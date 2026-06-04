Wisconsin’s summer outdoor theater features Shakespeare, musicals and even puppets

× Expand Heidi Hodges Door Shakespeare. Door Shakespeare.

Wisconsin loves its summer theater. Peninsula Players has been producing plays in Door County since 1935. Compared to that, stalwart American Players Theatre, which premiered in Spring Green in 1980, is just a youngster. The vibe is come-as-you-are. Bring a picnic, a camp chair, and a willingness to duck when, as the sun sets, bats inevitably dive-bomb the audience.

Alley Stage

June 28, Sept. 20, Mineral Point

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts stages readings of plays-in-progress through its Alley Stage program. Pamela Morgan’s Load-Bearing Walls on June 28 explores the legal ramifications of an unconventional partnership. And on Sept. 20, Paula Kamen’s Pardoned: A Post-Punk Revolution follows the evolution of a man from 1990s punk to MAGA believer. The stage is in a shady garden in an old quarry. Shows are at 4 p.m. and followed by a talkback and a reception.

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American Players Theatre

June 6-Oct. 4 (outdoor plays only),

Spring Green

APT always brings the magic, due to the enchanting setting in the Driftless and its top-notch acting and staging. Deservedly, the company won a 2026 Regional Theater Tony Award. The slate of plays “up the hill” at the outdoor Hill Theatre this year is varied. The company sticks with a couple of Shakespeares — the pleaser As You Like It and the less-produced Two Gentlemen of Verona, along with a dependable Chekov in Uncle Vanya, the American classic The Matchmaker from Thornton Wilder, and Sueño, an adaptation (by José Rivera) of a Spanish fairy tale that fits right in with the APT vibe. There are also four plays in repertory in the indoor Touchstone Theatre, if you’ve had quite enough of sunscreen and mosquito repellant.

Door Shakespeare

July 1-Aug. 22, Baileys Harbor

If you head to Door County in the summer, you are in luck. That’s when the peninsula’s thriving arts community kicks into high gear. Door Shakespeare has a happy perch on Lake Michigan just south of Bailey’s Harbor. Lawrence University operates the former summer estate, Björklunden,where the plays are performed. The season starts on July 1 with Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare’s witty, talky early comedy about the King of Navarre and his pals, who style themselves intellectuals and declare themselves celibate for three years in order to devote themselves to the life of the mind. When the princess of France arrives with her ladies in waiting, let’s just say these best laid plans go astray. Door Shakespeare’s other production is Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. The two plays, with their emphasis on language and wit as well as duplicity in courtship, are a great match.

Madison Shakespeare Company

June 19-28, Madison Children’s Museum

July 24-Aug. 2, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, 5606 River Road, Waunakee

Madison Shakespeare Company goes niche with Thomas Heywood’s Edward IV, performed outdoors at the Wonderground play structure at Madison Children’s Museum, which should prove an inventive set for a play about Renaissance political intrigue and domestic strife. Next up: A world premiere of the Baba Yaga-inspired Boris Borisovich’s Wonder Tales, in a new adaptation translated and directed by Brian R. Johnson. It’s outdoors at Madison Country Day School, with the Yahara River and restored prairie as backdrop. Finally, some excerpts from the best of The Bard: Shakespeare’s August Lovers, will be staged at Stone Horse Green, Middleton, on Aug. 20 and the Romeo and Juliet Balcony Battle at Tyranena Brewing, Lake Mills, Aug. 22-23.

Northern Sky Theater

June 24-Aug. 29, Peninsula State Park,

Fish Creek

If you’ve ever had the good fortune to score a campsite at Nicolet Bay, you’re probably seen the Northern Sky Theater just across Shore Road. There, a plain wood backdrop is the setting for comedy and imagination. First up: a World Premiere Wisconsin production of a new musical about birders called The Thing With Feathers, June 24-Aug. 29. The book is by Robin Share and music is by Clay Zambo, the team behind Windjammers, a previous Northern Sky premiere. The play looks into the world of competitive birding and warmly embraces ecological concerns. Bonus: bird puppetry.

Something in the Water is back for a second summer — Milwaukee’s Matt Zembrowski penned the script and music to this farcical murder mystery/musical about the failing Grand Waukesha Springs Resort. (Yes, Waukesha has a real past as a site for the water cure.) Zembrowski is also a Northern Lights alum, having written the previously produced Doctor! Doctor! His Something in the Water runs June 29-Aug. 27. Finally the vaudevillian musical When Butter Churns to Gold, by Midwesterners (and theater veterans) Peter Welkin, Ron Barnett and Randi Wolfe, centers on dastardly doings on a 19th century Wisconsin dairy farm; it runs June 26-Aug. 28

Note: Theatergoers do not have to pay state park admission fees to attend, if they arrive no earlier than one hour before the performance and park in the theater lot. Campers at the park get a deal on tickets (but you must call the box office, no online orders). Traveling with Fido? Don’t leave your furbaby in the car; canines can come to the show, though you are asked to sit near the back, on an aisle. See full schedule and ticket info at northernskytheater.com.

Expand Courtesy of Optimist Theatre Optimist Theatre. Optimist Theatre.

Optimist Theatre Shakespeare in the Park

July 11-Aug. 16, Milwaukee area parks

Optimist Theatre presents a fun, free day of Shakespeare (and other Renaissance doings), at parks all over Milwaukee. The programs, on Saturdays and Sundays, vary but feature two plays — you might find Much Ado About Nothing and The Taming of the Shrew, or you may get Richard III and The Merry Wives of Windsor — and there will be a puppet show version of one of the plays. In between, there’s Shakespeare-inspired music, games and other activities. You really need to see the full schedule at optimisttheatre.org/2026-season.html.

Peninsula Players

June 16-Oct. 18, 4351 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek

This is an open-air theater, but it has a roof, which removes some atmosphere but also allows for a more predictable schedule. The run of plays leans to familiar crowd-pleasers: the rom-com Baggage (June 16-July 15), Agatha Christie’s classic The Mousetrap (July 8-26), the music of Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire (July 29-Aug. 6), Moon over Buffalo (Aug. 19-Sept. 6), and Heidi Armbruster’s up-north comedy Murder Girl (Sept. 9-Oct. 18).

SummerStage of Delafield

June 11-Sept. 19, W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield

The Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest is right off I-94 between Madison and Milwaukee, and boasts hiking paths, a fire tower for a view of the surrounding countryside, a segment of the Ice Age Trail…and its own amphitheater. SummerStage of Delafield makes good use of it. The season starts with the feel-good comedy The Sweet Delilah Swim Club (June 11-27), one of those women-who-get-together-every-summer situations. The Merry Wives of Windsor (July 16-Aug. 1) is very popular this summer; SummerStage will likely embrace its ribald side — there’s a “mature subject matter” content warning! Becky’s New Car (Aug. 20-Sept. 5) is not about a young woman who lucks into a new car after her beater is destroyed in a freak hailstorm, but rather a comedy about mistaken identity at an auto dealership. The season wraps with Door’s Open! (Sept. 10-19), a new romantic musical set in Wisconsin’s own Door County, written by Wisconsinites — playwright Michael Duncan and composer Terry Dillon. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday is “value night,” with a reduced $15 admission fee. State park admission fee is also required. Don’t forget your camp chair, as there are no permanent seats. Picnicking before the show is welcomed.

Summit Players’ Shakespeare in the State Parks

June 11-July 26, State parks

throughout Wisconsin

Summit Players is likely the only theater group in the country that tours a Shakespeare play through multiple state parks every summer. Summit has been putting on 45-minute theater workshops and then 75-minute versions of a play in state park amphitheaters since 2015. This year, Summit tackles a big one, maybe the big one — Hamlet. So much of this play’s vigorous language has made its way into everyday use — even today! — you may feel as if you’ve heard the dialogue before, even if you’ve never seen a performance. (The play’s the thing!) No tickets are required, and the play is free (although state park admission is still necessary). The theater workshops held in advance of the performance are intended for kids 8 and up; adults are also welcome. Performances closest to Madison are Mirror Lake State Park on July 19 (1 p.m., performance at 2:30 p.m.), Governor Dodge State Park on July 24 (workshop at 5:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.) and Lake Kegonsa State Park on July 25 (workshop at 5:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.). See the full schedule at summitplayerstheatre.com to figure out what other performances may coincide with your travel schedule.