiful parks!” he says.“Coming an hour or two early with a picnic basket checking out the rest of the park is something everyone should do once.”

Summit Players will continue to perform Twelfth Night at state parks through mid-August. For a schedule of upcoming performances, visit summitplayerstheatre.com.