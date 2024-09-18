Team spirit

× Expand Ross Zentner Marques Causey (left) and Greg Pragel in "King James." Marques Causey (left) and Greg Pragel in "King James," Forward Theater Company, 2024.

Forward Theater continues delving into the complexities of human relationships with its season opener, the Wisconsin premiere of Rajiv Joseph's King James. Much like last season's The Garbologists, which skillfully explored connections and intersecting identities, King James takes a deep dive into the intricacies of friendship. The production, which runs through Sept. 29 at Overture Center’s Playhouse, uses the lens of sports fandom to explore the friendship between men, with LeBron James' career serving as a backdrop to their story.

The play spans 12 years, features just two characters, and is told through four pivotal scenes, mirroring the highs and lows of James' basketball career. It opens in 2004 with a seemingly simple yet crucial moment: Shawn (Marques Causey) is trying to buy season tickets to the Cavaliers for James's rookie season. Matt (Greg Pragel), for reasons unknown to the audience, needs to sell these tickets for cash. Hinted at are underlying issues, when it's mentioned that his parents have decided not to bail him out — again.

This initial transaction sets the foundation for Shawn and Matt's evolving friendship, bonded by their shared enthusiasm for the Cavaliers. However, as their relationship deepens, the play begins to expose the underlying issues of race that add complexity to their interactions. Shawn’s experiences as a Black man contrast sharply with Matt’s privileged white upbringing, bringing to light the unspoken tensions that influence their dynamic. The narrative cleverly parallels James' career — including his controversial departure to Miami and eventual return to Cleveland — with the fluctuations in the friends' lives.

Furthermore, the play thoughtfully examines how both fandom and friendships can evolve over time, offering a nuanced reflection on personal loyalty and identity, and how these concepts are perceived through different racial and social lenses.

With just two characters to carry the hour-and-forty-five-minute performance, the play demands a lot from its actors. Fortunately, Causey and Pragel rise to the occasion. Causey brings a blend of youthful naivete and the hopeful ambition of a young writer to Shawn, while Pragel’s Matt is more grounded, dreaming of owning a trendy bar. His character not so subtly conveys the privilege and support his parents have provided. In an interesting twist, Shawn grows closer to Matt’s parents than Matt himself does, even taking up a job at their store, Armand's, humorously named after a stuffed, broken-tailed armadillo that serves as the store's mascot.

As the scenes shift, so does the set in Mike Lawler's exceptional design. The play begins in a bar repurposed from a former church, subtly alluding to the almost religious fervor of sports fandom, then transforms into an upholstery store cluttered with so many novelties that one wonders if any actual chairs are sold there. These meticulous details anchor the characters in their world and reinforce the themes of transformation and the passage of time.

Karen Brown-Larimore — perhaps Madison’s favorite costume designer, given the number of times she is employed — brings her expertise to the production, enhancing the storytelling with carefully chosen period-appropriate attire. All the early 2000s details add an authentic layer to the play, with accessories like an original Motorola Razr phone and classic pump Michael Jordan Nike shoes.

Unfortunately, the script isn’t helped by the architecture of the Playhouse, with its 270-degree audience surround. There are moments when Mikael Burke's staging has Shawn and Matt speaking past each other rather than truly connecting. In attempting to address the audience directly, some of the play's inherent intimacy between the characters is lost, which can detract from the emotional impact.

But these drawbacks are minor. King James remains a humorous and poignant exploration of how sports influence relationships, examine the dynamics of racial and societal identities, and reflect larger societal shifts and ultimately questions what it means to be a friend when loyalty is put to the test.