‘The Garbologists’ from Forward Theater is more than an unusual buddy comedy

× Expand Ross Zentner Two people in front of a garbage truck. Danny Jones (left) and Alys Dickerson in "The Garbologists," Forward Theater, 2023.

It's all a bit trashy — The Garbologists, that is. Literally.

To open its 15th season, Forward Theater presents Lindsay Joelle's play about a pair of sanitation workers. This odd couple dramedy, playing through Sept. 24 in the Overture Center's Playhouse, reveals itself like an Agatha Christie novel. It turns out that the lives of two sanitation workers are full of secrets and revelations. Despite the characters having disparate backgrounds and backstories, the plot converges on a common theme — a profound exploration of the concept of walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.

The story centers on the occupational lives of Marlowe, a Black Columbia University art history grad and sanitation newbie, and her counterpart Danny, a white, down-to-earth garbage wise guy. When the play opens, we find them in a 19-ton garbage truck on Danny’s collection route. Their interactions are marked by rivalry, constant one-upsmanship, and a shared pursuit of the elusive art of “mongo” (or finding discarded treasure in trash). Yet, as their work and lives become increasingly intertwined, these two essential workers unearth a deeper connection that transcends the act of collecting refuse.

A two-person play — set in a garbage truck no less — might seem static. This production, thanks to the tight 95-minute script, deft direction by Jennifer Uphoff Gray, and skillful acting, never loses the audience’s attention.

Danny Jones’s Danny is a convincing portrayal of a perpetually chatty, self-proclaimed “garbologist.” While there are laughs in the production, there may be an equal number of duly earned groans because of Danny’s dad jokes. Even though he may come across as a know-it-all, his depth of knowledge, including a recitation from Shakespeare's Hamlet, ultimately adds depth to his character.

Alys Dickerson’s Marlowe exudes self-assuredness. Her revelations come slowly over the course of the play. By the end, we understand why a Columbia University graduate is not using her art history degree and is instead working manual labor. However, bright spot, she does use her art expertise as a garbologist — as a found piece of mongo causes both strife and a truce between the pair.

While billed as a dramedy, the piece at times falls more on the side of melodrama. And I understand that comedy is a matter of taste, but a lot of the jokes fell flat for me (though others in the audience would disagree, based on the uproarious laughter on opening night). Another quibble: Although the idea of celebrating garbage collectors as essential workers is brought up in the script, it’s not fully fleshed out.

That said, Joelle’s take on the buddy comedy formula (i.e. two people from disparate backgrounds have more in common than you might first believe) does not feel stale. Who knew garbage and the art of mongo could be so interesting? I shouldn’t and won’t reveal how the plot is resolved, but the play ends with a sense of an understanding “aha.”

The production is noteworthy for Sarah Ross' scenic design (which was acknowledged with a special round of applause from the audience) that includes the feat of a moving garbage truck on stage.

Forward Theater, one of the Madison area’s premiere professional theater companies, shows again its commitment to high standards, and this production is a testament to its decade-and-a-half of quality theater.